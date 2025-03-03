DataDict

STRUCT

DataDict

Swift
1public struct DataDict: Hashable

A structure that wraps the underlying data dictionary used by SelectionSets.

Properties

_data

Swift
1public var _data: JSONObject

_variables

Swift
1public let _variables: GraphQLOperation.Variables?

Methods

init(_:variables:)

Swift
1@inlinable public init(
2  _ data: JSONObject,
3  variables: GraphQLOperation.Variables?
4)

hash(into:)

Swift
1@inlinable public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)

Parameters

NameDescription
hasherThe hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.

==(_:_:)

Swift
1@inlinable public static func ==(lhs: DataDict, rhs: DataDict) -> Bool

Parameters

NameDescription
lhsA value to compare.
rhsAnother value to compare.
