1public struct CodegenLogger
Helper to get logs printing to stdout so they can be read from the command line.
Properties
level
Swift
1public static var level = LogLevel.debug
The
LogLevel at which to print logs. Higher raw values than this will
be ignored. Defaults to
debug.
Methods
log(_:logLevel:file:line:)
Swift
1public static func log(_ logString: @autoclosure () -> String,
2 logLevel: LogLevel = .debug,
3 file: StaticString = #file,
4 line: UInt = #line)
Logs the given string if its
logLevel is at or above
CodegenLogger.level, otherwise ignores it.
Parameter logString: The string to log out, as an autoclosure
Parameter logLevel: The log level at which to print this specific log. Defaults to
debug.
Parameter file: The file where this function was called. Defaults to the direct caller.
Parameter line: The line where this function was called. Defaults to the direct caller.
