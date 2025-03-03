ApolloCodegenConfiguration.SchemaTypesFileOutput

STRUCT

ApolloCodegenConfiguration.SchemaTypesFileOutput

Swift
1public struct SchemaTypesFileOutput: Codable, Equatable

The local path structure for the generated schema types files.

Properties

path

Swift
1public let path: String

Local path where the generated schema types files should be stored.

moduleType

Swift
1public let moduleType: ModuleType

Automation to ease the integration of the generated schema types file with compatible dependency managers.

Methods

init(path:moduleType:)

Swift
1public init(
2  path: String,
3  moduleType: ModuleType
4)

Designated initializer.

  • Parameters:

  • path: Local path where the generated schema type files should be stored.

  • moduleType: Type of module that will be created for the schema types files.
Feedback

Edit on GitHub

Ask Community