CLASS

WebSocketTransport

Swift copy 1 public class WebSocketTransport

A network transport that uses web sockets requests to send GraphQL subscription operations to a server.

Properties

delegate

Swift copy 1 public weak var delegate: WebSocketTransportDelegate ?

clientName

Swift copy 1 public var clientName: String

NOTE: Setting this won't override immediately if the socket is still connected, only on reconnection.

clientVersion

Swift copy 1 public var clientVersion: String

NOTE: Setting this won't override immediately if the socket is still connected, only on reconnection.

Methods

init(websocket:store:config:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( 2 websocket : WebSocketClient, 3 store : ApolloStore ? = nil , 4 config : Configuration = Configuration () 5 )

Designated initializer

Parameters: websocket: The websocket client to use for creating a websocket connection. store: [optional] The ApolloStore used as a local cache. config: A WebSocketTransport.Configuration object with options for configuring the web socket connection. Defaults to a configuration with default values.



Parameters

isConnected()

Swift copy 1 public func isConnected () -> Bool

ping(data:completionHandler:)

Swift copy 1 public func ping ( data : Data, completionHandler : (() -> Void ) ? = nil )

initServer()

Swift copy 1 public func initServer ()

closeConnection()

Swift copy 1 public func closeConnection ()

deinit

Swift copy 1 deinit

Swift copy 1 public func unsubscribe ( _ subscriptionId : String )

Swift copy 1 public func updateHeaderValues ( _ values : [ String : String ? ], reconnectIfConnected : Bool = true )

Swift copy 1 public func updateConnectingPayload ( _ payload : JSONEncodableDictionary, reconnectIfConnected : Bool = true )

pauseWebSocketConnection()

Swift copy 1 public func pauseWebSocketConnection ()

Disconnects the websocket while setting the auto-reconnect value to false, allowing purposeful disconnects that do not dump existing subscriptions. NOTE: You will receive an error on the subscription (should be a WebSocket.WSError with code 1000) when the socket disconnects. ALSO NOTE: To reconnect after calling this, you will need to call resumeWebSocketConnection .

resumeWebSocketConnection(autoReconnect:)

Swift copy 1 public func resumeWebSocketConnection ( autoReconnect : Bool = true )

Reconnects a paused web socket.

Parameter autoReconnect: true if you want the websocket to automatically reconnect if the connection drops. Defaults to true.

Parameters