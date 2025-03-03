CompilationResult.InlineFragment

CLASS

CompilationResult.InlineFragment

Swift
1public class InlineFragment: JavaScriptObject, Hashable

Properties

debugDescription

Swift
1public override var debugDescription: String

Methods

hash(into:)

Swift
1public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)

Parameters

NameDescription
hasherThe hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.

==(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func ==(lhs: InlineFragment, rhs: InlineFragment) -> Bool

Parameters

NameDescription
lhsA value to compare.
rhsAnother value to compare.
