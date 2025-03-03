SQLiteNormalizedCache

1public final class SQLiteNormalizedCache

A NormalizedCache implementation which uses a SQLite database to store data.

Methods

init(fileURL:databaseType:shouldVacuumOnClear:)

Swift
1public init(fileURL: URL,
2            databaseType: SQLiteDatabase.Type = SQLiteDotSwiftDatabase.self,
3            shouldVacuumOnClear: Bool = false) throws

Designated initializer

  • Parameters:

    • fileURL: The file URL to use for your database.

    • shouldVacuumOnClear: If the database should also be VACCUMed on clear to remove all traces of info. Defaults to false since this involves a performance hit, but this should be used if you are storing any Personally Identifiable Information in the cache.

  • Throws: Any errors attempting to open or create the database.

init(database:shouldVacuumOnClear:)

Swift
1public init(database: SQLiteDatabase,
2            shouldVacuumOnClear: Bool = false) throws
