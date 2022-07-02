Reading and writing data to the cache
You can read and write data directly to the Apollo Client cache, without communicating with your GraphQL server. You can interact with data that you previously fetched from your server, and with data that's only available locally.
Apollo Client supports multiple strategies for interacting with cached data:
|Strategy
|API
|Description
|Using GraphQL queries
readQuery /
writeQuery /
updateQuery
|Use standard GraphQL queries for managing both remote and local data.
|Using GraphQL fragments
readFragment /
writeFragment /
updateFragment /
useFragment
|Access the fields of any cached object without composing an entire query to reach that object.
|Directly modifying cached fields
cache.modify
|Manipulate cached data without using GraphQL at all.
You can use whichever combination of strategies and methods are most helpful for your use case.
Bear in mind the difference between fields that contain references to other objects in the cache and fields that contain literal values. References are objects that contain a
__ref field—see the example in the caching overview. Modifying a reference will not change the values contained in the object to which the reference points. So avoid updating an object from something like
{__ref: '5'} to
{__ref: '5', completed: true}.
All code samples below assume that you have initialized an instance of
ApolloClientand that you have imported the
gqlfunction from
@apollo/client. If you haven't, get started.
In a React component, you can access your instance of
ApolloClientusing
ApolloProviderand the
useApolloClienthook.
Using GraphQL queries
You can read and write cache data using GraphQL queries that are similar (or even identical) to queries that you execute on your server:
readQuery
The
readQuery method enables you to execute a GraphQL query directly on your cache, like so:
1const READ_TODO = gql`
2 query ReadTodo($id: ID!) {
3 todo(id: $id) {
4 id
5 text
6 completed
7 }
8 }
9`;
10
11// Fetch the cached to-do item with ID 5
12const { todo } = client.readQuery({
13 query: READ_TODO,
14 // Provide any required variables in this object.
15 // Variables of mismatched types will return `null`.
16 variables: {
17 id: 5,
18 },
19});
If your cache contains data for all of the query's fields,
readQuery returns an object that matches the shape of the query.
To successfully execute queries with variables, the field with the specified argument must already be in the cache. In the above example, to get the to-do item with the
id of
5, the
todo field(s) for
id:5 must already be cached. For this example, the cache would need to look something like this:
1{
2 ROOT_QUERY: {
3 'todo({"id":5})': {
4 __ref: 'Todo:5'
5 }
6 },
7 'Todo:5': {
8 // ...
9 }
10}
Otherwise the client treats the data as missing and
readQuery returns
null. To learn more about how the caching works, checkout the caching overview.
1{
2 todo: {
3 __typename: 'Todo', // __typename is automatically included
4 id: 5,
5 text: 'Buy oranges 🍊',
6 completed: true
7 }
8}
Apollo Client automatically queries for every object's
__typenameby default, even if you don't include this field in your query string.
Do not modify the returned object directly. The same object might be returned to multiple components. To update cached data safely, see Combining reads and writes.
If the cache is missing data for any of the query's fields,
readQuery returns
null. It does not attempt to fetch data from your GraphQL server.
The query you provide
readQuery can include fields that are not defined in your GraphQL server's schema (i.e., local-only fields).
Prior to Apollo Client 3.3,
readQuerythrew a
MissingFieldErrorexception to report missing fields. Beginning with Apollo Client 3.3,
readQueryalways returns
nullto indicate that fields are missing.
writeQuery
The
writeQuery method enables you to write data to your cache in a shape that matches a GraphQL query. It resembles
readQuery, except that it requires a
data option:
1client.writeQuery({
2 query: gql`
3 query WriteTodo($id: Int!) {
4 todo(id: $id) {
5 id
6 text
7 completed
8 }
9 }`,
10 data: { // Contains the data to write
11 todo: {
12 __typename: 'Todo',
13 id: 5,
14 text: 'Buy grapes 🍇',
15 completed: false
16 },
17 },
18 variables: {
19 id: 5
20 }
21});
This example creates (or edits) a cached
Todo object with ID
5.
Note the following about
writeQuery:
Any changes you make to cached data with
writeQueryare not pushed to your GraphQL server. If you reload your environment, these changes disappear.
The shape of your query is not enforced by your GraphQL server's schema:
The query can include fields that are not present in your schema.
You can (but usually shouldn't) provide values for schema fields that are invalid according to your schema.
Editing existing data
In the example above, if your cache already contains a
Todo object with ID
5,
writeQuery overwrites the fields that are included in
data (other fields are preserved):
1// BEFORE
2{
3 'Todo:5': {
4 __typename: 'Todo',
5 id: 5,
6 text: 'Buy oranges 🍊',
7 completed: true,
8 dueDate: '2022-07-02'
9 }
10}
11
12// AFTER
13{
14 'Todo:5': {
15 __typename: 'Todo',
16 id: 5,
17 text: 'Buy grapes 🍇',
18 compl