Expiration management with the normalized cache

The normalized cache can be configured to store expiration information using a max-age. This is also sometimes referred to as TTL (Time To Live) or freshness.

Max-age can be configured by the server, by the client, or both.

Server-controlled max-age

When receiving a response from the server, the Cache-Control HTTP header can be used to determine the max age of the fields in the response.

Apollo Server can be configured to include the Cache-Control header in responses. See the caching documentation for more information.

The Expires HTTP header is not supported. Only Cache-Control is.

The cache can be configured to store the expiration date of the received fields in the corresponding records. To do so, call .storeExpirationDate(true) , and set your client's cache resolver to CacheControlCacheResolver :

Kotlin copy 1 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. builder () 2 . serverUrl ( "https://example.com/graphql" ) 3 . storeExpirationDate ( true ) 4 . normalizedCache ( 5 normalizedCacheFactory = /*...*/ , 6 cacheResolver = CacheControlCacheResolver (), 7 ) 8 . build ()

Expiration dates are stored and when a field is resolved, the cache resolver will check if the field is stale. If so, it will return an error.

Client-controlled max-age

When storing fields, the cache can also store their received date. This date can then be compared to the current date when resolving a field to determine if its age is above its max age.

To store the received date of fields, call .storeReceivedDate(true) , and set your client's cache resolver to CacheControlCacheResolver :

Kotlin copy 1 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. builder () 2 . serverUrl ( "https://example.com/graphql" ) 3 . storeReceivedDate ( true ) 4 . normalizedCache ( 5 normalizedCacheFactory = /*...*/ , 6 cacheResolver = CacheControlCacheResolver (maxAgeProvider), 7 ) 8 . build ()

Expiration dates and received dates can be both stored to combine server-controlled and client-controlled expiration strategies.

The max age of fields can be configured either programmatically, or declaratively in the schema. This is done by passing a MaxAgeProvider to the CacheControlCacheResolver .

Global max age

To set a global maximum age for all fields, pass a GlobalMaxAgeProvider to the CacheControlCacheResolver :

Kotlin copy 1 cacheResolver = CacheControlCacheResolver ( GlobalMaxAgeProvider ( 1 .hours)),

Max age per type and field

Programmatically

Use a SchemaCoordinatesMaxAgeProvider to specify a max age per type and/or field:

Kotlin copy 1 cacheResolver = CacheControlCacheResolver ( 2 SchemaCoordinatesMaxAgeProvider ( 3 maxAges = mapOf ( 4 "Query.cachedBook" to MaxAge. Duration ( 60 .seconds), 5 "Query.reader" to MaxAge. Duration ( 40 .seconds), 6 "Post" to MaxAge. Duration ( 4 .minutes), 7 "Book.cachedTitle" to MaxAge. Duration ( 30 .seconds), 8 "Reader.book" to MaxAge.Inherit, 9 ), 10 defaultMaxAge = 1 .hours, 11 ) 12 ),

Note that this provider replicates the behavior of Apollo Server's @cacheControl directive when it comes to defaults and the meaning of Inherit .

Declaratively

To declare the maximum age of types and fields in the schema, use the @cacheControl and @cacheControlField directives:

GraphQL copy 1 # First import the directives 2 extend schema @link ( 3 url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/cache/v0.4" , 4 import : [ "@cacheControl" , "@cacheControlField" ] 5 ) 6 7 # Then extend your types 8 extend type Query @cacheControl ( maxAge : 60 ) 9 @cacheControlField ( name : "cachedBook" , maxAge : 60 ) 10 @cacheControlField ( name : "reader" , maxAge : 40 ) 11 12 extend type Post @cacheControl ( maxAge : 240 ) 13 14 extend type Book @cacheControlField ( name : "cachedTitle" , maxAge : 30 ) 15 16 extend type Reader @cacheControlField ( name : "book" , inheritMaxAge : true )

This generates a map in yourpackage.cache.Cache.maxAges , that you can pass to the SchemaCoordinatesMaxAgeProvider :

Kotlin copy 1 cacheResolver = CacheControlCacheResolver ( 2 SchemaCoordinatesMaxAgeProvider ( 3 maxAges = Cache.maxAges, 4 defaultMaxAge = 1 .hours, 5 ) 6 )