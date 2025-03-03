WebSocketTransport
CLASS
WebSocketTransport
1public class WebSocketTransport
A network transport that uses web sockets requests to send GraphQL subscription operations to a server.
Properties
delegate
1public weak var delegate: WebSocketTransportDelegate?
clientName
1public var clientName: String
NOTE: Setting this won't override immediately if the socket is still connected, only on reconnection.
clientVersion
1public var clientVersion: String
NOTE: Setting this won't override immediately if the socket is still connected, only on reconnection.
Methods
init(websocket:store:config:)
1public init(
2 websocket: WebSocketClient,
3 store: ApolloStore? = nil,
4 config: Configuration = Configuration()
5)
Designated initializer
Parameters:
websocket: The websocket client to use for creating a websocket connection.
store: [optional] The
ApolloStoreused as a local cache.
config: A
WebSocketTransport.Configurationobject with options for configuring the web socket connection. Defaults to a configuration with default values.
isConnected()
1public func isConnected() -> Bool
ping(data:completionHandler:)
1public func ping(data: Data, completionHandler: (() -> Void)? = nil)
initServer()
1public func initServer()
closeConnection()
1public func closeConnection()
deinit
1deinit
unsubscribe(_:)
1public func unsubscribe(_ subscriptionId: String)
updateHeaderValues(_:reconnectIfConnected:)
1public func updateHeaderValues(_ values: [String: String?], reconnectIfConnected: Bool = true)
updateConnectingPayload(_:reconnectIfConnected:)
1public func updateConnectingPayload(_ payload: JSONEncodableDictionary, reconnectIfConnected: Bool = true)
pauseWebSocketConnection()
1public func pauseWebSocketConnection()
Disconnects the websocket while setting the auto-reconnect value to false,
allowing purposeful disconnects that do not dump existing subscriptions.
NOTE: You will receive an error on the subscription (should be a
WebSocket.WSError with code 1000) when the socket disconnects.
ALSO NOTE: To reconnect after calling this, you will need to call
resumeWebSocketConnection.
resumeWebSocketConnection(autoReconnect:)
1public func resumeWebSocketConnection(autoReconnect: Bool = true)
Reconnects a paused web socket.
Parameter autoReconnect:
trueif you want the websocket to automatically reconnect if the connection drops. Defaults to true.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|autoReconnect
true if you want the websocket to automatically reconnect if the connection drops. Defaults to true.