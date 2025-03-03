GraphQLJSFrontend
CLASS
GraphQLJSFrontend
1public final class GraphQLJSFrontend
Methods
init()
1public init() throws
loadSchema(from:)
1public func loadSchema(from sources: [GraphQLSource]) throws -> GraphQLSchema
Load a schema by parsing an introspection result.
printSchemaAsSDL(schema:)
1public func printSchemaAsSDL(schema: GraphQLSchema) throws -> String
Take a loaded GQL schema and print it as SDL.
makeSource(_:filePath:)
1public func makeSource(_ body: String, filePath: String) throws -> GraphQLSource
Create a
GraphQLSource object from a string.
makeSource(from:)
1public func makeSource(from fileURL: URL) throws -> GraphQLSource
Create a
GraphQLSource object by reading from a file.
parseDocument(_:experimentalClientControlledNullability:)
1public func parseDocument(
2 _ source: GraphQLSource,
3 experimentalClientControlledNullability: Bool = false
4) throws -> GraphQLDocument
Parses a GraphQL document from a source, returning a reference to the parsed AST that can be passed on to validation and compilation.
Syntax errors will result in throwing a
GraphQLError.
parseDocument(from:experimentalClientControlledNullability:)
1public func parseDocument(
2 from fileURL: URL,
3 experimentalClientControlledNullability: Bool = false
4) throws -> GraphQLDocument
Parses a GraphQL document from a file, returning a reference to the parsed AST that can be passed on to validation and compilation.
Syntax errors will result in throwing a
GraphQLError.
mergeDocuments(_:)
1public func mergeDocuments(_ documents: [GraphQLDocument]) throws -> GraphQLDocument
Validation and compilation take a single document, but you can merge documents, and operations and fragments will remember their source.
validateDocument(schema:document:)
1public func validateDocument(schema: GraphQLSchema, document: GraphQLDocument) throws -> [GraphQLError]
Validate a GraphQL document and return any validation errors as
GraphQLErrors.
compile(schema:document:experimentalLegacySafelistingCompatibleOperations:)
1public func compile(
2 schema: GraphQLSchema,
3 document: GraphQLDocument,
4 experimentalLegacySafelistingCompatibleOperations: Bool = false
5) throws -> CompilationResult
Compiles a GraphQL document into an intermediate representation that is more suitable for analysis and code generation.