ObservableQuery
ObservableQuery functions
ApolloClient Observables extend the Observables implementation provided by
zen-observable. Refer to the
zen-observable documentation for additional context and API options.
⚠️ Deprecated
resultwill be removed in Apollo Client 4.0.
Recommended now
If you continue to need this functionality, subscribe to
ObservableQueryto get the first value emitted from the observable, then immediately unsubscribe.
When upgrading
Use RxJS's
firstResultFromfunction to mimic this functionality.TypeScript
1const result = await firstValueFrom(from(observableQuery));
Signature
1result(): Promise<ApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TData>>>
Result
Promise<ApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TData>>>
An object containing the result of your GraphQL query after it completes.
This value might be
undefined if a query results in one or more errors (depending on the query's
errorPolicy).
The single Error object that is passed to onError and useQuery hooks, and is often thrown during manual
client.query calls. This will contain both a NetworkError field and any GraphQLErrors. See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/data/error-handling/ for more information.
A list of any errors that occurred during server-side execution of a GraphQL operation. See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/data/error-handling/ for more information.
Signature
1getCurrentResult(
2 saveAsLastResult?: boolean
3): ApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TData>>
Parameters
saveAsLastResult (optional)
boolean
Result
ApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TData>>
Update the variables of this observable query, and fetch the new results. This method should be preferred over
setVariables in most use cases.
Signature
1refetch(
2 variables?: Partial<TVariables>
3): Promise<InteropApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TData>>>
Parameters
variables (optional)
Partial<TVariables>
The new set of variables. If there are missing variables, the previous values of those variables will be used.
Result
Promise<InteropApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TData>>>
⚠️ Deprecated
⚠️ Deprecated
⚠️ Deprecated
⚠️ Deprecated
⚠️ Deprecated
setOptionswill be removed in Apollo Client 4.0. Please use
observableQuery.reobserve(newOptions)instead.
Signature
1setOptions(
2 newOptions: Partial<WatchQueryOptions<TVariables, TData>>
3): Promise<InteropApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TData>>>
Parameters
newOptions
Partial<WatchQueryOptions<TVariables, TData>>
Result
Promise<InteropApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TData>>>
⚠️ Deprecated
⚠️ Deprecated
⚠️ Deprecated
⚠️ Deprecated
Update the variables of this observable query, and fetch the new results if they've changed. Most users should prefer
refetch instead of
setVariables in order to to be properly notified of results even when they come from the cache.
Note: the
next callback will not fire if the variables have not changed or if the result is coming from cache.
Note: the promise will return the old results immediately if the variables have not changed.
Note: the promise will return null immediately if the query is not active (there are no subscribers).
Signature
1setVariables(
2 variables: TVariables
3): Promise<InteropApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TData>> | void>
Parameters
variables
TVariables
The new set of variables. If there are missing variables, the previous values of those variables will be used.
Result
Promise<InteropApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TData>> | void>
⚠️ Deprecated
⚠️ Deprecated
⚠️ Deprecated
⚠️ Deprecated
A function that helps you fetch the next set of results for a paginated list field.
Signature
1fetchMore<TFetchData, TFetchVars>(
2 fetchMoreOptions: FetchMoreQueryOptions<TFetchVars, TFetchData> & {
3 updateQuery?: (previousQueryResult: Unmasked<TData>, options: {
4 fetchMoreResult: Unmasked<TFetchData>;
5 variables: TFetchVars;
6 }) => Unmasked<TData>;
7 }
8): Promise<InteropApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TFetchData>>>
Parameters
fetchMoreOptions
FetchMoreQueryOptions<TFetchVars, TFetchData> & {
updateQuery?: (previousQueryResult: Unmasked<TData>, options: {
fetchMoreResult: Unmasked<TFetchData>;
variables: TFetchVars;
}) => Unmasked<TData>;
}
Result
Promise<InteropApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TFetchData>>>
MaybeMasked<TFetchData>
⚠️ Deprecated
⚠️ Deprecated
⚠️ Deprecated
⚠️ Deprecated
A function that enables you to update the query's cached result without executing a followup GraphQL operation.
See using updateQuery and updateFragment for additional information.
Signature
1updateQuery(
2 mapFn: UpdateQueryMapFn<TData, TVariables>
3): void
Parameters
mapFn
UpdateQueryMapFn<TData, TVariables>
A function that instructs the query to begin re-executing at a specified interval (in milliseconds).
Signature
1startPolling(
2 pollInterval: number
3): void
Parameters
pollInterval
number
A function that instructs the query to stop polling after a previous call to
startPolling.
Signature
1stopPolling(): void
A function that enables you to execute a subscription, usually to subscribe to specific fields that were included in the query.
This function returns another function that you can call to terminate the subscription.
Signature
1subscribeToMore<TSubscriptionData, TSubscriptionVariables>(
2 options: SubscribeToMoreOptions<TData, TSubscriptionVariables, TSubscriptionData, TVariables>
3): () => void
Parameters
options
SubscribeToMoreOptions<TData, TSubscriptionVariables, TSubscriptionData, TVariables>
Result
() => void
Types
The current status of a query’s execution in our system.
No request is in flight for this query, but one or more errors were detected.
Indicates that
fetchMore was called on this query and that the query created is currently in flight.
The query has never been run before and the query is now currently running. A query will still have this network status even if a partial data result was returned from the cache, but a query was dispatched anyway.
Indicates that a polling query is currently in flight. So for example if you are polling a query every 10 seconds then the network status will switch to
poll every 10 seconds whenever a poll request has been sent but not resolved.
No request is in flight for this query, and no errors happened. Everything is OK.
Similar to the
setVariables network status. It means that
refetch was called on a query and the refetch request is currently in flight.
If
setVariables was called and a query was fired because of that then the network status will be
setVariables until the result of that query comes back.
T
