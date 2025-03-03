Garbage collection and cache eviction
Apollo Client 3 enables you to selectively remove cached data that is no longer useful. The default garbage collection strategy of the
gc method is suitable for most applications, but the
evict method provides more fine-grained control for applications that require it.
You call these methods directly on the
InMemoryCacheobject, not on the
ApolloClientobject.
cache.gc()
The
gc method removes all objects from the normalized cache that are not reachable:
1cache.gc();
To determine whether an object is reachable, the cache starts from all known root objects (usually
Query and/or
Mutation) and uses a tracing strategy to recursively visit all available child references. Any normalized objects that are not visited during this process are removed. The
cache.gc() method returns a list of the IDs of the removed objects.
In addition to pruning your GraphQL data,
cache.gc can also release memory that the cache uses to preserve unchanged parts of previous cache results:
1cache.gc({ resetResultCache: true })
Freeing this memory temporarily slows down cache reads, because those reads don't benefit from any previous reading work.
If you're using the
canonizeResults: true option,
cache.gc can also reset the memory used for looking up canonical result objects:
1cache.gc({
2 resetResultCache: true,
3 resetResultIdentities: true,
4})
**⚠️ Deprecation warning for
canonizeResults**: UsingcanonizeResults` can result in memory leaks so we generally do not recommend using this option anymore. A future version of Apollo Client will contain a similar feature without the risk of memory leaks.
These additional
cache.gc options can be useful for investigating memory usage patterns or leaks. Before taking heap snapshots or recording allocation timelines, it's a good idea to force JavaScript garbage collection using your browser's devtools, to ensure memory released by the cache has been fully collected and returned to the heap.
Configuring garbage collection
You can use the
retain method to prevent an object (and its children) from being garbage collected, even if the object isn't reachable:
1cache.retain('my-object-id');
If you later want a
retained object to be garbage collected, use the
release method:
1cache.release('my-object-id');
If the object is unreachable, it will be garbage collected during next call to
gc.
cache.evict()
You can remove any normalized object from the cache using the
evict method:
1cache.evict({ id: 'my-object-id' })
You can also remove a single field from a cached object by providing the name of the field to remove:
1cache.evict({ id: 'my-object-id', fieldName: 'yearOfFounding' });
Evicting an object often makes other cached objects unreachable. Because of this, you should call
cache.gc after
evicting one or more objects from the cache.
Dangling references
When an object is
evicted from the cache, references to that object might remain in other cached objects. Apollo Client preserves these dangling references by default, because the referenced object might be written back to the cache at a later time. This means the reference might still be useful.
You can customize behavior for dangling references by defining a custom
read function for any field that might contain one. This function can perform whatever cleanup is necessary when the field's referenced object is missing. For example, the
read function might:
Filter the referenced object out of a list of available objects
Set the field's value to
null
Return a particular default value
Every
read function is passed a
canRead function that helps it detect when its field currently contains a dangling reference.
The following code defines two
read functions (one for
Query.ruler and one for
Deity.offspring) that both use
canRead:
1new InMemoryCache({
2 typePolicies: {
3 Query: {
4 fields: {
5 ruler(existingRuler, { canRead, toReference }) {
6 // If there is no existing ruler, Apollo becomes the ruling deity
7 return canRead(existingRuler) ? existingRuler : toReference({
8 __typename: "Deity",
9 name: "Apollo",
10 });
11 },
12 },
13 },
14
15 Deity: {
16 keyFields: ["name"],
17 fields: {
18 offspring(existingOffspring: Reference[], { canRead }) {
19 // Filter out any dangling references left over from removing
20 // offspring, supplying a default empty array if there are no
21 // offspring left.
22 return existingOffspring
23 ? existingOffspring.filter(canRead)
24 : [];
25 },
26 },
27 },
28 },
29})
The
readfunction for
Query.rulerreturns a default ruler (
Apollo) if the
existingRulerhas been deposed.
The
readfunction for
Deity.offspringfilters its array to return only offspring that are alive and well in the cache.
Filtering dangling references out of a cached list field (like the
Deity.offspring example above) is so common that the default
read function for a list field performs this filtering automatically. You can define a custom
read function to override this behavior.
There isn't a similarly common solution for a field that contains a single dangling reference (like the
Query.ruler example above), so this is where writing a custom
read function comes in handy most often.