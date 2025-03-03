Note: Official support for React Apollo render prop components ended in March 2020. This library is still included in the @apollo/client package, but it no longer receives feature updates or bug fixes.

Installation

The render prop library is included in the core @apollo/client package:

Text copy 1 npm install @apollo/client

You then import the library's symbols from @apollo/client/react/components .

Query

Props

The Query component accepts the following props. query is required.

Render prop function

The render prop function that you pass to the children prop of Query is called with an object ( QueryResult ) that has the following properties. This object contains your query result, plus some helpful functions for refetching, dynamic polling, and pagination.

Operation data data MaybeMasked<TData> | undefined An object containing the result of your GraphQL query after it completes. This value might be undefined if a query results in one or more errors (depending on the query's errorPolicy ). error (optional) ApolloError If the query produces one or more errors, this object contains either an array of graphQLErrors or a single networkError . Otherwise, this value is undefined . For more information, see Handling operation errors. previousData (optional) MaybeMasked<TData> An object containing the result from the most recent previous execution of this query. This value is undefined if this is the query's first execution. variables TVariables | undefined An object containing the variables that were provided for the query. Network info called boolean If true , the associated lazy query has been executed. This field is only present on the result object returned by useLazyQuery . client ApolloClient<any> The instance of Apollo Client that executed the query. Can be useful for manually executing followup queries or writing data to the cache. loading boolean If true , the query is still in flight and results have not yet been returned. networkStatus NetworkStatus A number indicating the current network state of the query's associated request. See possible values. Used in conjunction with the notifyOnNetworkStatusChange option. Helper functions fetchMore <TFetchData = TData, TFetchVars extends OperationVariables = TVariables>(fetchMoreOptions: FetchMoreQueryOptions<TFetchVars, TFetchData> & { updateQuery?: (previousQueryResult: Unmasked<TData>, options: { fetchMoreResult: Unmasked<TFetchData>; variables: TFetchVars; }) => Unmasked<TData>; }) => Promise<ApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TFetchData>>> A function that helps you fetch the next set of results for a paginated list field. refetch (variables?: Partial<TVariables>) => Promise<ApolloQueryResult<MaybeMasked<TData>>> A function that enables you to re-execute the query, optionally passing in new variables . To guarantee that the refetch performs a network request, its fetchPolicy is set to network-only (unless the original query's fetchPolicy is no-cache or cache-and-network , which also guarantee a network request). See also Refetching. startPolling (pollInterval: number) => void A function that instructs the query to begin re-executing at a specified interval (in milliseconds). stopPolling () => void A function that instructs the query to stop polling after a previous call to startPolling . SubscribeToMoreFunction<TData, TVariables> A function that enables you to execute a subscription, usually to subscribe to specific fields that were included in the query. This function returns another function that you can call to terminate the subscription. (mapFn: UpdateQueryMapFn<TData, TVariables>) => void A function that enables you to update the query's cached result without executing a followup GraphQL operation. See using updateQuery and updateFragment for additional information. Other observable ObservableQuery<TData, TVariables> A reference to the internal ObservableQuery used by the hook. errors (optional) ReadonlyArray<GraphQLFormattedError> ⚠️ Deprecated This property will be removed in a future version of Apollo Client. Please use error.graphQLErrors instead.

Mutation

The Mutation component accepts the following props. Only mutation is required.

Operation options awaitRefetchQueries (optional) boolean If true , makes sure all queries included in refetchQueries are completed before the mutation is considered complete. The default value is false (queries are refetched asynchronously). errorPolicy (optional) ErrorPolicy Specifies how the mutation handles a response that returns both GraphQL errors and partial results. For details, see GraphQL error policies. The default value is none , meaning that the mutation result includes error details but not partial results. mutation (optional) DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables> A GraphQL document, often created with gql from the graphql-tag package, that contains a single mutation inside of it. onCompleted (optional) (data: MaybeMasked<TData>, clientOptions?: BaseMutationOptions) => void A callback function that's called when your mutation successfully completes with zero errors (or if errorPolicy is ignore and partial data is returned). This function is passed the mutation's result data and any options passed to the mutation. onError (optional) (error: ApolloError, clientOptions?: BaseMutationOptions) => void A callback function that's called when the mutation encounters one or more errors (unless errorPolicy is ignore ). This function is passed an ApolloError object that contains either a networkError object or a graphQLErrors array, depending on the error(s) that occurred, as well as any options passed the mutation. OnQueryUpdated<any> Optional callback for intercepting queries whose cache data has been updated by the mutation, as well as any queries specified in the refetchQueries: [...] list passed to client.mutate . Returning a Promise from onQueryUpdated will cause the final mutation Promise to await the returned Promise . Returning false causes the query to be ignored. refetchQueries (optional) ((result: FetchResult<Unmasked<TData>>) => InternalRefetchQueriesInclude) | InternalRefetchQueriesInclude An array (or a function that returns an array) that specifies which queries you want to refetch after the mutation occurs. Each array value can be either: An object containing the query to execute, along with any variables

A string indicating the operation name of the query to refetch variables (optional) TVariables An object containing all of the GraphQL variables your mutation requires to execute. Each key in the object corresponds to a variable name, and that key's value corresponds to the variable value. ignoreResults (optional) boolean ⚠️ Deprecated This option will be removed in Apollo Client 4.0. If you don't want to synchronize your component state with the mutation, please use useApolloClient to get your ApolloClient instance and call client.mutate directly. If true : The initial state update (setting loading to true) is skipped - The success state update (setting data and setting loading to false) is skipped - Error updates will still occur The default value is false . This option is useful when you want to execute a mutation but don't need to track its progress or result in the UI, potentially improving performance by reducing re-renders. Networking options client (optional) ApolloClient<object> The instance of ApolloClient to use to execute the mutation. By default, the instance that's passed down via context is used, but you can provide a different instance here. context (optional) TContext If you're using Apollo Link, this object is the initial value of the context object that's passed along your link chain. notifyOnNetworkStatusChange (optional) boolean If true , the in-progress mutation's associated component re-renders whenever the network status changes or a network error occurs. The default value is false . Caching options fetchPolicy (optional) MutationFetchPolicy Provide no-cache if the mutation's result should not be written to the Apollo Client cache. The default value is network-only (which means the result is written to the cache). Unlike queries, mutations do not support fetch policies besides network-only and no-cache . optimisticResponse (optional) Unmasked<NoInfer<TData>> | ((vars: TVariables, { IGNORE }: { IGNORE: IgnoreModifier; }) => Unmasked<NoInfer<TData>> | IgnoreModifier) By providing either an object or a callback function that, when invoked after a mutation, allows you to return optimistic data and optionally skip updates via the IGNORE sentinel object, Apollo Client caches this temporary (and potentially incorrect) response until the mutation completes, enabling more responsive UI updates. For more information, see Optimistic mutation results. MutationUpdaterFunction<TData, TVariables, TContext, TCache> A function used to update the Apollo Client cache after the mutation completes. For more information, see Updating the cache after a mutation. Other keepRootFields (optional) boolean To avoid retaining sensitive information from mutation root field arguments, Apollo Client v3.4+ automatically clears any ROOT_MUTATION fields from the cache after each mutation finishes. If you need this information to remain in the cache, you can prevent the removal by passing keepRootFields: true to the mutation. ROOT_MUTATION result data are also passed to the mutation update function, so we recommend obtaining the results that way, rather than using this option, if possible. MutationQueryReducersMap<TData> A MutationQueryReducersMap , which is map from query names to mutation query reducers. Briefly, this map defines how to incorporate the results of the mutation into the results of queries that are currently being watched by your application.

Render prop function

The render prop function that you pass to the children prop of Mutation is called with the mutate function and an object with the mutation result. The mutate function is how you trigger the mutation from your UI. The object contains your mutation result, plus loading and error state.

called boolean If true , the mutation's mutate function has been called. client ApolloClient<object> The instance of Apollo Client that executed the mutation. Can be useful for manually executing followup operations or writing data to the cache. data (optional) MaybeMasked<TData> | null The data returned from your mutation. Can be undefined if ignoreResults is true . error (optional) ApolloError If the mutation produces one or more errors, this object contains either an array of graphQLErrors or a single networkError . Otherwise, this value is undefined . For more information, see Handling operation errors. loading boolean If true , the mutation is currently in flight. reset () => void A function that you can call to reset the mutation's result to its initial, uncalled state.

Subscription

Props

The Subscription component accepts the following props. Only subscription is required.

children (optional) null | ((result: SubscriptionResult<TData>) => ReactTypes.JSX.Element | null) client (optional) ApolloClient<object> An ApolloClient instance. By default useSubscription / Subscription uses the client passed down via context, but a different client can be passed in. context (optional) DefaultContext Shared context between your component and your network interface (Apollo Link). errorPolicy (optional) ErrorPolicy Specifies the ErrorPolicy to be used for this operation extensions (optional) Record<string, any> Shared context between your component and your network interface (Apollo Link). fetchPolicy (optional) FetchPolicy How you want your component to interact with the Apollo cache. For details, see Setting a fetch policy. ignoreResults (optional) boolean If true , the hook will not cause the component to rerender. This is useful when you want to control the rendering of your component yourself with logic in the onData and onError callbacks. Changing this to true when the hook already has data will reset the data to undefined . onComplete (optional) Requires ≥ 3.7.0 () => void Allows the registration of a callback function that will be triggered each time the useSubscription Hook / Subscription component completes the subscription. onData (optional) Requires ≥ 3.7.0 (options: OnDataOptions<TData>) => any Allows the registration of a callback function that will be triggered each time the useSubscription Hook / Subscription component receives data. The callback options object param consists of the current Apollo Client instance in client , and the received subscription data in data . onError (optional) Requires ≥ 3.7.0 (error: ApolloError) => void Allows the registration of a callback function that will be triggered each time the useSubscription Hook / Subscription component receives an error. boolean | ((options: BaseSubscriptionOptions<TData, TVariables>) => boolean) Determines if your subscription should be unsubscribed and subscribed again when an input to the hook (such as subscription or variables ) changes. skip (optional) boolean Determines if the current subscription should be skipped. Useful if, for example, variables depend on previous queries and are not ready yet. subscription DocumentNode | TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables> A GraphQL document, often created with gql from the graphql-tag package, that contains a single subscription inside of it. variables (optional) TVariables An object containing all of the variables your subscription needs to execute onSubscriptionComplete (optional) () => void ⚠️ Deprecated Use onComplete instead Allows the registration of a callback function that will be triggered when the useSubscription Hook / Subscription component completes the subscription. onSubscriptionData (optional) (options: OnSubscriptionDataOptions<TData>) => any ⚠️ Deprecated Use onData instead Allows the registration of a callback function that will be triggered each time the useSubscription Hook / Subscription component receives data. The callback options object param consists of the current Apollo Client instance in client , and the received subscription data in subscriptionData .

Render prop function