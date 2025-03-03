ENUM

DownloadMethod.HTTPMethod

Swift copy 1 public enum HTTPMethod : Equatable , CustomStringConvertible , Codable

The HTTP request method. This is an option on Introspection schema downloads only. Apollo Registry downloads are always POST requests.

Cases

POST

Swift copy 1 case POST

Use POST for HTTP requests. This is the default for GraphQL.

GET(queryParameterName:)

Swift copy 1 case GET ( queryParameterName : String )

Use GET for HTTP requests with the GraphQL query being sent in the query string parameter named in queryParameterName .

Properties

description