ApolloCodegenConfiguration.SchemaTypesFileOutput
STRUCT
Swift
1public struct SchemaTypesFileOutput: Codable, Equatable
The local path structure for the generated schema types files.
Properties
path
Swift
1public let path: String
Local path where the generated schema types files should be stored.
moduleType
Swift
1public let moduleType: ModuleType
Automation to ease the integration of the generated schema types file with compatible dependency managers.
Methods
init(path:moduleType:)
Swift
1public init(
2 path: String,
3 moduleType: ModuleType
4)
Designated initializer.
Parameters:
path: Local path where the generated schema type files should be stored.
moduleType: Type of module that will be created for the schema types files.