ApolloCodegenConfiguration.SchemaTypesFileOutput

Swift copy 1 public struct SchemaTypesFileOutput : Codable , Equatable

The local path structure for the generated schema types files.

Properties

path

Swift copy 1 public let path: String

Local path where the generated schema types files should be stored.

moduleType

Swift copy 1 public let moduleType: ModuleType

Automation to ease the integration of the generated schema types file with compatible dependency managers.

Methods

init(path:moduleType:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( 2 path : String , 3 moduleType : ModuleType 4 )

Designated initializer.