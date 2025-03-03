Error Link

We recommend reading Apollo Link overview before learning about individual links.

Use the onError link to perform custom logic when a GraphQL or network error occurs. You pass this link a function that's executed if an operation returns one or more errors:

JavaScript copy 1 import { onError } from "@apollo/client/link/error" ; 2 3 // Log any GraphQL errors, protocol errors, or network error that occurred 4 const errorLink = onError (({ graphQLErrors , networkError , protocolErrors }) => { 5 if ( graphQLErrors ) 6 graphQLErrors . forEach (({ message , locations , path }) => 7 console . log ( 8 `[GraphQL error]: Message: ${ message } , Location: ${ locations } , Path: ${ path } ` 9 ) 10 ); 11 12 if ( protocolErrors ) { 13 protocolErrors . forEach (({ message , extensions }) => { 14 console . log ( 15 `[Protocol error]: Message: ${ message } , Extensions: ${ JSON . stringify ( extensions ) } ` 16 ); 17 }); 18 } 19 20 if ( networkError ) console . log ( `[Network error]: ${ networkError } ` ); 21 });

This function is called after the GraphQL operation completes and execution is moving back up your link chain. The function should not return a value unless you want to retry the operation.

Options

The function you provide the onError link is passed an object with the following fields:

Type Description operation Operation The details of the GraphQL operation that produced an error.See type definition response ExecutionResult The (possibly modified) GraphQL result from the server, passed by the next link down the chain (i.e., the link closer to the terminating link).See type definition graphQLErrors ReadonlyArray<GraphQLError> An array of GraphQL errors that occurred while executing the operation, if any.See type definition networkError Error | ServerError | ServerParseError A network error that occurred while attempting to execute the operation, if any. protocolErrors ReadonlyArray<{ message: string; extensions?: GraphQLErrorExtensions[]; }> Fatal transport-level errors from multipart subscriptions. See the multipart subscription protocol for more information. forward function A function that calls the next link down the chain. Calling return forward(operation) in your onError callback retries the operation, returning a new observable for the upstream link to subscribe to.

Error categorization

An error is passed as a networkError if a link further down the chain called the error callback on the observable. In most cases, graphQLErrors is the errors field of the result from the last next call.