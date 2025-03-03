Mocking schema capabilities

If your GraphQL server doesn't yet support a field that your client will use, you can still start building against that field by mocking its behavior within the client.

For example, let's say we want to add a feature to the Space Explorer app from the full-stack quickstart course . Specifically, we want to display a description of the rocket used for each launch. To support this functionality on the server side, we'll add a description field to our schema's Rocket type:

GraphQL copy 1 type Rocket { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String 4 type : String 5 description : String # field not yet supported 6 }

But what if our back-end team isn't finished adding support for the description field? By mocking the field's behavior, we can still start developing the feature in our client. To do so, we'll follow the steps below.

1. Define a client-side schema (recommended)

Our client application can define a client-side schema that extends types from our server, or even defines entirely new types. The syntax is identical to server-side schema definitions.

Although a client-side schema isn't required for mocking, it helps team members understand your app's local capabilities. It also unlocks powerful local state support in tools like the Apollo Client Devtools and the Apollo extension for VS Code.

This client-side schema extends the Rocket type to add a description field (make sure to name the variable typeDefs as shown):

JavaScript index.js copy 1 const typeDefs = gql ` 2 extend type Rocket { 3 description: String 4 } 5 ` ;

We can then provide this schema to the ApolloClient constructor, like so:

JavaScript index.js copy 1 const client = new ApolloClient ({ 2 uri : 'http://localhost:4000/graphql' , 3 cache : new InMemoryCache (), 4 typeDefs 5 });

2. Define a read function

Our client app doesn't yet know how to populate the Rocket.description field. To fix this, we can define a read function for the field. The Apollo Client cache calls this function whenever the field is queried, and the function's return value is used as the field's value.

Let's define our read function in the configuration object we provide to the InMemoryCache constructor:

JavaScript index.js copy 1 const cache = new InMemoryCache ({ 2 typePolicies : { 3 Rocket : { 4 fields : { 5 description : { 6 read () { // Read function for Rocket.description 7 return 'Placeholder rocket description' ; 8 } 9 }, 10 }, 11 }, 12 }, 13 });

This enables us to query the field, but we might not want to show the same boilerplate description for every rocket. To add variety to our mocked output, we can use a library like faker.js :

JavaScript index.js copy 1 import { faker } from "@faker-js/faker" ; 2 3 // Returns 1 or 2 sentences of Lorem Ipsum 4 const oneOrTwoSentences = () => 5 faker . lorem . sentences ( Math . random () < 0.5 ? 1 : 2 );

We can then update our read function like so:

JavaScript copy 1 // (within InMemoryCache constructor) 2 read () { 3 return oneOrTwoSentences (); 4 }

Make sure to include libraries like faker.js only in your development build, because they can needlessly increase your production bundle size.

3. Query with the @client directive

We're ready to execute a query that includes our new field. Here's an abridged GET_LAUNCH_DETAILS query from the full-stack quickstart with our description field added:

JavaScript copy 1 export const GET_LAUNCH_DETAILS = gql ` 2 query LaunchDetails($launchId: ID!) { 3 launch(id: $launchId) { 4 site 5 rocket { 6 type 7 description @client 8 } 9 } 10 } 11 ` ;

Notice that this field includes the @client directive. This directive tells Apollo Client not to include description in the query it sends to our server. This is important for two related reasons:

The description field is populated entirely locally, so including it in network requests isn't helpful.

The description field isn't in our server-side schema yet, so including it will produce a GraphQL error.

We can now execute this query in a component with the useQuery hook as usual:

JavaScript copy 1 export default function LaunchDetails ({ launchId }) { 2 const { data } = useQuery ( GET_LAUNCH_DETAILS , { variables : { rocketId } }); 3 return ( 4 < div > 5 < p >Rocket Type: { data . launch . rocket . type } </ p > 6 < p >Description: { data . launch . rocket . description } </ p > 7 </ div > 8 ); 9 }

4. Use live data when ready

When your server's support for the Rocket.description field is ready, you can begin using it by doing the following:

Remove the @client directive from description in every query that includes it. Remove the field's read function (or modify the function so that it uses the current cached value instead of a random string).

For more information on the Apollo Client features used here, see the following: