ApolloCodegenConfiguration.OperationsFileOutput
ENUM
ApolloCodegenConfiguration.OperationsFileOutput
Swift
1public enum OperationsFileOutput: Codable, Equatable
The local path structure for the generated operation object files.
Cases
inSchemaModule
Swift
1case inSchemaModule
All operation object files will be located in the module with the schema types.
relative(subpath:)
Swift
1case relative(subpath: String?)
Operation object files will be co-located relative to the defining operation
.graphql
file. If
subpath is specified a subfolder will be created relative to the
.graphql file
and the operation object files will be generated there. If no
subpath is defined then all
operation object files will be generated alongside the
.graphql file.
absolute(path:)
Swift
1case absolute(path: String)
All operation object files will be located in the specified path.