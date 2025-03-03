Core pagination API
Fetching and caching paginated results
Regardless of which pagination strategy your GraphQL server uses for a particular list field, your Apollo Client app needs to do the following to query that field effectively:
Call the
fetchMorefunction to fetch the next page of results when needed
Merge individual pages of results into a single list in the Apollo Client cache
This article describes these core requirements for paginated fields.
The
fetchMore function
Pagination always involves sending followup queries to your GraphQL server to obtain additional pages of results. In Apollo Client, the recommended way to send these followup queries is with the
fetchMore function. This function is a member of the
ObservableQuery object returned by
client.watchQuery, and it's also provided by the
useQuery hook:
1const FEED_QUERY = gql`
2 query Feed($offset: Int, $limit: Int) {
3 feed(offset: $offset, limit: $limit) {
4 id
5 # ...
6 }
7 }
8`;
9
10const FeedWithData() {
11 const { loading, data, fetchMore } = useQuery(FEED_QUERY, {
12 variables: {
13 offset: 0,
14 limit: 10
15 },
16 });
17 // ...continues below...
18}
You usually call
fetchMore in response to a user action, such as clicking a button or scrolling to the current "bottom" of an infinite-scroll feed.
By default,
fetchMore executes a query with the exact same shape and variables as your original query. You can pass new values for the query's
variables (such as providing a new
offset) like so:
1const FeedWithData() {
2// ...continuing from above...
3
4// If you want your component to rerender with loading:true whenever
5// fetchMore is called, add `notifyOnNetworkStatusChange:true` to the
6// options you pass to useQuery.
7if (loading) return 'Loading...';
8
9return (
10 <Feed
11 entries={data.feed || []}
12 onLoadMore={() => fetchMore({
13 variables: {
14 offset: data.feed.length
15 },
16 })}
17 />
18 );
19}
Here, we set the
offset variable to
feed.length to fetch items after the last item in our cached list. The
variables we provide here are shallow merged with the
variables provided for the original query, which means that variables omitted here (such as
limit) retain their original value (
10) in the followup query.
In addition to
variables, you can optionally provide an entirely different shape of
query to execute. This can be useful when
fetchMore needs to fetch only a single paginated field, but the original query contained unrelated fields.
Additional examples of using
fetchMoreare provided in the detailed documentation for offset-based pagination and cursor-based pagination.
Our
fetchMore function is ready, but we're not finished! The cache doesn't know yet that it should merge our followup query's result with the original query's result. Instead, it will store the two results as two completely separate lists. To resolve this, let's move on to Merging paginated results.
Merging paginated results
The examples in this section use offset-based pagination, but this article applies to all pagination strategies.
As mentioned above, a
fetchMore followup query doesn't automatically merge its result with the original query's cached result. To achieve this behavior, we need to define a field policy for our paginated field.
Why do I need a field policy?
Let's say we have a field in our GraphQL schema that takes an argument:
1type Query {
2 user(id: ID!): User
3}
Now, let's say we execute the following query two times and provide different values for the
$id variable each time:
1query GetUser($id: ID!) {
2 user(id: $id) {
3 id
4 name
5 }
6}
Our two queries return two entirely different
User objects. Helpfully, the Apollo Client cache automatically stores these two objects separately, because it sees that different values were provided for at least one field argument (
id). Otherwise, the cache might overwrite the first
User object with the second
User object, and we want to cache both!
Now, let's say we execute this query two times, with different values for the
$offset variable:
1query Feed($offset: Int, $limit: Int) {
2 feed(offset: $offset, limit: $limit) {
3 id
4 # ...
5 }
6}
In this case, we're querying a paginated list field twice to obtain two different pages of results, and we want those two pages to be merged. But the cache doesn't know that! It sees no difference between this scenario and the
User scenario above, so it stores the results as two completely separate lists.
With field policies, we can modify the cache's behavior for individual fields that require it. For example, we can tell the cache not to store separate results for the
feed field based on the values of
offset and
limit. Let's look at how.
Defining a field policy
A field policy specifies how a particular field in your
InMemoryCache is read and written. You can define a field policy to merge the results of paginated queries into a single list.
Example
Here's the server-side schema for our message feed application that uses offset-based pagination:
1type Query {
2 feed(offset: Int, limit: Int): [FeedItem!]
3}
4
5type FeedItem {
6 id: String!
7 message: String!
8}
In our client, we want to define a field policy for
Query.feed so that all returned pages of the list are merged into a single list in our cache.
We define our field policy within the
typePolicies option we provide the
InMemoryCache constructor:
1const cache = new InMemoryCache({
2 typePolicies: {
3 Query: {
4 fields: {
5 feed: {
6 // Don't cache separate results based on
7 // any of this field's arguments.
8 keyArgs: false,
9
10 // Concatenate the incoming list items with
11 // the existing list items.
12 merge(existing = [], incoming) {
13 return [...existing, ...incoming];
14 },
15 }
16 }
17 }
18 }
19})
This field policy specifies the field's
keyArgs, along with a
merge function. Both of these configurations are necessary for handling pagination:
keyArgsspecifies which of the field's arguments cause the cache to store a separate value for each unique combination of those arguments.
In our case, the cache shouldn't store a separate result based on any argument value (
offsetor
limit). So, we disable this behavior entirely by passing
false. An empty array (
keyArgs: []) also works, but
keyArgs: falseis more expressive, and it results in a cleaner field key within the cache (
feedin this case).
If a particular argument's value could cause items from an entirely different list to be returned in the field, that argument should be included in
keyArgs.
For more information, see Specifying key arguments and The
keyArgsAPI.
A
mergefunction tells the Apollo Client cache how to combine
incomingdata with
existingcached data for a particular field. Without this function, incoming field values overwrite existing field values by default.
For more information, see The
mergefunction.
With this field policy in place, the cache automatically merges the results of all queries that use the following structure, regardless of argument values:
1// Client-side query definition
2const FEED_QUERY = gql`
3 query Feed($offset: Int, $limit: Int) {
4 feed(offset: $offset, limit: $limit) {
5 id
6 message
7 }
8 }
9`;
Improving the
merge function
In the example above, our
merge function is a single line:
1merge(existing = [], incoming) {
2 return [...existing, ...incoming];
3}
This function makes risky assumptions about the order in which the client requests pages, because it ignores the values of
offset and
limit. A more robust
merge function can use
options.args to decide where to put
incoming data relative to
existing data, like so:
1const cache = new InMemoryCache({
2 typePolicies: {
3 Query: {
4 fields: {
5 feed: {
6 keyArgs: false,
7 merge(existing, incoming, { args: { offset = 0 }}) {
8 // Slicing is necessary because the existing data is
9 // immutable, and frozen in development.
10 const merged = existing ? existing.slice(0) : [];
11 for (let i = 0; i < incoming.length; ++i) {
12 merged[offset + i] = incoming[i];
13 }
14 return merged;
15 },
16 },
17 },
18 },
19 },
20});
This logic handles sequential page writes the same way the single-line strategy does, but it can also tolerate repeated, overlapping, or out-of-order writes, without duplicating any list items.
Updating the query with the fetch more result
At times the call to
fetchMore may need to perform additional cache updates for your query. While you can use the
cache.readQuery and
cache.writeQuery functions to to do this work yourself, it can be cumbsersome to use both of these together.
As a shortcut, you can provide the
updateQuery option to
fetchMore to update your query using the result from the
fetchMore call.
updateQuery is not a replacement for your field policy
merge functions. While you can use
updateQuery without the need to define a
merge function,
merge functions defined for fields in the query will run using the result from
updateQuery.
Let's see the example above using
updateQuery to merge results together instead of a field policy merge function:
1fetchMore({
2 variables: { offset: data.feed.length },
3 updateQuery(previousData, { fetchMoreResult, variables: { offset }}) {
4 // Slicing is necessary because the existing data is
5 // immutable, and frozen in development.
6 const updatedFeed = previousData.feed.slice(0);
7 for (let i = 0; i < fetchMoreResult.feed.length; ++i) {
8 updatedFeed[offset + i] = fetchMoreResult.feed[i];
9 }
10 return { ...previousData, feed: updatedFeed };
11 },
12})
keyArgs value even when you use
updateQuery. This prevents fragmenting the data unnecessarily in the cache. Setting
keyArgs to
false is adequate for most situations to ignore the
offset and
limit arguments and write the paginated data as one big array.
read functions for paginated fields
As shown above, a
merge function helps you combine paginated query results from your GraphQL server into a single list in your client cache. But what if you also want to configure how that locally cached list is read? For that, you can define a
read function.
You define a
read function for a field within its field policy, alongside the
merge function and
keyArgs. If you define a
read function for a field, the cache calls that function whenever you query the field, passing the field's existing cached value (if any) as the first argument. In the query response, the field is populated with the
read function's return value, instead of the existing cached value.
If a field policy includes both a
mergefunction and a
readfunction, the default value of
keyArgsbecomes
false(i.e., no arguments are key arguments). If either function isn't defined, all of the field's arguments are considered key arguments by default. In either case, you can define
keyArgsyourself to override the default behavior.
A
read function for a paginated field typically uses one of the following approaches:
Re-pagination, in which the cached list is split back into pages, based on field arguments
No pagination, in which the cached list is always returned in full
Although the "right" approach varies from field to field, a non-paginated
read function often works best for infinitely scrolling feeds, because it gives your code full control over which elements to display at a given time, without requiring any additional cache reads.
Paginated
read functions
The
read function for a list field can perform client-side re-pagination for that list. It can even transform a page before returning it, such as by sorting or filtering its elements.
This capability goes beyond returning the same pages that you fetched from your server, because a
read function for
offset/
limit pagination could read from any available
offset, with any desired
limit:
1const cache = new InMemoryCache({
2 typePolicies: {
3 Query: {
4 fields: {
5 feed: {
6 read(existing, { args: { offset, limit }}) {
7 // A read function should always return undefined if existing is
8 // undefined. Returning undefined signals that the field is
9 // missing from the cache, which instructs Apollo Client to
10 // fetch its value from your GraphQL server.
11 return existing && existing.slice(offset, offset + limit);
12 },
13
14 // The keyArgs list and merge function are the same as above.
15 keyArgs: [],
16 merge(existing, incoming, { args: { offset = 0 }}) {
17 const merged = existing ? existing.slice(0) : [];
18 for (let i = 0; i < incoming.length; ++i) {
19 merged[offset + i] = incoming[i];
20 }
21 return merged;
22 },
23 },
24 },
25 },
26 },
27});
Depending on the assumptions you feel comfortable making, you might want to make this code more defensive. For example, you can provide default values for
offset and
limit, in case someone fetches
Query.feed without providing arguments:
1const cache = new InMemoryCache({
2 typePolicies: {
3 Query: {
4 fields: {
5 feed: {
6 read(existing, {
7 args: {
8 // Default to returning the entire cached list,
9 // if offset and limit are not provided.
10 offset = 0,
11 limit = existing?.length,
12 } = {},
13 }) {
14 return existing && existing.slice(offset, offset + limit);
15 },
16 // ... keyArgs, merge ...
17 },
18 },
19 },
20 },
21});
This style of
read function takes responsibility for re-paginating your data based on field arguments, essentially inverting the behavior of your
merge function. This way, your application can query different pages using different arguments.
Non-paginated
read functions
The
read function for a paginated field can choose to ignore arguments like
offset and
limit, and always return the entire list as it exists in the cache. In this case, your application code takes responsibility for slicing the list into pages depending on your needs.
If you adopt this approach, you might not need to define a
read function at all, because the cached list can be returned without any processing. That's why the
offsetLimitPagination helper function is implemented without a
read function.
Regardless of how you configure
keyArgs, your
read (and
merge) functions can always examine any arguments passed to the field using the
options.args object. See The
keyArgs API for a deeper discussion of how to reason about dividing argument-handling responsibility between
keyArgs and your
read or
merge functions.
Using
fetchMore with queries that set a
no-cache fetch policy
fetchMore with queries that set
no-cache fetch policies. Please see pull request #11974 for more information.
The examples shown above use field policies and
merge functions to update the result of a paginated field. But what about queries that use a
no-cache fetch policy? Data is not written to the cache, so field policies have no effect.
To update our query, we provide the
updateQuery option to the
fetchMore function.
Let's use the example above, but instead provide the
updateQuery function to
fetchMore to update the query.
1fetchMore({
2 variables: { offset: data.feed.length },
3 updateQuery(previousData, { fetchMoreResult, variables: { offset }}) {
4 // Slicing is necessary because the existing data is
5 // immutable, and frozen in development.
6 const updatedFeed = previousData.feed.slice(0);
7 for (let i = 0; i < fetchMoreResult.feed.length; ++i) {
8 updatedFeed[offset + i] = fetchMoreResult.feed[i];
9 }
10 return { ...previousData, feed: updatedFeed };
11 },
12})
updateQuery option is required when using
fetchMore with a
no-cache fetch policy. This is required to correctly determine how the results should be merged since field policy
merge functions are ignored. Calling
fetchMore without an
updateQuery function will throw an error.