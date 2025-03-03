Optimistic mutation results
Update your UI before your server responds
It's often possible to predict the most likely result of a mutation before your GraphQL server returns it. Apollo Client can use this "most likely result" to update your UI optimistically, making your app feel more responsive to the user.
For example, let's say we have a blog application that supports the following mutation:
1type Mutation {
2 updateComment(commentId: ID!, content: String!): Comment!
3
4 # ...other mutations...
5}
If a user edits an existing comment on a post, the app executes the
updateComment mutation, which returns a
Comment object with updated
content.
Our app knows what the updated
Comment object will probably look like, which means it can optimistically update its UI to display the update before the GraphQL server responds with it. If our app is wrong (e.g., the GraphQL server returns an unchanged
Comment due to an error), the UI will automatically update to reflect the actual response.
The
optimisticResponse option
To enable this optimistic UI behavior, we provide an
optimisticResponse option to the mutate function that we use to execute our mutation.
Let's look at some code:
1// Mutation definition
2const UPDATE_COMMENT = gql`
3 mutation UpdateComment($commentId: ID!, $commentContent: String!) {
4 updateComment(commentId: $commentId, content: $commentContent) {
5 id
6 __typename
7 content
8 }
9 }
10`;
11
12// Component definition
13function CommentPageWithData() {
14 const [mutate] = useMutation(UPDATE_COMMENT);
15 return (
16 <Comment
17 updateComment={({ commentId, commentContent }) =>
18 mutate({
19 variables: { commentId, commentContent },
20 optimisticResponse: {
21 updateComment: {
22 id: commentId,
23 __typename: "Comment",
24 content: commentContent
25 }
26 }
27 })
28 }
29 />
30 );
31}
As this example shows, the value of
optimisticResponse is an object that matches the shape of the mutation response we expect from the server. Importantly, this includes the
Comment's
id and
__typename fields. The Apollo Client cache uses these values to generate the comment's unique cache identifier (e.g.,
Comment:5).
Optimistic mutation lifecycle
When the code above calls
mutate, the Apollo Client cache stores a
Commentobject with the field values specified in
optimisticResponse. However, it does not overwrite the existing cached
Commentwith the same cache identifier. Instead, it stores a separate, optimistic version of the object. This ensures that our cached data remains accurate if our
optimisticResponseis wrong.
Apollo Client notifies all active queries that include the modified comment. Those queries automatically update, and their associated components re-render to reflect the optimistic data. Because this doesn't require any network requests, it's nearly instantaneous to the user.
Eventually, our server responds with the mutation's actual resulting
Commentobject.
The Apollo Client cache removes the optimistic version of the
Commentobject. It also overwrites the canonical cached version with values returned from the server.
Apollo Client notifies all affected queries again. The associated components re-render, but if the server's response matches our
optimisticResponse, this is invisible to the user.
Bailing out of an optimistic updateRequires ≥ 3.9.0
In some cases you may want to skip an optimistic update. For example, you may want to perform an optimistic update only when certain variables are passed to the mutation. To skip an update, pass a function to the
optimisticResponse option and return the
IGNORE sentinel object available on the second argument to bail out of the optimistic update.
Consider this example:
1const UPDATE_COMMENT = gql`
2 mutation UpdateComment($commentId: ID!, $commentContent: String!) {
3 updateComment(commentId: $commentId, content: $commentContent) {
4 id
5 __typename
6 content
7 }
8 }
9`;
10
11function CommentPageWithData() {
12 const [mutate] = useMutation(UPDATE_COMMENT);
13
14 return (
15 <Comment
16 updateComment={({ commentId, commentContent }) =>
17 mutate({
18 variables: { commentId, commentContent },
19 optimisticResponse: (vars, { IGNORE }) => {
20 if (commentContent === "foo") {
21 // conditionally bail out of optimistic updates
22 return IGNORE;
23 }
24 return {
25 updateComment: {
26 id: commentId,
27 __typename: "Comment",
28 content: commentContent
29 }
30 }
31 },
32 })
33 }
34 />
35 );
36}
Example: Adding a new object to a list
The previous example shows how to provide an optimistic result for an object that's already in the Apollo Client cache. But what about a mutation that creates a new object? This works similarly.
The biggest difference here is that the client doesn't yet have the new object's
id (or other identifying field). This means you have to provide a temporary value for the
id so the Apollo Client cache can store the optimistic result as an object of the correct type.
For example, here's an
optimisticResponse for an
addTodo mutation that creates a new item in a user's to-do list:
1optimisticResponse: {
2 addTodo: {
3 id: 'temp-id',
4 __typename: "Todo",
5 description: input.value // Obtained from user input
6 }
7}
When you execute the mutate function in this case, the Apollo Client cache stores a new
Todo object with cache identifier
Todo:temp-id. When the server responds with the new
Todo's actual
id, the optimistic object is removed as usual, and the canonical object is cached.
View on CodeSandbox
You can view a full to-do list example on CodeSandbox:
You can also run the example client and server locally by cloning the
docs-examplesrepo.
When viewing the example, try adding an item to the to-do list. Notice that the item appears in the list instantly, even though the server doesn't respond instantly.
Then, try editing an existing item in the to-do list. Notice that the item doesn't update instantly. That's because the client doesn't provide an
optimisticResponse for the
updateTodo mutation. This helps illustrate the improved responsiveness that an
optimisticResponse provides.