SchemaTypesFileOutput.ModuleType
ENUM
1public enum ModuleType: Codable, Equatable
Cases
embeddedInTarget(name:)
1case embeddedInTarget(name: String)
Generated schema types will be manually embedded in a target with the specified
name.
No module will be created for the generated schema types.
Note: Generated files must be manually added to your application target. The generated schema types files will be namespaced with the value of your configuration's
schemaNamespaceto prevent naming conflicts.
swiftPackageManager
1case swiftPackageManager
Generates a
Package.swift file that is suitable for linking the generated schema types
files to your project using Swift Package Manager.
other
1case other
No module will be created for the generated types and you are required to create the
module to support your preferred dependency manager. You must specify the name of the
module you will create in the
schemaNamespace property as this will be used in
import
statements of generated operation files.
Use this option for dependency managers, such as CocoaPods or Carthage. Example usage would be to create the podspec file (CocoaPods) or Xcode project file (Carthage) that is expecting the generated files in the configured output location.