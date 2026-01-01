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Performance of the normalized cache
On an indicative basis, here are a few measurements to give an idea of the performance characteristics that can be expected from the cache.
These measurements were made on a Samsung Galaxy S8 (2017), using v1.0.0-beta.1 of the library.
This is based on benchmarks that can be found here.
Nested query: a fairly nested query involving lists and fragments (~6000 records / ~2 MiB of data).
Large list query: a simple query returning 10000 items in a flat list, each item with 2 fields (~10000 records / ~1.5 MiB of data).
Cache writes
Durations include normalizing the generated models and writing to the cache (JSON parsing is not included).
|Cache
|Query type
|Duration
|Memory
|Nested
|~800 ms
|Memory
|Large list
|~800 ms
|SQL
|Nested
|~1500 ms
|SQL
|Large list
|~1800 ms
Cache reads
Durations include reading from the cache, de-normalizing, instantiating and populating the generated models.
|Cache
|Query type
|Duration
|Memory
|Nested
|~530 ms
|Memory
|Large list
|~490 ms
|SQL
|Nested
|~830 ms
|SQL
|Large list
|~850 ms