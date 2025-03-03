Testing

Apollo Client React testing API

MockedProvider

JavaScript
1import { MockedProvider } from "@apollo/client/testing";

The MockedProvider component is a mocked version of ApolloProvider that doesn't send network requests to your API. Instead, it allows you to specify the exact response payload for a given GraphQL operation. This enables you to test your application's operations without communicating with a server.

Props

Name /
Type		 Description
mocks
ReadonlyArray<MockedResponse>		An array containing GraphQL operation definitions and their corresponding mocked responses. See Defining mocked responses.
addTypename
Boolean		If true, the MockedProvider automatically adds the __typename field to every object type included in every executed query. Set this to false if the responses in your mocks array do not include __typename fields. See Setting addTypename.The default value is true.
defaultOptions
DefaultOptions		An object containing options to pass directly to the MockedProvider's ApolloClient instance. See Example defaultOptions object.
cache
ApolloCache<TSerializedCache>		A custom cache for the MockedProvider's ApolloClient instance to use. Useful when you need to define a custom dataIdFromObject function for automatic cache updates.By default, MockedProvider creates an InMemoryCache with default configuration.
resolvers
Resolvers		Deprecated. A collection of local resolvers for the MockedProvider's ApolloClient instance to use.
childProps
object		Props to pass down to the MockedProvider's child.
showWarnings
boolean		When a request fails to match a mock, a warning is logged to the console to indicate the mismatch. Set this to false to silence these warnings.The default value is true.

Example mocks array

JavaScript
1const mocks = [
2  {
3    request: {
4      query: GET_DOG,
5      variables: { index: 4 }
6    },
7    result: {
8      data: {
9        dog: {
10          name: "Douglas"
11        }
12      }
13    }
14  },
15  {
16    request: {
17      query: GET_DOG,
18      variables: { index: 8 }
19    },
20    error: new Error("Something went wrong")
21  }
22]

With the mocks array above:

  • If the GET_DOG operation is executed with variables { index: 4 }, it returns a dog named Douglas.

  • If GET_DOG is executed with variables { index: 8 }, it returns an error.

Usage

