SQLiteNormalizedCache
CLASS
Swift
1public final class SQLiteNormalizedCache
A
NormalizedCache implementation which uses a SQLite database to store data.
Methods
init(fileURL:databaseType:shouldVacuumOnClear:)
Swift
1public init(fileURL: URL,
2 databaseType: SQLiteDatabase.Type = SQLiteDotSwiftDatabase.self,
3 shouldVacuumOnClear: Bool = false) throws
Designated initializer
Parameters:
fileURL: The file URL to use for your database.
shouldVacuumOnClear: If the database should also be
VACCUMed on clear to remove all traces of info. Defaults to
falsesince this involves a performance hit, but this should be used if you are storing any Personally Identifiable Information in the cache.
Throws: Any errors attempting to open or create the database.
init(database:shouldVacuumOnClear:)
Swift
1public init(database: SQLiteDatabase,
2 shouldVacuumOnClear: Bool = false) throws