DownloadMethod.ApolloRegistrySettings

Swift copy 1 public struct ApolloRegistrySettings : Equatable , Codable

Properties

apiKey

Swift copy 1 public let apiKey: String

The API key to use when retrieving your schema from the Apollo Registry.

graphID

Swift copy 1 public let graphID: String

The identifier of the graph to fetch. Can be found in Apollo Studio.

variant

Swift copy 1 public let variant: String ?

The variant of the graph in the registry.

Methods

init(apiKey:graphID:variant:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( apiKey : String , graphID : String , variant : String = "current" )

Designated initializer

Parameters: apiKey: The API key to use when retrieving your schema. graphID: The identifier of the graph to fetch. Can be found in Apollo Studio. variant: The variant of the graph to fetch. Defaults to "current", which will return whatever is set to the current variant.



Parameters