ApolloExtension

EXTENSION

ApolloExtension

Swift
1public extension ApolloExtension where Base: Collection

Properties

isNotEmpty

Swift
1var isNotEmpty: Bool

Convenience helper to make guard statements more readable

  • returns: true if the collection has contents.

isEmptyOrNil

Swift
1var isEmptyOrNil: Bool

  • returns: true if the collection is empty or nil

isNotEmpty

Swift
1var isNotEmpty: Bool

  • returns: true if the collection is non-nil AND has contents.

sha256Hash

Swift
1public var sha256Hash: String

The SHA256 hash of the current string.
