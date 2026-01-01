Performance of the normalized cache

On an indicative basis, here are a few measurements to give an idea of the performance characteristics that can be expected from the cache.

These measurements were made on a Samsung Galaxy S8 (2017), using v1.0.0-beta.1 of the library.

This is based on benchmarks that can be found here .

Nested query: a fairly nested query involving lists and fragments (~6000 records / ~2 MiB of data).

Large list query: a simple query returning 10000 items in a flat list, each item with 2 fields (~10000 records / ~1.5 MiB of data).

Cache writes

Durations include normalizing the generated models and writing to the cache (JSON parsing is not included).

Cache Query type Duration Memory Nested ~800 ms Memory Large list ~800 ms SQL Nested ~1500 ms SQL Large list ~1800 ms

Cache reads

Durations include reading from the cache, de-normalizing, instantiating and populating the generated models.