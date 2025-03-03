PROTOCOL

ApolloCompatible

Swift copy 1 public protocol ApolloCompatible

Protocol to allow calls to extended methods and vars as object.apollo.method

NOTE: This does not work with a bunch of stuff involving generic types - those still need to use old-school apollo_method naming conventions.

Properties

apollo

Swift copy 1 var apollo: ApolloExtension< Base >

The ApolloExtension object for an instance

apollo

Swift copy 1 static var apollo: ApolloExtension< Base >. Type