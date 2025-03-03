GraphQLJSFrontend

1public final class GraphQLJSFrontend

init()

1public init() throws

loadSchema(from:)

1public func loadSchema(from sources: [GraphQLSource]) throws -> GraphQLSchema

Load a schema by parsing an introspection result.

printSchemaAsSDL(schema:)

1public func printSchemaAsSDL(schema: GraphQLSchema) throws -> String

Take a loaded GQL schema and print it as SDL.

makeSource(_:filePath:)

1public func makeSource(_ body: String, filePath: String) throws -> GraphQLSource

Create a GraphQLSource object from a string.

makeSource(from:)

1public func makeSource(from fileURL: URL) throws -> GraphQLSource

Create a GraphQLSource object by reading from a file.

parseDocument(_:experimentalClientControlledNullability:)

1public func parseDocument(
2  _ source: GraphQLSource,
3  experimentalClientControlledNullability: Bool = false
4) throws -> GraphQLDocument

Parses a GraphQL document from a source, returning a reference to the parsed AST that can be passed on to validation and compilation. Syntax errors will result in throwing a GraphQLError.

parseDocument(from:experimentalClientControlledNullability:)

1public func parseDocument(
2  from fileURL: URL,
3  experimentalClientControlledNullability: Bool = false
4) throws -> GraphQLDocument

Parses a GraphQL document from a file, returning a reference to the parsed AST that can be passed on to validation and compilation. Syntax errors will result in throwing a GraphQLError.

mergeDocuments(_:)

1public func mergeDocuments(_ documents: [GraphQLDocument]) throws -> GraphQLDocument

Validation and compilation take a single document, but you can merge documents, and operations and fragments will remember their source.

validateDocument(schema:document:)

1public func validateDocument(schema: GraphQLSchema, document: GraphQLDocument) throws -> [GraphQLError]

Validate a GraphQL document and return any validation errors as GraphQLErrors.

compile(schema:document:experimentalLegacySafelistingCompatibleOperations:)

1public func compile(
2  schema: GraphQLSchema,
3  document: GraphQLDocument,
4  experimentalLegacySafelistingCompatibleOperations: Bool = false
5) throws -> CompilationResult

Compiles a GraphQL document into an intermediate representation that is more suitable for analysis and code generation.
