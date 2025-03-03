class ApolloClient

This watches the cache store of the query according to the options specified and returns an ObservableQuery . We can subscribe to this ObservableQuery and receive updated results through an observer when the cache store changes.

Note that this method is not an implementation of GraphQL subscriptions. Rather, it uses Apollo's store in order to reactively deliver updates to your query results.

For example, suppose you call watchQuery on a GraphQL query that fetches a person's first and last name and this person has a particular object identifier, provided by dataIdFromObject. Later, a different query fetches that same person's first and last name and the first name has now changed. Then, any observers associated with the results of the first query will be updated with a new result object.

Note that if the cache does not change, the subscriber will not be notified.

See here for a description of store reactivity.