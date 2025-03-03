class ApolloClient

API reference

The ApolloClient class encapsulates Apollo's core client-side API. It backs all available view-layer integrations (React, iOS, and so on).

The ApolloClient constructor

Constructs an instance of ApolloClient.

Takes an ApolloClientOptions parameter that supports the fields listed below.

Returns an initialized ApolloClient object.

Example

JavaScript
1 import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client';
2
3 const cache = new InMemoryCache();
4
5 const client = new ApolloClient({
6   // Provide required constructor fields
7   cache: cache,
8   uri: 'http://localhost:4000/',
9
10   // Provide some optional constructor fields
11   name: 'react-web-client',
12   version: '1.3',
13   queryDeduplication: false,
14   defaultOptions: {
15     watchQuery: {
16       fetchPolicy: 'cache-and-network',
17     },
18   },
19 });

For more information on the defaultOptions object, see the Default Options section below.

Functions

This watches the cache store of the query according to the options specified and returns an ObservableQuery. We can subscribe to this ObservableQuery and receive updated results through an observer when the cache store changes.

Note that this method is not an implementation of GraphQL subscriptions. Rather, it uses Apollo's store in order to reactively deliver updates to your query results.

For example, suppose you call watchQuery on a GraphQL query that fetches a person's first and last name and this person has a particular object identifier, provided by dataIdFromObject. Later, a different query fetches that same person's first and last name and the first name has now changed. Then, any observers associated with the results of the first query will be updated with a new result object.

Note that if the cache does not change, the subscriber will not be notified.

See here for a description of store reactivity.

Signature

TypeScript
1watchQuery<T, TVariables>(
2  options: WatchQueryOptions<TVariables, T>
3): ObservableQuery<T, TVariables>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options
WatchQueryOptions<TVariables, T>

Result

ObservableQuery<T, TVariables>

This resolves a single query according to the options specified and returns a Promise which is either resolved with the resulting data or rejected with an error.

Signature

TypeScript
1query<T, TVariables>(
2  options: QueryOptions<TVariables, T>
3): Promise<InteropApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<T>>>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options
QueryOptions<TVariables, T>

An object of type QueryOptions that allows us to describe how this query should be treated e.g. whether it should hit the server at all or just resolve from the cache, etc.

Result

Promise<InteropApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<T>>>

This resolves a single mutation according to the options specified and returns a Promise which is either resolved with the resulting data or rejected with an error. In some cases both data and errors might be undefined, for example when errorPolicy is set to 'ignore'.

It takes options as an object with the following keys and values:

Signature

TypeScript
1mutate<TData, TVariables, TContext, TCache>(
2  options: MutationOptions<TData, TVariables, TContext>
3): Promise<InteropMutateResult<MaybeMasked<TData>>>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options
MutationOptions<TData, TVariables, TContext>

Result

Promise<InteropMutateResult<MaybeMasked<TData>>>

This subscribes to a graphql subscription according to the options specified and returns an Observable which either emits received data or an error.

Signature

TypeScript
1subscribe<T, TVariables>(
2  options: SubscriptionOptions<TVariables, T>
3): Observable<InteropSubscribeResult<MaybeMasked<T>>>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options
SubscriptionOptions<TVariables, T>

Result

Observable<InteropSubscribeResult<MaybeMasked<T>>>

Tries to read some data from the store in the shape of the provided GraphQL query without making a network request. This method will start at the root query. To start at a specific id returned by dataIdFromObject use readFragment.

Signature

TypeScript
1readQuery<T, TVariables>(
2  options: DataProxy.Query<TVariables, T>,
3  optimistic?: boolean
4): Unmasked<T> | null

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options
DataProxy.Query<TVariables, T>
Show/hide child attributes
string

The root id to be used. Defaults to "ROOT_QUERY", which is the ID of the root query object. This property makes writeQuery capable of writing data to any object in the cache.

DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>

The GraphQL query shape to be used constructed using the gql template string tag from graphql-tag. The query will be used to determine the shape of the data to be read.

TVariables

Any variables that the GraphQL query may depend on.

optimistic (optional)
boolean

Set to true to allow readQuery to return optimistic results. Is false by default.

Result

Unmasked<T> | null

Tries to read some data from the store in the shape of the provided GraphQL fragment without making a network request. This method will read a GraphQL fragment from any arbitrary id that is currently cached, unlike readQuery which will only read from the root query.

You must pass in a GraphQL document with a single fragment or a document with multiple fragments that represent what you are reading. If you pass in a document with multiple fragments then you must also specify a fragmentName.

Signature

TypeScript
1readFragment<T, TVariables>(
2  options: DataProxy.Fragment<TVariables, T>,
3  optimistic?: boolean
4): Unmasked<T> | null

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options
DataProxy.Fragment<TVariables, T>
Show/hide child attributes
DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>

A GraphQL document created using the gql template string tag from graphql-tag with one or more fragments which will be used to determine the shape of data to read. If you provide more than one fragment in this document then you must also specify fragmentName to select a single.

string

The name of the fragment in your GraphQL document to be used. If you do not provide a fragmentName and there is only one fragment in your fragment document then that fragment will be used.

string

The root id to be used. This id should take the same form as the value returned by your dataIdFromObject function. If a value with your id does not exist in the store, null will be returned.

TVariables

Any variables that your GraphQL fragments depend on.

optimistic (optional)
boolean

Set to true to allow readFragment to return optimistic results. Is false by default.

Result

Unmasked<T> | null

Writes some data in the shape of the provided GraphQL query directly to the store. This method will start at the root query. To start at a specific id returned by dataIdFromObject then use writeFragment.

Signature

TypeScript
1writeQuery<TData, TVariables>(
2  options: DataProxy.WriteQueryOptions<TData, TVariables>
3): Reference | undefined

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options
DataProxy.WriteQueryOptions<TData, TVariables>
Show/hide child attributes
boolean

Whether to notify query watchers (default: true).

Unmasked<TData>

The data you will be writing to the store.

string

The root id to be used. Defaults to "ROOT_QUERY", which is the ID of the root query object. This property makes writeQuery capable of writing data to any object in the cache.

boolean

When true, ignore existing field data rather than merging it with incoming data (default: false).

DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>

The GraphQL query shape to be used constructed using the gql template string tag from graphql-tag. The query will be used to determine the shape of the data to be read.

TVariables

Any variables that the GraphQL query may depend on.

Result

Reference | undefined

Writes some data in the shape of the provided GraphQL fragment directly to the store. This method will write to a GraphQL fragment from any arbitrary id that is currently cached, unlike writeQuery which will only write from the root query.

You must pass in a GraphQL document with a single fragment or a document with multiple fragments that represent what you are writing. If you pass in a document with multiple fragments then you must also specify a fragmentName.

Signature

TypeScript
1writeFragment<TData, TVariables>(
2  options: DataProxy.WriteFragmentOptions<TData, TVariables>
3): Reference | undefined

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options
DataProxy.WriteFragmentOptions<TData, TVariables>
Show/hide child attributes
boolean

Whether to notify query watchers (default: true).

Unmasked<TData>

The data you will be writing to the store.

DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>

A GraphQL document created using the gql template string tag from graphql-tag with one or more fragments which will be used to determine the shape of data to read. If you provide more than one fragment in this document then you must also specify fragmentName to select a single.

string

The name of the fragment in your GraphQL document to be used. If you do not provide a fragmentName and there is only one fragment in your fragment document then that fragment will be used.

string

The root id to be used. This id should take the same form as the value returned by your dataIdFromObject function. If a value with your id does not exist in the store, null will be returned.

boolean

When true, ignore existing field data rather than merging it with incoming data (default: false).

TVariables

Any variables that your GraphQL fragments depend on.

Result

Reference | undefined

watchFragmentRequires ≥ 3.10.0

Watches the cache store of the fragment according to the options specified and returns an Observable. We can subscribe to this Observable and receive updated results through an observer when the cache store changes.

You must pass in a GraphQL document with a single fragment or a document with multiple fragments that represent what you are reading. If you pass in a document with multiple fragments then you must also specify a fragmentName.

Signature

TypeScript
1watchFragment<TFragmentData, TVariables>(
2  options: WatchFragmentOptions<TFragmentData, TVariables>
3): Observable<WatchFragmentResult<TFragmentData>>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options
WatchFragmentOptions<TFragmentData, TVariables>

An object of type WatchFragmentOptions that allows the cache to identify the fragment and optionally specify whether to react to optimistic updates.

Result

Observable<WatchFragmentResult<TFragmentData>>

Resets your entire store by clearing out your cache and then re-executing all of your active queries. This makes it so that you may guarantee that there is no data left in your store from a time before you called this method.

resetStore() is useful when your user just logged out. You’ve removed the user session, and you now want to make sure that any references to data you might have fetched while the user session was active is gone.

It is important to remember that resetStore() will refetch any active queries. This means that any components that might be mounted will execute their queries again using your network interface. If you do not want to re-execute any queries then you should make sure to stop watching any active queries.

Signature

TypeScript
1resetStore(): Promise<InteropApolloQueryResult<any>[] | null>

Result

Promise<InteropApolloQueryResult<any>[] | null>

Allows callbacks to be registered that are executed when the store is reset. onResetStore returns an unsubscribe function that can be used to remove registered callbacks.

Signature

TypeScript
1onResetStore(
2  cb: () => Promise<any>
3): () => void

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
cb
() => Promise<any>

Result

() => void

Remove all data from the store. Unlike resetStore, clearStore will not refetch any active queries.

Signature

TypeScript
1clearStore(): Promise<any[]>

Result

Promise<any[]>

Allows callbacks to be registered that are executed when the store is cleared. onClearStore returns an unsubscribe function that can be used to remove registered callbacks.

Signature

TypeScript
1onClearStore(
2  cb: () => Promise<any>
3): () => void

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
cb
() => Promise<any>

Result

() => void

Call this method to terminate any active client processes, making it safe to dispose of this ApolloClient instance.

Signature

TypeScript
1stop(): void

Refetches all of your active queries.

reFetchObservableQueries() is useful if you want to bring the client back to proper state in case of a network outage

It is important to remember that reFetchObservableQueries() will refetch any active queries. This means that any components that might be mounted will execute their queries again using your network interface. If you do not want to re-execute any queries then you should make sure to stop watching any active queries. Takes optional parameter includeStandby which will include queries in standby-mode when refetching.

Signature

TypeScript
1reFetchObservableQueries(
2  includeStandby?: boolean
3): Promise<InteropApolloQueryResult<any>[]>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
includeStandby (optional)
boolean

Result

Promise<InteropApolloQueryResult<any>[]>

Refetches specified active queries. Similar to "reFetchObservableQueries()" but with a specific list of queries.

refetchQueries() is useful for use cases to imperatively refresh a selection of queries.

It is important to remember that refetchQueries() will refetch specified active queries. This means that any components that might be mounted will execute their queries again using your network interface. If you do not want to re-execute any queries then you should make sure to stop watching any active queries.

Signature

TypeScript
1refetchQueries<TCache, TResult>(
2  options: RefetchQueriesOptions<TCache, TResult>
3): RefetchQueriesResult<TResult>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
options
RefetchQueriesOptions<TCache, TResult>

Result

RefetchQueriesResult<TResult>

Get all currently active ObservableQuery objects, in a Map keyed by query ID strings.

An "active" query is one that has observers and a fetchPolicy other than "standby" or "cache-only".

You can include all ObservableQuery objects (including the inactive ones) by passing "all" instead of "active", or you can include just a subset of active queries by passing an array of query names or DocumentNode objects.

Signature

TypeScript
1getObservableQueries(
2  include?: RefetchQueriesInclude
3): Map<string, ObservableQuery<any>>

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
include (optional)
RefetchQueriesInclude

Result

Map<string, ObservableQuery<any>>

Types

Properties
Name / Type
Description
ApolloCache<TCacheShape>

The cache that Apollo Client should use to store query results locally. The recommended cache is InMemoryCache, which is provided by the @apollo/client package.

For more information, see Configuring the cache.

ApolloLink

You can provide an ApolloLink instance to serve as Apollo Client's network layer. For more information, see Advanced HTTP networking.

One of uri or link is required. If you provide both, link takes precedence.

string | UriFunction

⚠️ Deprecated

uri will be removed in Apollo Client 4.0.

Recommended now

Instantiate an instance of HttpClient and pass uri as an option.

JavaScript
1import { HttpLink } from "@apollo/client";
2
3new ApolloClient({
4  link: new HttpLink({ uri })
5});

The URI of the GraphQL endpoint that Apollo Client will communicate with.

One of uri or link is required. If you provide both, link takes precedence.

boolean

⚠️ Deprecated

connectToDevTools will be removed in Apollo Client 4.0.

Recommended now

Use the devtools.enabled option instead.

TypeScript
1new ApolloClient({
2  devtools: { enabled: true }
3});

If true, the Apollo Client Devtools browser extension can connect to Apollo Client.

The default value is false in production and true in development (if there is a window object).

DefaultOptions

Provide this object to set application-wide default values for options you can provide to the watchQuery, query, and mutate functions. See below for an example object.

See this example object.

string

⚠️ Deprecated

name has been moved to clientAwareness.name in Apollo Client 4.0.

Recommended now

Use clientAwareness.name to set the client awareness name.

TypeScript
1new ApolloClient({ clientAwareness: { name } });

A custom name (e.g., iOS) that identifies this particular client among your set of clients. Apollo Server and Apollo Studio use this property as part of the client awareness feature.

string

⚠️ Deprecated

name has been moved to clientAwareness.version in Apollo Client 4.0.

Recommended now

Use clientAwareness.version to set the client awareness version.

TypeScript
1new ApolloClient({ clientAwareness: { version } });

A custom version that identifies the current version of this particular client (e.g., 1.2). Apollo Server and Apollo Studio use this property as part of the client awareness feature.

This is not the version of Apollo Client that you are using, but rather any version string that helps you differentiate between versions of your client.

Other
boolean

If true, Apollo Client will assume results read from the cache are never mutated by application code, which enables substantial performance optimizations.

{ name?: string; version?: string; }
boolean

Determines if data masking is enabled for the client.

Partial<DefaultContext>
devtools(optional)Requires ≥ 3.11.0
DevtoolsOptions

Configuration used by the Apollo Client Devtools extension for this client.

DocumentTransform
boolean

If false, Apollo Client sends every created query to the server, even if a completely identical query (identical in terms of query string, variable values, and operationName) is already in flight.

number

The time interval (in milliseconds) before Apollo Client force-fetches queries after a server-side render.

boolean

When using Apollo Client for server-side rendering, set this to true so that the getDataFromTree function can work effectively.

string

⚠️ Deprecated

credentials will be removed in Apollo Client 4.0.

Recommended now

Instantiate an instance of HttpClient and pass credentials as an option.

JavaScript
1import { HttpLink } from "@apollo/client";
2
3new ApolloClient({
4  link: new HttpLink({ credentials })
5});
FragmentMatcher

⚠️ Deprecated

Custom fragment matchers will no longer be supported in Apollo Client 4.0 and has been replaced by cache.fragmentMatches. It is safe to continue using this in Apollo Client 3.x.

Recommended now

No action needed

When upgrading

Leverage possibleTypes with InMemoryCache to ensure fragments match correctly. Ensure possibleTypes include local types if needed. This option should then be removed. If working with a 3rd party cache implementation, ensure the 3rd party cache implements the cache.fragmentMatches method.

Record<string, string>

⚠️ Deprecated

headers will be removed in Apollo Client 4.0.

Recommended now

Instantiate an instance of HttpClient and pass headers as an option.

JavaScript
1import { HttpLink } from "@apollo/client";
2
3new ApolloClient({
4  link: new HttpLink({ headers })
5});

An object representing headers to include in every HTTP request, such as {Authorization: 'Bearer 1234'}

This value will be ignored when using the link option.

Resolvers | Resolvers[]

⚠️ Deprecated

resolvers has been moved in Apollo Client 4.0. This option is safe to use in Apollo Client 3.x.

Recommended now

No action needed

When upgrading

resolvers will need to be passed as the resolvers option to an instance of LocalState. That LocalState instance should be provided as the localState option to the ApolloClient constructor.

string | string[] | DocumentNode | DocumentNode[]

⚠️ Deprecated

typeDefs will be removed in Apollo Client 4.0. It is safe to stop using this option in Apollo Client 3.x.

Properties
Name / Type
Description
Partial<MutationOptions<any, any, any>>
Partial<QueryOptions<any, any>>
Partial<WatchQueryOptions<any, any>>
Example defaultOptions object
JavaScript
1const defaultOptions = {
2  watchQuery: {
3    fetchPolicy: 'cache-and-network',
4    errorPolicy: 'ignore',
5  },
6  query: {
7    fetchPolicy: 'network-only',
8    errorPolicy: 'all',
9  },
10  mutate: {
11    errorPolicy: 'all',
12  },
13};

You can override any default option you specify in this object by providing a different value for the same option in individual function calls.

Note: The useQuery hook uses Apollo Client's watchQuery function. To set defaultOptions when using the useQuery hook, make sure to set them under the defaultOptions.watchQuery property.
