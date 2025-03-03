SSLCert

CLASS

SSLCert

Swift
1open class SSLCert

Methods

init(data:)

Swift
1public init(data: Data)

Designated init for certificates

  • parameter data: is the binary data of the certificate

  • returns: a representation security object to be used with

Parameters

NameDescription
datais the binary data of the certificate

init(key:)

Swift
1public init(key: SecKey)

Designated init for public keys

  • parameter key: is the public key to be used

  • returns: a representation security object to be used with

Parameters

NameDescription
keyis the public key to be used
