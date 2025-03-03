Hooks migration guide
How to integrate the new hooks API into your existing Apollo app
The new hooks API for Apollo Client is a simpler way to fetch data in your React app without the boilerplate of render prop components and higher-order components (HOC). We recommend using hooks for all new Apollo code going forward.
Core packages
React hooks functionality is included in the Apollo Client bundle, whereas the older HOC / render prop component approaches are not. The React team has made it clear that hooks are the future, so we've decided to keep the older approaches available through separate packages.
@apollo/client- Apollo Client core with React hooks integration
@apollo/react-components- React Apollo render prop components
@apollo/react-hoc- React Apollo HOC (
grapqhl) API
Installation/upgrade scenarios
I just want to use Apollo hooks:
1npm install @apollo/client
(remove the
react-apollo and
@apollo/react-hooks packages if they were previously installed)
I just want to use Apollo render prop components:
1npm install @apollo/client @apollo/react-components
(remove the
react-apollo package if it was previously installed)
I just want to use Apollo HOCs:
1npm install @apollo/client @apollo/react-hoc
(remove the
react-apollo package if it was previously installed)
I want to use all 3 React paradigms in my application:
1npm install @apollo/client @apollo/react-components @apollo/react-hoc
(remove the
react-apollo and
@apollo/react-hooks packages if they were previously installed)
Server-side rendering
The
getDataFromTree,
getMarkupFromTree, and
renderToStringWithData React SSR functions are bundled with Apollo Client 3. If you want to use these functions, you'll need to import them from
@apollo/client/react/ssr:
1import { getDataFromTree } from "@apollo/client/react/ssr";
Testing
React testing utilities are now available through the Apollo Client project, but they aren't included in the default bundle. To access the React testing utilities, you can use the
@apollo/client/testing bundle like:
1import { MockedProvider } from '@apollo/client/testing';