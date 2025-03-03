SSR
Apollo Client React server side rendering API
Installation
Apollo Client >= 3 includes React hooks functionality out of the box. You don't need to install any additional packages.
getDataFromTree
The
getDataFromTree function takes your React tree, determines which queries are needed to render them, and then fetches them all.
1import { getDataFromTree } from "@apollo/client/react/ssr";
Params
|Param
|Type
|description
tree
|React.ReactNode
|The React tree you would like to render and fetch data for.
context
{ [key: string]: any }
|Optional values you would like to make available in the React Context during rendering / data retrieval.
Result
getDataFromTree returns a promise (
Promise<string>) which resolves when the data is ready in your Apollo Client store. The result is generated using
ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup under the hood.
Example
See Executing queries with
getDataFromTree.
renderToStringWithData
The
renderToStringWithData function is similar to
getDataFromTree, but uses
ReactDOMServer.renderToString to render its result instead of
ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup (the React docs help explain the difference).
1import { renderToStringWithData } from "@apollo/client/react/ssr";
Params
|Param
|Type
|description
component
ReactElement<any>
|The React component tree you would like to render and fetch data for.
Result
renderToStringWithData returns a promise (
Promise<string>) which resolves when the data is ready in your Apollo Client store. The result is generated using
ReactDOMServer.renderToString under the hood.