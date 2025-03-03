For more guidance on running tests with MockedProvider , see Testing React components.

MockedProvider

JavaScript copy 1 import { MockedProvider } from "@apollo/client/testing" ;

The MockedProvider component is a mocked version of ApolloProvider that doesn't send network requests to your API. Instead, it allows you to specify the exact response payload for a given GraphQL operation. This enables you to test your application's operations without communicating with a server.

Props

Type Description mocks ReadonlyArray<MockedResponse> An array containing GraphQL operation definitions and their corresponding mocked responses. See Defining mocked responses. addTypename Boolean If true , the MockedProvider automatically adds the __typename field to every object type included in every executed query. Set this to false if the responses in your mocks array do not include __typename fields. See Setting addTypename . The default value is true . defaultOptions DefaultOptions An object containing options to pass directly to the MockedProvider 's ApolloClient instance. See Example defaultOptions object. cache ApolloCache<TSerializedCache> A custom cache for the MockedProvider 's ApolloClient instance to use. Useful when you need to define a custom dataIdFromObject function for automatic cache updates. By default, MockedProvider creates an InMemoryCache with default configuration. resolvers Resolvers Deprecated. A collection of local resolvers for the MockedProvider 's ApolloClient instance to use. childProps object Props to pass down to the MockedProvider 's child. showWarnings boolean When a request fails to match a mock, a warning is logged to the console to indicate the mismatch. Set this to false to silence these warnings. The default value is true .

Example mocks array

JavaScript copy 1 const mocks = [ 2 { 3 request : { 4 query : GET_DOG , 5 variables : { index : 4 } 6 }, 7 result : { 8 data : { 9 dog : { 10 name : "Douglas" 11 } 12 } 13 } 14 }, 15 { 16 request : { 17 query : GET_DOG , 18 variables : { index : 8 } 19 }, 20 error : new Error ( "Something went wrong" ) 21 } 22 ]

With the mocks array above:

If the GET_DOG operation is executed with variables { index: 4 } , it returns a dog named Douglas .

If GET_DOG is executed with variables { index: 8 } , it returns an error .

Usage

See Testing React components.