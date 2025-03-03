CLASS

GraphQLJSFrontend

Swift copy 1 public final class GraphQLJSFrontend

Methods

init()

Swift copy 1 public init () throws

loadSchema(from:)

Swift copy 1 public func loadSchema ( from sources : [GraphQLSource]) throws -> GraphQLSchema

Load a schema by parsing an introspection result.

printSchemaAsSDL(schema:)

Swift copy 1 public func printSchemaAsSDL ( schema : GraphQLSchema) throws -> String

Take a loaded GQL schema and print it as SDL.

makeSource(_:filePath:)

Swift copy 1 public func makeSource ( _ body : String , filePath : String ) throws -> GraphQLSource

Create a GraphQLSource object from a string.

makeSource(from:)

Swift copy 1 public func makeSource ( from fileURL : URL) throws -> GraphQLSource

Create a GraphQLSource object by reading from a file.

parseDocument(_:experimentalClientControlledNullability:)

Swift copy 1 public func parseDocument ( 2 _ source : GraphQLSource, 3 experimentalClientControlledNullability : Bool = false 4 ) throws -> GraphQLDocument

Parses a GraphQL document from a source, returning a reference to the parsed AST that can be passed on to validation and compilation. Syntax errors will result in throwing a GraphQLError .

parseDocument(from:experimentalClientControlledNullability:)

Swift copy 1 public func parseDocument ( 2 from fileURL : URL, 3 experimentalClientControlledNullability : Bool = false 4 ) throws -> GraphQLDocument

Parses a GraphQL document from a file, returning a reference to the parsed AST that can be passed on to validation and compilation. Syntax errors will result in throwing a GraphQLError .

mergeDocuments(_:)

Swift copy 1 public func mergeDocuments ( _ documents : [GraphQLDocument]) throws -> GraphQLDocument

Validation and compilation take a single document, but you can merge documents, and operations and fragments will remember their source.

Swift copy 1 public func validateDocument ( schema : GraphQLSchema, document : GraphQLDocument) throws -> [GraphQLError]

Validate a GraphQL document and return any validation errors as GraphQLError s.

compile(schema:document:experimentalLegacySafelistingCompatibleOperations:)

Swift copy 1 public func compile ( 2 schema : GraphQLSchema, 3 document : GraphQLDocument, 4 experimentalLegacySafelistingCompatibleOperations : Bool = false 5 ) throws -> CompilationResult

Compiles a GraphQL document into an intermediate representation that is more suitable for analysis and code generation.