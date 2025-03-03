SSLCert
CLASS
SSLCert
Swift
1open class SSLCert
Methods
init(data:)
Swift
1public init(data: Data)
Designated init for certificates
parameter data: is the binary data of the certificate
returns: a representation security object to be used with
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|data
|is the binary data of the certificate
init(key:)
Swift
1public init(key: SecKey)
Designated init for public keys
parameter key: is the public key to be used
returns: a representation security object to be used with
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|key
|is the public key to be used