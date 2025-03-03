Hooks migration guide

The new hooks API for Apollo Client is a simpler way to fetch data in your React app without the boilerplate of render prop components and higher-order components (HOC). We recommend using hooks for all new Apollo code going forward.

Core packages

React hooks functionality is included in the Apollo Client bundle, whereas the older HOC / render prop component approaches are not. The React team has made it clear that hooks are the future, so we've decided to keep the older approaches available through separate packages.

@apollo/client - Apollo Client core with React hooks integration

@apollo/react-components - React Apollo render prop components

@apollo/react-hoc - React Apollo HOC ( grapqhl ) API

Installation/upgrade scenarios

I just want to use Apollo hooks:

Text copy 1 npm install @apollo/client

(remove the react-apollo and @apollo/react-hooks packages if they were previously installed)

I just want to use Apollo render prop components:

Text copy 1 npm install @apollo/client @apollo/react-components

(remove the react-apollo package if it was previously installed)

I just want to use Apollo HOCs:

Text copy 1 npm install @apollo/client @apollo/react-hoc

(remove the react-apollo package if it was previously installed)

I want to use all 3 React paradigms in my application:

Text copy 1 npm install @apollo/client @apollo/react-components @apollo/react-hoc

(remove the react-apollo and @apollo/react-hooks packages if they were previously installed)

Server-side rendering

The getDataFromTree , getMarkupFromTree , and renderToStringWithData React SSR functions are bundled with Apollo Client 3. If you want to use these functions, you'll need to import them from @apollo/client/react/ssr :

Text copy 1 import { getDataFromTree } from "@apollo/client/react/ssr";

Testing

React testing utilities are now available through the Apollo Client project, but they aren't included in the default bundle. To access the React testing utilities, you can use the @apollo/client/testing bundle like: