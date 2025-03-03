Using GraphQL directives in Apollo Client

A directive decorates part of a GraphQL schema or operation with additional configuration. Tools like Apollo Client can read a GraphQL document's directives and perform custom logic as appropriate.

Directives are preceded by the @ character, like so:

GraphQL copy 1 query myQuery ( $someTest : Boolean ) { 2 experimentalField @skip ( if : $someTest ) 3 }

This example shows the @skip directive, which is a built-in directive (i.e., it's part of the GraphQL specification ). It demonstrates the following about directives:

Directives can take arguments of their own ( if in this case).

Directives appear after the declaration of what they decorate (the experimentalField field in this case).

@client

The @client directive allows you to resolve client-only data alongside your server data. These fields are not sent to the GraphQL server.

GraphQL copy 1 query LaunchDetails ( $launchId : ID ! ) { 2 launch ( id : $launchId ) { 3 site 4 rocket { 5 type 6 # resolved locally on the client, 7 # removed from the request to the server 8 description @client 9 } 10 } 11 }

For more information about the @client directive, see this section on local-only fields. The @client directive is also useful for client schema mocking before a given field is supported in the GraphQL API your application is consuming.

@connection

The @connection directive allows you to specify a custom cache key for paginated results. For more information, see this section on the @connection directive.

GraphQL copy 1 query Feed ( $offset : Int , $limit : Int ) { 2 feed ( offset : $offset , limit : $limit ) @connect ion ( key : "feed" ) { 3 ... FeedFields 4 } 5 }

@defer

Beginning with version 3.7.0 , Apollo Client provides preview support for the @defer directive . This directive enables your queries to receive data for specific fields incrementally, instead of receiving all field data at the same time. This is helpful whenever some fields in a query take much longer to resolve than others.

To use the @defer directive, we apply it to an inline or named fragment that contains all slow-resolving fields:

GraphQL copy 1 query PersonQuery ( $personId : ID ! ) { 2 person ( id : $personId ) { 3 # Basic fields (fast) 4 id 5 firstName 6 lastName 7 8 # Friend fields (slower) 9 ... @defer { 10 friends { 11 id 12 } 13 } 14 } 15 }

Note: in order to use @defer in a React Native application, additional configuration is required. See the React Native docs for more information.

For more information about the @defer directive, check out the @defer docs.

@export

If your GraphQL query uses variables, the local-only fields of that query can provide the values of those variables.

To do so, you apply the @export(as: "variableName") directive, like so:

JavaScript copy 1 const GET_CURRENT_AUTHOR_POST_COUNT = gql ` 2 query CurrentAuthorPostCount($authorId: Int!) { 3 currentAuthorId @client @export(as: "authorId") 4 postCount(authorId: $authorId) 5 } 6 ` ;

In the query above, the result of the local-only field currentAuthorId is used as the value of the $authorId variable that's passed to postCount .

You can do this even if postCount is also a local-only field (i.e., if it's also marked as @client ).

For more information and other considerations when using the @export directive, check out the local-only fields docs.

@nonreactive Requires ≥ 3.8.0

The @nonreactive directive can be used to mark query fields or fragment spreads and is used to indicate that changes to the data contained within the subtrees marked @nonreactive should not trigger rerendering. This allows parent components to fetch data to be rendered by their children without rerendering themselves when the data corresponding with fields marked as @nonreactive change.

Consider an App component that fetches and renders a list of ski trails:

JavaScript copy 1 const TrailFragment = gql ` 2 fragment TrailFragment on Trail { 3 name 4 status 5 } 6 ` ; 7 8 const ALL_TRAILS = gql ` 9 query allTrails { 10 allTrails { 11 id 12 ...TrailFragment @nonreactive 13 } 14 } 15 ${ TrailFragment } 16 ` ; 17 18 function App () { 19 const { data , loading } = useQuery ( ALL_TRAILS ); 20 return ( 21 < main > 22 < h2 >Ski Trails</ h2 > 23 < ul > 24 { data ?. trails . map (( trail ) => ( 25 < Trail key = { trail . id } id = { trail . id } /> 26 )) } 27 </ ul > 28 </ main > 29 ); 30 }

The Trail component renders a trail's name and status and allows the user to execute a mutation to toggle the status of the trail between "OPEN" and "CLOSED" :

JavaScript copy 1 const Trail = ({ id }) => { 2 const [ updateTrail ] = useMutation ( UPDATE_TRAIL ); 3 const { data } = useFragment ({ 4 fragment : TrailFragment , 5 from : { 6 __typename : "Trail" , 7 id , 8 }, 9 }); 10 return ( 11 < li key = { id } > 12 { data . name } - { data . status } 13 < input 14 checked = { data . status === "OPEN" ? true : false } 15 type = "checkbox" 16 onChange = { ( e ) => { 17 updateTrail ({ 18 variables : { 19 trailId : id , 20 status : e . target . checked ? "OPEN" : "CLOSED" , 21 }, 22 }); 23 } } 24 /> 25 </ li > 26 ); 27 };

Notice that the Trail component isn't receiving the entire trail object via props, only the id which is used along with the fragment document to create a live binding for each trail item in the cache. This allows each Trail component to react to the cache updates for a single trail independently. Updates to a trail's status will not cause the parent App component to rerender since the @nonreactive directive is applied to the TrailFragment spread, a fragment that includes the status field.

@unmask Requires ≥ 3.12.0

The @unmask directive is used to make fragment data available when using data masking. It is primarily used to incrementally adopt data masking in an existing application. It is considered an escape hatch for all other cases where working with masked data would otherwise be difficult.

GraphQL copy 1 query GetPosts { 2 posts { 3 id 4 ... PostDetails @unmask 5 } 6 } 7 8 fragment PostDetails on Post { 9 title 10 publishedAt 11 topComment { 12 id 13 ... CommentFragment @unmask 14 } 15 } 16 17 fragment CommentFragment on Comment { 18 content 19 }

note When the dataMasking option is omitted or set to false , this directive has no effect.

Migrate mode

@unmask is best used to incrementally adopt data masking in existing applications by providing development-only warnings when accessing would-be masked fields throughout your application. To use @unmask in migrate mode, set the mode argument to migrate .

GraphQL copy 1 query GetPost ( id : $ id ) { 2 post ( id : $id ) { 3 id 4 ... PostDetails @unmask ( mode : "migrate" ) 5 } 6 } 7 8 fragment PostDetails on Post { 9 title 10 }

Now when you access fields that would otherwise be masked, you will see a warning in the console.

TypeScript copy 1 const { data } = useQuery ( GET_POST ); 2 3 const title = data . post . title ;

In this example, accessing title on the post from the query result will result in the following warning:

disablecopy=true copy Accessing unmasked field on query 'GetPost' at path 'post.title'. This field will not be available when masking is enabled. Please read the field from the fragment instead.

For more information on data masking, see the data masking docs.