Components
Deprecated React Apollo render prop component API
Note: Official support for React Apollo render prop components ended in March 2020. This library is still included in the
@apollo/clientpackage, but it no longer receives feature updates or bug fixes.
Installation
The render prop library is included in the core
@apollo/client package:
1npm install @apollo/client
You then import the library's symbols from
@apollo/client/react/components.
Query
Props
The
Query component accepts the following props.
query is required.
ApolloClient<any>
The instance of
ApolloClient to use to execute the query.
By default, the instance that's passed down via context is used, but you can provide a different instance here.
Specifies how the query handles a response that returns both GraphQL errors and partial results.
For details, see GraphQL error policies.
The default value is
none, meaning that the query result includes error details but not partial results.
boolean
If true, the query is not executed.
The default value is
false.
An object containing all of the GraphQL variables your query requires to execute.
Each key in the object corresponds to a variable name, and that key's value corresponds to the variable value.
(data: MaybeMasked<TData>) => void
⚠️ Deprecated
This option will be removed in the next major version of Apollo Client. For more context, please see the related issue on GitHub.
A callback function that's called when your query successfully completes with zero errors (or if
errorPolicy is
ignore and partial data is returned).
This function is passed the query's result
data.
(error: ApolloError) => void
⚠️ Deprecated
This option will be removed in the next major version of Apollo Client. For more context, please see the related issue on GitHub.
A callback function that's called when the query encounters one or more errors (unless
errorPolicy is
ignore).
This function is passed an
ApolloError object that contains either a
networkError object or a
graphQLErrors array, depending on the error(s) that occurred.
DefaultContext
If you're using Apollo Link, this object is the initial value of the
context object that's passed along your link chain.
If
true, the in-progress query's associated component re-renders whenever the network status changes or a network error occurs.
The default value is
false.
number
Specifies the interval (in milliseconds) at which the query polls for updated results.
The default value is
0 (no polling).
() => boolean
A callback function that's called whenever a refetch attempt occurs while polling. If the function returns
true, the refetch is skipped and not reattempted until the next poll interval.
boolean
Pass
false to skip executing the query during server-side rendering.
WatchQueryFetchPolicy
Specifies how the query interacts with the Apollo Client cache during execution (for example, whether it checks the cache for results before sending a request to the server).
For details, see Setting a fetch policy.
The default value is
cache-first.
WatchQueryFetchPolicy
Defaults to the initial value of options.fetchPolicy, but can be explicitly configured to specify the WatchQueryFetchPolicy to revert back to whenever variables change (unless nextFetchPolicy intervenes).
WatchQueryFetchPolicy | ((this: WatchQueryOptions<TVariables, TData>, currentFetchPolicy: WatchQueryFetchPolicy, context: NextFetchPolicyContext<TData, TVariables>) => WatchQueryFetchPolicy)
Specifies the
FetchPolicy to be used after this query has completed.
RefetchWritePolicy
Specifies whether a
NetworkStatus.refetch operation should merge incoming field data with existing data, or overwrite the existing data. Overwriting is probably preferable, but merging is currently the default behavior, for backwards compatibility with Apollo Client 3.x.
boolean
If
true, the query can return partial results from the cache if the cache doesn't contain results for all queried fields.
The default value is
false.
boolean
⚠️ Deprecated
Using
canonizeResultscan result in memory leaks so we generally do not recommend using this option.
canonizeResultswill be removed in Apollo Client 4.0.
Whether to canonize cache results before returning them. Canonization takes some extra time, but it speeds up future deep equality comparisons. Defaults to false.
boolean
⚠️ Deprecated
Setting this option is unnecessary in Apollo Client 3, thanks to a more consistent application of fetch policies. It will be removed in Apollo Client 4.0.
If
true, causes a query refetch if the query result is detected as partial.
The default value is
false.
Render prop function
The render prop function that you pass to the
children prop of
Query is called with an object (
QueryResult) that has the following properties. This object contains your query result, plus some helpful functions for refetching, dynamic polling, and pagination.
MaybeMasked<TData> | undefined
An object containing the result of your GraphQL query after it completes.
This value might be
undefined if a query results in one or more errors (depending on the query's
errorPolicy).
If the query produces one or more errors, this object contains either an array of
graphQLErrors or a single
networkError. Otherwise, this value is
undefined.
For more information, see Handling operation errors.
MaybeMasked<TData>
An object containing the result from the most recent previous execution of this query.
This value is
undefined if this is the query's first execution.
TVariables | undefined
An object containing the variables that were provided for the query.
boolean
If
true, the associated lazy query has been executed.
This field is only present on the result object returned by
useLazyQuery.
ApolloClient<any>
The instance of Apollo Client that executed the query. Can be useful for manually executing followup queries or writing data to the cache.
If
true, the query is still in flight and results have not yet been returned.
NetworkStatus
A number indicating the current network state of the query's associated request. See possible values.
Used in conjunction with the
notifyOnNetworkStatusChange option.
<TFetchData = TData, TFetchVars extends OperationVariables = TVariables>(fetchMoreOptions: FetchMoreQueryOptions<TFetchVars, TFetchData> & {
updateQuery?: (previousQueryResult: Unmasked<TData>, options: {
fetchMoreResult: Unmasked<TFetchData>;
variables: TFetchVars;
}) => Unmasked<TData>;
}) => Promise<ApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TFetchData>>>
A function that helps you fetch the next set of results for a paginated list field.
(variables?: Partial<TVariables>) => Promise<ApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TData>>>
A function that enables you to re-execute the query, optionally passing in new
variables.
To guarantee that the refetch performs a network request, its
fetchPolicy is set to
network-only (unless the original query's
fetchPolicy is
no-cache or
cache-and-network, which also guarantee a network request).
See also Refetching.
(pollInterval: number) => void
A function that instructs the query to begin re-executing at a specified interval (in milliseconds).
() => void
A function that instructs the query to stop polling after a previous call to
startPolling.
SubscribeToMoreFunction<TData, TVariables>
A function that enables you to execute a subscription, usually to subscribe to specific fields that were included in the query.
This function returns another function that you can call to terminate the subscription.
(mapFn: UpdateQueryMapFn<TData, TVariables>) => void
A function that enables you to update the query's cached result without executing a followup GraphQL operation.
See using updateQuery and updateFragment for additional information.
ObservableQuery<TData, TVariables>
A reference to the internal
ObservableQuery used by the hook.
ReadonlyArray<GraphQLFormattedError>
⚠️ Deprecated
This property will be removed in a future version of Apollo Client. Please use
error.graphQLErrorsinstead.
Mutation
The Mutation component accepts the following props. Only
mutation is required.
If
true, makes sure all queries included in
refetchQueries are completed before the mutation is considered complete.
The default value is
false (queries are refetched asynchronously).
Specifies how the mutation handles a response that returns both GraphQL errors and partial results.
For details, see GraphQL error policies.
The default value is
none, meaning that the mutation result includes error details but not partial results.
DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>
A GraphQL document, often created with
gql from the
graphql-tag package, that contains a single mutation inside of it.
(data: MaybeMasked<TData>, clientOptions?: BaseMutationOptions) => void
A callback function that's called when your mutation successfully completes with zero errors (or if
errorPolicy is
ignore and partial data is returned).
This function is passed the mutation's result
data and any options passed to the mutation.
(error: ApolloError, clientOptions?: BaseMutationOptions) => void
A callback function that's called when the mutation encounters one or more errors (unless
errorPolicy is
ignore).
This function is passed an
ApolloError object that contains either a
networkError object or a
graphQLErrors array, depending on the error(s) that occurred, as well as any options passed the mutation.
OnQueryUpdated<any>
Optional callback for intercepting queries whose cache data has been updated by the mutation, as well as any queries specified in the
refetchQueries: [...] list passed to
client.mutate.
Returning a
Promise from
onQueryUpdated will cause the final mutation
Promise to await the returned
Promise. Returning
false causes the query to be ignored.
((result: FetchResult<Unmasked<TData>>) => InternalRefetchQueriesInclude) | InternalRefetchQueriesInclude
An array (or a function that returns an array) that specifies which queries you want to refetch after the mutation occurs.
Each array value can be either:
An object containing the
queryto execute, along with any
variables
A string indicating the operation name of the query to refetch
An object containing all of the GraphQL variables your mutation requires to execute.
Each key in the object corresponds to a variable name, and that key's value corresponds to the variable value.
boolean
⚠️ Deprecated
This option will be removed in Apollo Client 4.0. If you don't want to synchronize your component state with the mutation, please use
useApolloClientto get your ApolloClient instance and call
client.mutatedirectly.
If
true:
The initial state update (setting loading to true) is skipped - The success state update (setting data and setting loading to false) is skipped - Error updates will still occur
The default value is
false.
This option is useful when you want to execute a mutation but don't need to track its progress or result in the UI, potentially improving performance by reducing re-renders.
ApolloClient<object>
The instance of
ApolloClient to use to execute the mutation.
By default, the instance that's passed down via context is used, but you can provide a different instance here.
TContext
If you're using Apollo Link, this object is the initial value of the
context object that's passed along your link chain.
If
true, the in-progress mutation's associated component re-renders whenever the network status changes or a network error occurs.
The default value is
false.
MutationFetchPolicy
Provide
no-cache if the mutation's result should not be written to the Apollo Client cache.
The default value is
network-only (which means the result is written to the cache).
Unlike queries, mutations do not support fetch policies besides
network-only and
no-cache.
Unmasked<NoInfer<TData>> | ((vars: TVariables, { IGNORE }: {
IGNORE: IgnoreModifier;
}) => Unmasked<NoInfer<TData>> | IgnoreModifier)
By providing either an object or a callback function that, when invoked after a mutation, allows you to return optimistic data and optionally skip updates via the
IGNORE sentinel object, Apollo Client caches this temporary (and potentially incorrect) response until the mutation completes, enabling more responsive UI updates.
For more information, see Optimistic mutation results.
MutationUpdaterFunction<TData, TVariables, TContext, TCache>
A function used to update the Apollo Client cache after the mutation completes.
For more information, see Updating the cache after a mutation.
boolean
To avoid retaining sensitive information from mutation root field arguments, Apollo Client v3.4+ automatically clears any
ROOT_MUTATION fields from the cache after each mutation finishes. If you need this information to remain in the cache, you can prevent the removal by passing
keepRootFields: true to the mutation.
ROOT_MUTATION result data are also passed to the mutation
update function, so we recommend obtaining the results that way, rather than using this option, if possible.
MutationQueryReducersMap<TData>
A
MutationQueryReducersMap, which is map from query names to mutation query reducers. Briefly, this map defines how to incorporate the results of the mutation into the results of queries that are currently being watched by your application.
Render prop function
The render prop function that you pass to the
children prop of
Mutation is called with the
mutate function and an object with the mutation result. The
mutate function is how you trigger the mutation from your UI. The object contains your mutation result, plus loading and error state.
boolean
If
true, the mutation's mutate function has been called.
ApolloClient<object>
The instance of Apollo Client that executed the mutation.
Can be useful for manually executing followup operations or writing data to the cache.
MaybeMasked<TData> | null
The data returned from your mutation. Can be
undefined if
ignoreResults is
true.
If the mutation produces one or more errors, this object contains either an array of
graphQLErrors or a single
networkError. Otherwise, this value is
undefined.
For more information, see Handling operation errors.
If
true, the mutation is currently in flight.
() => void
A function that you can call to reset the mutation's result to its initial, uncalled state.
Subscription
Props
The Subscription component accepts the following props. Only
subscription is required.
null | ((result: SubscriptionResult<TData>) => ReactTypes.JSX.Element | null)
ApolloClient<object>
An
ApolloClient instance. By default
useSubscription /
Subscription uses the client passed down via context, but a different client can be passed in.
DefaultContext
Shared context between your component and your network interface (Apollo Link).
Specifies the
ErrorPolicy to be used for this operation
Record<string, any>
Shared context between your component and your network interface (Apollo Link).
FetchPolicy
How you want your component to interact with the Apollo cache. For details, see Setting a fetch policy.
boolean
If
true, the hook will not cause the component to rerender. This is useful when you want to control the rendering of your component yourself with logic in the
onData and
onError callbacks.
Changing this to
true when the hook already has
data will reset the
data to
undefined.
onComplete(optional)Requires ≥ 3.7.0
() => void
Allows the registration of a callback function that will be triggered each time the
useSubscription Hook /
Subscription component completes the subscription.
onData(optional)Requires ≥ 3.7.0
(options: OnDataOptions<TData>) => any
Allows the registration of a callback function that will be triggered each time the
useSubscription Hook /
Subscription component receives data. The callback
options object param consists of the current Apollo Client instance in
client, and the received subscription data in
data.
onError(optional)Requires ≥ 3.7.0
(error: ApolloError) => void
Allows the registration of a callback function that will be triggered each time the
useSubscription Hook /
Subscription component receives an error.
boolean | ((options: BaseSubscriptionOptions<TData, TVariables>) => boolean)
Determines if your subscription should be unsubscribed and subscribed again when an input to the hook (such as
subscription or
variables) changes.
boolean
Determines if the current subscription should be skipped. Useful if, for example, variables depend on previous queries and are not ready yet.
DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>
A GraphQL document, often created with
gql from the
graphql-tag package, that contains a single subscription inside of it.
An object containing all of the variables your subscription needs to execute
() => void
⚠️ Deprecated
Use
onCompleteinstead
Allows the registration of a callback function that will be triggered when the
useSubscription Hook /
Subscription component completes the subscription.
(options: OnSubscriptionDataOptions<TData>) => any
⚠️ Deprecated
Use
onDatainstead
Allows the registration of a callback function that will be triggered each time the
useSubscription Hook /
Subscription component receives data. The callback
options object param consists of the current Apollo Client instance in
client, and the received subscription data in
subscriptionData.
Render prop function
MaybeMasked<TData>
An object containing the result of your GraphQL subscription. Defaults to an empty object.
A runtime error with
graphQLErrors and
networkError properties
A boolean that indicates whether any initial data has been returned