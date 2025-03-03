SQLiteDatabase

PROTOCOL

SQLiteDatabase

Swift
1public protocol SQLiteDatabase

Methods

init(fileURL:)

Swift
1init(fileURL: URL) throws

createRecordsTableIfNeeded()

Swift
1func createRecordsTableIfNeeded() throws

selectRawRows(forKeys:)

Swift
1func selectRawRows(forKeys keys: Set<CacheKey>) throws -> [DatabaseRow]

addOrUpdateRecordString(_:for:)

Swift
1func addOrUpdateRecordString(_ recordString: String, for cacheKey: CacheKey) throws

deleteRecord(for:)

Swift
1func deleteRecord(for cacheKey: CacheKey) throws

deleteRecords(matching:)

Swift
1func deleteRecords(matching pattern: CacheKey) throws

clearDatabase(shouldVacuumOnClear:)

Swift
1func clearDatabase(shouldVacuumOnClear: Bool) throws
