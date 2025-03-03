CompilationResult.FragmentSpread
CompilationResult.FragmentSpread
1public class FragmentSpread: JavaScriptObject, Hashable
Represents an individual selection that includes a named fragment in a selection set.
(ie.
...FragmentName)
Methods
hash(into:)
Swift
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|hasher
|The hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.
==(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func ==(lhs: FragmentSpread, rhs: FragmentSpread) -> Bool
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|lhs
|A value to compare.
|rhs
|Another value to compare.