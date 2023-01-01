Advanced HTTP networking
Take full network control with Apollo Link
The Apollo Link library gives you fine-grained control of HTTP requests that are sent by Apollo Client. You can also use it to replace Apollo Client's networking layer with something completely custom, such as a WebSocket transport or mocked server data.
When using Apollo Link, you define network behavior as a collection of link objects that execute in sequence to control the flow of data. By default, Apollo Client uses Apollo Link's
HttpLink to send GraphQL queries over HTTP.
Apollo Link includes installable, premade links that support a variety of use cases. You can also create your own custom links.
Customizing request logic
The following example demonstrates adding a custom link to Apollo Client. This link adds an
Authorization header to every HTTP request before the
HttpLink sends it:
1import { ApolloClient, HttpLink, ApolloLink, InMemoryCache, concat } from '@apollo/client';
2
3const httpLink = new HttpLink({ uri: '/graphql' });
4
5const authMiddleware = new ApolloLink((operation, forward) => {
6 // add the authorization to the headers
7 operation.setContext(({ headers = {} }) => ({
8 headers: {
9 ...headers,
10 authorization: localStorage.getItem('token') || null,
11 }
12 }));
13
14 return forward(operation);
15})
16
17const client = new ApolloClient({
18 cache: new InMemoryCache(),
19 link: concat(authMiddleware, httpLink),
20});
This next example demonstrates providing multiple custom links in an array:
1import { ApolloClient, HttpLink, ApolloLink, InMemoryCache, from } from '@apollo/client';
2
3const httpLink = new HttpLink({ uri: '/graphql' });
4
5const authMiddleware = new ApolloLink((operation, forward) => {
6 // add the authorization to the headers
7 operation.setContext(({ headers = {} }) => ({
8 headers: {
9 ...headers,
10 authorization: localStorage.getItem('token') || null,
11 }
12 }));
13
14 return forward(operation);
15})
16
17const activityMiddleware = new ApolloLink((operation, forward) => {
18 // add the recent-activity custom header to the headers
19 operation.setContext(({ headers = {} }) => ({
20 headers: {
21 ...headers,
22 'recent-activity': localStorage.getItem('lastOnlineTime') || null,
23 }
24 }));
25
26 return forward(operation);
27})
28
29const client = new ApolloClient({
30 cache: new InMemoryCache(),
31 link: from([
32 authMiddleware,
33 activityMiddleware,
34 httpLink
35 ]),
36});
In the example above, the
authMiddleware link sets each request's
Authorization header, and the
activityMiddleware then sets each request's
Recent-Activity header. Finally, the
HttpLink sends the modified request.
Customizing response logic
You can use Apollo Link to customize Apollo Client's behavior whenever it receives a response from a request.
The following example demonstrates using
@apollo/client/link/error to handle network errors that are included in a response:
1import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache, HttpLink } from '@apollo/client';
2import { onError } from '@apollo/client/link/error';
3
4import { logout } from './logout';
5
6const httpLink = new HttpLink({ uri: '/graphql' });
7
8const logoutLink = onError(({ networkError }) => {
9 if (networkError.statusCode === 401) logout();
10})
11
12const client = new ApolloClient({
13 cache: new InMemoryCache(),
14 link: logoutLink.concat(httpLink),
15});
In this example, the user is logged out of the application if the server returns a
401 code (unauthorized).
Modifying response data
You can create a custom link that edits or removes fields from
response.data. To do so, you call
map on the result of the link's
forward(operation) call. In the
map function, make the desired changes to
response.data and then return it:
1import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache, HttpLink, ApolloLink } from '@apollo/client';
2
3const httpLink = new HttpLink({ uri: '/graphql' });
4
5const formatDateLink = new ApolloLink((operation, forward) => {
6 return forward(operation).map(response => {
7 if (response.data.date) {
8 response.data.date = new Date(response.data.date);
9 }
10 return response;
11 });
12});
13
14const client = new ApolloClient({
15 cache: new InMemoryCache(),
16 link: formatDateLink.concat(httpLink),
17});
In the above example,
formatDateLink changes a
date field to a Javascript Date object at the top level of each response.
Note that
forward(operation).map(func) doesn't support asynchronous execution of the
func mapping function. If you need to make asynchronous modifications, use the
asyncMap function from
@apollo/client/utilities, like so:
1import {
2 ApolloClient,
3 InMemoryCache,
4 HttpLink,
5 ApolloLink
6} from "@apollo/client";
7import { asyncMap } from "@apollo/client/utilities";
8
9import { usdToEur } from './currency';
10
11const httpLink = new HttpLink({ uri: '/graphql' });
12
13const usdToEurLink = new ApolloLink((operation, forward) => {
14 return asyncMap(forward(operation), async (response) => {
15 let data = response.data;
16 if (data.price && data.currency === "USD") {
17 data.price = await usdToEur(data.price);
18 data.currency = "EUR";
19 }
20 return response;
21 });
22});
23
24const client = new ApolloClient({
25 cache: new InMemoryCache(),
26 link: usdToEurLink.concat(httpLink)
27});
In the example above,
usdToEurLink uses
asyncMap to convert the response object's
price field from USD to EUR using an external API.
While this technique can be useful for modifying existing fields (or adding additional objects to lists within
data), adding new fields to
data won't work in most cases, because the operation document cannot be safely modified within the
ApolloLink request pipeline.
The
HttpLink object
Apollo Client uses
HttpLink to send GraphQL operations to a server over HTTP. The link supports both POST and GET requests, and it can modify HTTP options on a per-query basis. This comes in handy when implementing authentication, persisted queries, dynamic URIs, and other granular updates.
If your client doesn't have complex HTTP requirements, you probably don't need to create a custom instance of
HttpLink. For details, see Basic HTTP networking.
Usage
1import { HttpLink } from "@apollo/client";
2
3const link = new HttpLink({ uri: "/graphql" });
Constructor options
The
HttpLink constructor accepts the following options:
|Options
|Description
uri
|A string endpoint or function that resolves to the GraphQL server you want to execute operations against. (default:
/graphql)
includeExtensions
|If
true, you can pass an
extensions field to your GraphQL server. (default:
false)
fetch
|A
fetch-compatible API for making a request. See Providing a
fetch replacement for certain environments.
headers
|An object containing header names and values to include in each request.
preserveHeaderCase
|If
true, header values retain their capitalization for non-http-spec-compliant servers. (default:
false)
credentials
|A string representing the credentials policy to use for the
fetch call. (valid values:
omit,
include,
same-origin)
fetchOptions
|Include this to override the values of certain options that are provided to the
fetch call.
useGETForQueries
|If
true,
HttpLink uses
GET requests instead of
POST requests to execute query operations (but not mutation operations). (default:
false)
print
|A function to customize AST formatting in requests. See Overriding the default
print function.
Providing a
fetch replacement for certain environments
HttpLink requires that
fetch is present in your runtime environment. This is the case for React Native and most modern browsers. If you're targeting an environment that doesn't include
fetch (such as older browsers or the server), you need to pass your own
fetch to
HttpLink via its constructor options. We recommend using
cross-fetch for older browsers and Node.
Overriding the default
print function
The
DocumentNode objects are transformed back into strings before they are sent over the network. If no custom
ASTNode (typically a
DocumentNode) and the original
stripIgnoredCharacters to remove whitespace from queries:
1import { ASTNode, stripIgnoredCharacters } from 'graphql';
2
3const httpLink = new HttpLink({
4 uri: '/graphql',
5 print(
6 ast: ASTNode,
7 originalPrint: (ast: ASTNode) => string,
8 ) {
9 return stripIgnoredCharacters(originalPrint(ast));
10 },
11});
Overriding options
You can override most
HttpLink constructor options on an operation-by-operation basis by modifying the
context object for the operation. For example, you can set the
headers field on the
context to pass custom headers for a particular operation. The
context also supports the
credentials field for defining credentials policy,
uri for changing the endpoint dynamically, and
fetchOptions to allow generic fetch overrides (i.e.,
method: "GET").
Note that if you set
fetchOptions.method to
GET,
HttpLink follows the standard GraphQL HTTP GET encoding. The query, variables, operation name, and extensions are passed as query parameters instead of in the HTTP request body (because there isn't one). If you to continue to send mutations as non-idempotent
POST requests, set the top-level
useGETForQueries option to
true instead of setting
fetchOptions.method to
GET.
HttpLink also attaches the response from the
fetch operation to the context as
response, so you can access it in another link.
Context options:
|Option
|Description
headers
|An object containing header names and values to include in each request.
credentials
|A string representing the credentials policy to use for the
fetch call. (valid values:
omit,
include,
same-origin)
uri
|A string endpoint or function that resolves to the GraphQL server you want to execute operations against.
fetchOptions
|Any overrides of the fetch options argument to pass to the
fetch call.
response
|The raw response from the
fetch request after it is made.
http
|An object that lets you control fine-grained aspects of
HttpLink itself, such as persisted queries (see below).
The following example shows how to use the
context to pass a special header for a single query:
1import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client";
2
3const client = new ApolloClient({
4 cache: new InMemoryCache(),
5 uri: "/graphql"
6});
7
8client.query({
9 query: MY_QUERY,
10 context: {
11 // example of setting the headers with context per operation
12 headers: {
13 special: "Special header value"
14 }
15 }
16});
Custom fetching
HttpLink's
fetch option can be used to wire in custom networking. This is useful if you want to modify the request based on calculated headers, or calculate the URI based on an operation. For example:
Custom auth:
1const customFetch = (uri, options) => {
2 const { header } = Hawk.client.header(
3 "http://example.com:8000/resource/1?b=1&a=2",
4 "POST",
5 { credentials: credentials, ext: "some-app-data" }
6 );
7 options.headers.Authorization = header;
8 return fetch(uri, options);
9};
10
11const link = new HttpLink({ fetch: customFetch });
Dynamic URI:
1const customFetch = (uri, options) => {
2 const { operationName } = JSON.parse(options.body);
3 return fetch(`${uri}/graph/graphql?opname=${operationName}`, options);
4};
5
6const link = new HttpLink({ fetch: customFetch });
Using other links
Apollo Link includes many links for specialized use cases, such as the
WebSocketLink for communicating over WebSocket and the
BatchHttpLink for combining multiple GraphQL operations in a single HTTP request.
To learn more about what's available, see the Apollo Link API documentation.