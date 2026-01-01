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Relay-style pagination
Relay-style pagination is a common way of modeling pagination in GraphQL, where fields return
Connections that contain a list of
Edges:
1type Query {
2 usersConnection(first: Int = 10, after: String = null, last: Int = null, before: String = null): UserConnection!
3}
4
5type UserConnection {
6 pageInfo: PageInfo!
7 edges: [UserEdge!]!
8}
9
10type PageInfo {
11 hasNextPage: Boolean!
12 hasPreviousPage: Boolean!
13 startCursor: String
14 endCursor: String
15}
16
17type UserEdge {
18 cursor: String!
19 node: User!
20}
21
22type User {
23 id: ID!
24 name: String!
25}
1query UsersConnection($first: Int, $after: String, $last: Int, $before: String) {
2 usersConnection(first: $first, after: $after, last: $last, before: $before) {
3 edges {
4 cursor
5 node {
6 name
7 }
8 }
9 pageInfo {
10 hasNextPage
11 endCursor
12 }
13 }
14}
If your schema uses this pagination style, the library supports it out of the box: use the
@connection directive on Connection types:
1# First import the directive
2extend schema @link(
3 url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/cache/v0.4",
4 import: ["@connection"]
5)
6
7# Then extend your types
8extend type UserConnection @connection
In Kotlin, configure the cache like this, using the generated
cache() function:
1val client = ApolloClient.Builder()
2 // ...
3 .cache(cacheFactory)
4 .build()
Query
UsersConnection() to fetch new pages and update the cache, and watch it to observe the full list.
Caveats
For the cache to be able to merge pages correctly, the
node field of the
XyzEdge types must return an object with a unique identifier, i.e. it must have its key fields configured with
@typePolicy.
Sample
A sample project using this type of pagination is available here.