FileFinder

STRUCT

FileFinder

Swift
1public struct FileFinder

Methods

findParentFolder(from:)

Swift
1public static func findParentFolder(from filePath: StaticString = #filePath) -> URL

Version that works if you're using the 5.3 compiler or above

  • Parameter filePath: The full file path of the file to find. Defaults to the #filePath of the caller.

  • Returns: The file URL for the parent folder.

Parameters

NameDescription
filePathThe full file path of the file to find. Defaults to the #filePath of the caller.

fileURL(from:)

Swift
1public static func fileURL(from filePath: StaticString = #filePath) -> URL

The URL of a file at a given path

  • Parameter filePath: The full file path of the file to find

  • Returns: The file's URL

Parameters

NameDescription
filePathThe full file path of the file to find

findParentFolder(from:)

Version that works if you're using the 5.2 compiler or below

  • Parameter file: The full file path of the file to find. Defaults to the #file of the caller.

  • Returns: The file URL for the parent folder.

fileURL(from:)

The URL of a file at a given path

  • Parameter filePath: The full file path of the file to find

  • Returns: The file's URL

findParentFolder(from:)

Swift
1public static func findParentFolder(from filePath: String) -> URL

Finds the parent folder from a given file path.

  • Parameter filePath: The full file path, as a string

  • Returns: The file URL for the parent folder.

Parameters

NameDescription
filePathThe full file path, as a string
Feedback

Edit on GitHub

Ask Community