Installation

Apollo Client >= 3 includes React hooks functionality out of the box. You don't need to install any additional packages.

getDataFromTree

The getDataFromTree function takes your React tree, determines which queries are needed to render them, and then fetches them all.

JavaScript copy 1 import { getDataFromTree } from "@apollo/client/react/ssr" ;

Params

Param Type description tree React.ReactNode The React tree you would like to render and fetch data for. context { [key: string]: any } Optional values you would like to make available in the React Context during rendering / data retrieval.

Result

getDataFromTree returns a promise ( Promise<string> ) which resolves when the data is ready in your Apollo Client store. The result is generated using ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup under the hood.

Example

See Executing queries with getDataFromTree .

renderToStringWithData

The renderToStringWithData function is similar to getDataFromTree , but uses ReactDOMServer.renderToString to render its result instead of ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup (the React docs help explain the difference).

JavaScript copy 1 import { renderToStringWithData } from "@apollo/client/react/ssr" ;

Params

Param Type description component ReactElement<any> The React component tree you would like to render and fetch data for.

Result