Context Link

Overview

The setContext function accepts a function that returns either an object or a promise, which then returns an object to set the new context of a request. It receives two arguments: the GraphQL request being executed, and the previous context. This link makes it easy to perform the asynchronous lookup of things like authentication tokens and more.

JavaScript copy 1 import { setContext } from "@apollo/client/link/context" ; 2 3 const setAuthorizationLink = setContext (( request , previousContext ) => ({ 4 headers : { authorization : "1234" } 5 })); 6 7 const asyncAuthLink = setContext ( 8 request => 9 new Promise (( success , fail ) => { 10 // do some async lookup here 11 setTimeout (() => { 12 success ({ token : "async found token" }); 13 }, 10 ); 14 }) 15 );

Caching lookups

Typically async actions can be expensive and may not need to be called for every request, especially when a lot of request are happening at once. You can setup your own caching and invalidation outside of the link, to make it faster but still flexible.

Take for example a user auth token being found, cached, then removed on a 401 response: