1public struct ApolloSchemaDownloader
A wrapper to facilitate downloading a GraphQL schema.
Methods
fetch(configuration:)
Swift
1public static func fetch(configuration: ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration) throws
Downloads your schema using the specified configuration object.
Parameters:
configuration: The
ApolloSchemaDownloadConfigurationused to download the schema.
Returns: Output from a successful fetch or throws an error.
Throws: Any error which occurs during the fetch.
