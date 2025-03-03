ObservableQuery

Update the variables of this observable query, and fetch the new results if they've changed. Most users should prefer refetch instead of setVariables in order to to be properly notified of results even when they come from the cache.

Note: the next callback will not fire if the variables have not changed or if the result is coming from cache.

Note: the promise will return the old results immediately if the variables have not changed.

Note: the promise will return null immediately if the query is not active (there are no subscribers).