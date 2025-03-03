WebSocket.WSProtocol
ENUM
WebSocket.WSProtocol
Swift
1public enum WSProtocol: CustomStringConvertible
The GraphQL over WebSocket protocols supported by apollo-ios.
Cases
graphql_ws
Swift
1case graphql_ws
WebSocket protocol
graphql-ws. This is implemented by the subscriptions-transport-ws
and AWS AppSync libraries.
graphql_transport_ws
Swift
1case graphql_transport_ws
WebSocket protocol
graphql-transport-ws. This is implemented by the graphql-ws
library.
Properties
description
Swift
1public var description: String