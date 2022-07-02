Reading and writing data to the cache

You can read and write data directly to the Apollo Client cache, without communicating with your GraphQL server. You can interact with data that you previously fetched from your server, and with data that's only available locally.

Apollo Client supports multiple strategies for interacting with cached data:

Strategy API Description Using GraphQL queries readQuery / writeQuery / updateQuery Use standard GraphQL queries for managing both remote and local data. Using GraphQL fragments readFragment / writeFragment / updateFragment / useFragment Access the fields of any cached object without composing an entire query to reach that object. Directly modifying cached fields cache.modify Manipulate cached data without using GraphQL at all.

You can use whichever combination of strategies and methods are most helpful for your use case.

Bear in mind the difference between fields that contain references to other objects in the cache and fields that contain literal values. References are objects that contain a __ref field —see the example in the caching overview. Modifying a reference will not change the values contained in the object to which the reference points. So avoid updating an object from something like {__ref: '5'} to {__ref: '5', completed: true} .

All code samples below assume that you have initialized an instance of ApolloClient and that you have imported the gql function from @apollo/client . If you haven't, get started. In a React component, you can access your instance of ApolloClient using ApolloProvider and the useApolloClient hook.

Using GraphQL queries

You can read and write cache data using GraphQL queries that are similar (or even identical) to queries that you execute on your server:

readQuery

The readQuery method enables you to execute a GraphQL query directly on your cache, like so:

JavaScript copy 1 const READ_TODO = gql ` 2 query ReadTodo($id: ID!) { 3 todo(id: $id) { 4 id 5 text 6 completed 7 } 8 } 9 ` ; 10 11 // Fetch the cached to-do item with ID 5 12 const { todo } = client . readQuery ({ 13 query : READ_TODO , 14 // Provide any required variables in this object. 15 // Variables of mismatched types will return `null`. 16 variables : { 17 id : 5 , 18 }, 19 });

If your cache contains data for all of the query's fields, readQuery returns an object that matches the shape of the query.

To successfully execute queries with variables, the field with the specified argument must already be in the cache. In the above example, to get the to-do item with the id of 5 , the todo field(s) for id:5 must already be cached. For this example, the cache would need to look something like this:

JavaScript copy 1 { 2 ROOT_QUERY : { 3 'todo({"id":5})' : { 4 __ref : 'Todo:5' 5 } 6 }, 7 'Todo:5' : { 8 // ... 9 } 10 }

Otherwise the client treats the data as missing and readQuery returns null . To learn more about how the caching works, checkout the caching overview.

JavaScript copy 1 { 2 todo : { 3 __typename : 'Todo' , // __typename is automatically included 4 id : 5 , 5 text : 'Buy oranges 🍊' , 6 completed : true 7 } 8 }

Apollo Client automatically queries for every object's __typename by default, even if you don't include this field in your query string.

Do not modify the returned object directly. The same object might be returned to multiple components. To update cached data safely, see Combining reads and writes.

If the cache is missing data for any of the query's fields, readQuery returns null . It does not attempt to fetch data from your GraphQL server.

The query you provide readQuery can include fields that are not defined in your GraphQL server's schema (i.e., local-only fields).

Prior to Apollo Client 3.3, readQuery threw a MissingFieldError exception to report missing fields. Beginning with Apollo Client 3.3, readQuery always returns null to indicate that fields are missing.

writeQuery

The writeQuery method enables you to write data to your cache in a shape that matches a GraphQL query. It resembles readQuery , except that it requires a data option:

JavaScript copy 1 client . writeQuery ({ 2 query : gql ` 3 query WriteTodo($id: Int!) { 4 todo(id: $id) { 5 id 6 text 7 completed 8 } 9 }` , 10 data : { // Contains the data to write 11 todo : { 12 __typename : 'Todo' , 13 id : 5 , 14 text : 'Buy grapes 🍇' , 15 completed : false 16 }, 17 }, 18 variables : { 19 id : 5 20 } 21 });

This example creates (or edits) a cached Todo object with ID 5 .

Note the following about writeQuery :

Any changes you make to cached data with writeQuery are not pushed to your GraphQL server. If you reload your environment, these changes disappear.

The shape of your query is not enforced by your GraphQL server's schema: The query can include fields that are not present in your schema. You can (but usually shouldn't ) provide values for schema fields that are invalid according to your schema.



Editing existing data

In the example above, if your cache already contains a Todo object with ID 5 , writeQuery overwrites the fields that are included in data (other fields are preserved):