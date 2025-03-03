STRUCT

Selection.Conditions

Swift copy 1 struct Conditions : ExpressibleByArrayLiteral , ExpressibleByStringLiteral , Hashable

The conditions representing a group of @include/@skip directives.

The conditions are a two-dimensional array of Selection.Condition s. The outer array represents groups of conditions joined together with a logical "or". Conditions in the same inner array are joined together with a logical "and".

Properties

value

Swift copy 1 public let value: [[Condition]]

Methods

init(_:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( _ value : [[Condition]])

init(arrayLiteral:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( arrayLiteral elements : [Condition] ... )

init(_:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( _ conditions : [Condition] ... )

init(stringLiteral:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( stringLiteral string : String )

Parameters

Name Description value The value of the new instance.

init(_:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( _ condition : Condition)

||(_:_:)

Swift copy 1 public static func || ( _ lhs : Conditions, rhs : [Condition]) -> Conditions

||(_:_:)