Relay-style pagination is a common way of modeling pagination in GraphQL, where fields return Connection s that contain a list of Edges :

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 usersConnection ( first : Int = 10 , after : String = null , last : Int = null , before : String = null ): UserConnection ! 3 } 4 5 type UserConnection { 6 pageInfo : PageInfo ! 7 edges : [ UserEdge ! ] ! 8 } 9 10 type PageInfo { 11 hasNextPage : Boolean ! 12 hasPreviousPage : Boolean ! 13 startCursor : String 14 endCursor : String 15 } 16 17 type UserEdge { 18 cursor : String ! 19 node : User ! 20 } 21 22 type User { 23 id : ID ! 24 name : String ! 25 }

GraphQL copy 1 query UsersConnection ( $first : Int , $after : String , $last : Int , $before : String ) { 2 usersConnection ( first : $first , after : $after , last : $last , before : $before ) { 3 edges { 4 cursor 5 node { 6 name 7 } 8 } 9 pageInfo { 10 hasNextPage 11 endCursor 12 } 13 } 14 }

If your schema uses this pagination style, the library supports it out of the box: use the @connection directive on Connection types:

GraphQL copy 1 # First import the directive 2 extend schema @link ( 3 url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/cache/v0.4" , 4 import : [ "@connection" ] 5 ) 6 7 # Then extend your types 8 extend type UserConnection @connect ion

In Kotlin, configure the cache like this, using the generated cache() function:

Kotlin copy 1 val client = ApolloClient. Builder () 2 // ... 3 . cache (cacheFactory) 4 . build ()

Query UsersConnection() to fetch new pages and update the cache, and watch it to observe the full list.

Caveats

For the cache to be able to merge pages correctly, the node field of the XyzEdge types must return an object with a unique identifier, i.e. it must have its key fields configured with @typePolicy .

Sample

A sample project using this type of pagination is available here .