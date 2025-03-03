ApolloCodegenConfiguration.OutputOptions
STRUCT
1public struct OutputOptions: Codable, Equatable
Properties
additionalInflectionRules
1public let additionalInflectionRules: [InflectionRule]
Any non-default rules for pluralization or singularization you wish to include.
queryStringLiteralFormat
1public let queryStringLiteralFormat: QueryStringLiteralFormat
Formatting of the GraphQL query string literal that is included in each generated operation object.
deprecatedEnumCases
1public let deprecatedEnumCases: Composition
How deprecated enum cases from the schema should be handled.
schemaDocumentation
1public let schemaDocumentation: Composition
Whether schema documentation is added to the generated files.
apqs
1public let apqs: APQConfig
Whether the generated operations should use Automatic Persisted Queries.
See
APQConfig for more information on Automatic Persisted Queries.
warningsOnDeprecatedUsage
1public let warningsOnDeprecatedUsage: Composition
Annotate generated Swift code with the Swift
available attribute and
deprecated
argument for parts of the GraphQL schema annotated with the built-in
@deprecated
directive.
Methods
init(additionalInflectionRules:queryStringLiteralFormat:deprecatedEnumCases:schemaDocumentation:apqs:warningsOnDeprecatedUsage:)
1public init(
2 additionalInflectionRules: [InflectionRule] = [],
3 queryStringLiteralFormat: QueryStringLiteralFormat = .multiline,
4 deprecatedEnumCases: Composition = .include,
5 schemaDocumentation: Composition = .include,
6 apqs: APQConfig = .disabled,
7 warningsOnDeprecatedUsage: Composition = .include
8)
Designated initializer.
