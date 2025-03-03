HTTP Link
Get GraphQL results over a network using HTTP fetch.
We recommend reading Apollo Link overview before learning about individual links.
HttpLink is a terminating link that sends a GraphQL operation to a remote endpoint over HTTP. Apollo Client uses
HttpLink by default when you provide the
uri option to the
ApolloClient constructor.
HttpLink supports both POST and GET requests, and you can configure HTTP options on a per-operation basis. You can use these options for authentication, persisted queries, dynamic URIs, and other granular updates.
Usage
Import the
HttpLink class and initialize a link like so:
1import { HttpLink } from '@apollo/client';
2
3const link = new HttpLink({
4 uri: "http://localhost:4000/graphql"
5 // Additional options
6});
HttpLink constructor options
The
HttpLink constructor takes an options object that can include the fields below. Note that you can also override some of these options on a per-operation basis using the operation context.
|Name /
Type
|Description
|The URL of the GraphQL endpoint to send requests to. Can also be a function that accepts an
Operation object and returns the string URL to use for that operation.The default value is
/graphql.
|If true, includes the
extensions field in operations sent to your GraphQL endpoint.The default value is
false.
|A function to use instead of calling the Fetch API directly when sending HTTP requests to your GraphQL endpoint. The function must conform to the signature of
fetch.By default, the Fetch API is used unless it isn't available in your runtime environment.See Customizing
fetch.
|An object representing headers to include in every HTTP request, such as
{Authorization: 'Bearer abc123'}.
|If set to true, header names won't be automatically normalized to lowercase. This allows for non-http-spec-compliant servers that might expect capitalized header names.The default value is
false.
|The credentials policy to use for each
fetch call. Can be
omit,
include, or
same-origin.
|An object containing options to use for each call to
fetch. If a particular option is not included in this object, the default value of that option is used.Note that if you set
fetchOptions.method to
GET,
HttpLink follows standard GraphQL HTTP GET encoding.See available options
|If
true, the link uses an HTTP GET request when sending query operations to your GraphQL endpoint. Mutation operations continue to use
POST requests. If you want all operations to use
GET requests, set
fetchOptions.method instead.The default value is
false.
Function
|An optional function to use when transforming a query or mutation
DocumentNode into a string. It accepts an
ASTNode (typically a
DocumentNode) and the original
print function as arguments, and is expected to return a string. This option can be used with
stripIgnoredCharacters to remove whitespace from queries.
By default the bare GraphQL
JavaScript
print function is used.
Context options
HttpLink checks the current operation's
context for certain values before sending its request to your GraphQL endpoint. Previous links in the link chain can set these values to customize the behavior of
HttpLink for each operation.
Some of these values can also be provided as options to the
HttpLinkconstructor. If a value is provided to both, the value in the
contexttakes precedence.
|Name /
Type
|Description
|The URL of the GraphQL endpoint to send requests to. Can also be a function that accepts an
Operation object and returns the string URL to use for that operation.The default value is
/graphql.
|An object representing headers to include in the HTTP request, such as
{Authorization: 'Bearer abc123'}.
|The credentials policy to use for this
fetch call. Can be
omit,
include, or
same-origin.
|An object containing options to use for this call to
fetch. If a particular option is not included in this object, the default value of that option is used.Note that if you set
fetchOptions.method to
GET,
HttpLink follows standard GraphQL HTTP GET encoding.See available options
|An object that configures advanced
HttpLink functionality, such as support for persisted queries. Options are listed in
http option fields.
http option fields
|Name /
Type
|Description
|If true, includes the
extensions field in operations sent to your GraphQL endpoint.The default value is
false.
|If
false, the GraphQL query string is not included in the request. Set this option if you're sending a request that uses a persisted query.The default value is
true.
|If set to true, header names won't be automatically normalized to lowercase. This allows for non-http-spec-compliant servers that might expect capitalized header names.The default value is
false.
Operation results
After your GraphQL endpoint (successfully) responds with the result of the sent operation,
HttpLink sets it as the
response field of the operation
context. This enables each previous link in your link chain to interact with the response before it's returned.
Handling errors
HttpLink distinguishes between client errors, server errors, and GraphQL errors. You can add the
onError link to your link chain to handle these errors via a callback.
The following types of errors can occur:
|Error
|Description
|Callback
|Error Type
|Client Parse
|The request body is not serializable, for example due to a circular reference.
error
ClientParseError
|Server Parse
|The server's response cannot be parsed (response.json())
error
ServerParseError
|Server Network
|The server responded with a non-2xx HTTP code.
error
ServerError
|Server Data
|The server's response didn't contain
data or
errors.
error
ServerError
|GraphQL Error
|Resolving the GraphQL operation resulted in at least one error, which is present in the
errors field.
next
Object
Because many server implementations can return a valid GraphQL result on a server network error, the thrown
Error object contains the parsed server result. A server data error also receives the parsed result.
All error types inherit the
name,
message, and nullable
stack properties from the generic javascript Error:
1//type ClientParseError
2{
3 parseError: Error; // Error returned from response.json()
4};
5
6//type ServerParseError
7{
8 response: Response; // Object returned from fetch()
9 statusCode: number; // HTTP status code
10 bodyText: string // text that was returned from server
11};
12
13//type ServerError
14{
15 result: Record<string, any>; // Parsed object from server response
16 response: Response; // Object returned from fetch()
17 statusCode: number; // HTTP status code
18};
Customizing
fetch
You can provide the
fetch option to the
HttpLink constructor to enable many custom networking needs. For example, you can modify the request based on calculated headers or calculate the endpoint URI based on the operation's details.
If you're targeting an environment that doesn't provide the Fetch API (such as older browsers or the server) you can provide a different implementation of
fetch. We recommend
unfetch for older browsers and
node-fetch for running in Node.
Custom auth
This example adds a custom
Authorization header to every request before calling
fetch:
1const customFetch = (uri, options) => {
2 const { header } = Hawk.client.header(
3 "http://example.com:8000/resource/1?b=1&a=2",
4 "POST",
5 { credentials: credentials, ext: "some-app-data" }
6 );
7 options.headers.Authorization = header;
8 return fetch(uri, options);
9};
10
11const link = new HttpLink({ fetch: customFetch });
Dynamic URI
This example customizes the endpoint URL's query parameters before calling
fetch:
1const customFetch = (uri, options) => {
2 const { operationName } = JSON.parse(options.body);
3 return fetch(`${uri}/graph/graphql?opname=${operationName}`, options);
4};
5
6const link = new HttpLink({ fetch: customFetch });