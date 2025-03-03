Key arguments in Apollo Client
Using the keyArgs API
We recommend reading Core pagination API before learning about considerations specific to
keyArgsconfiguration.
The Apollo Client cache can store multiple entries for a single schema field. By default, each entry corresponds to a different set of values for the field's arguments.
For example, consider this
Query.user field:
1type Query {
2 # Returns whichever User object corresponds to `id`
3 user(id: ID!): User
4}
If we query for
Users with
ids
1 and
2, the Apollo Client cache stores entries for both like so:
1{
2 'ROOT_QUERY': {
3 'user({"id":"1"})': {
4 '__ref': 'User:1'
5 },
6 'user({"id":"2"})': {
7 '__ref': 'User:2'
8 }
9 }
10}
As shown above, each entry's storage key includes the corresponding argument values. This means that if any of a field's arguments differ between queries, the storage keys also differ, and those queries result in distinct cache entries.
If a field has no arguments, its storage key is just its name.
This default behavior is for safety: the cache doesn't know whether it can merge the values returned for different argument combinations without invalidating data. In the example above, the cache definitely shouldn't merge the results of querying for
Users with
ids
1 and
2.
Pagination issues
Certain arguments shouldn't cause the Apollo Client cache to store a separate entry. This is almost always the case for arguments related to paginated lists.
Consider this
Query.feed field:
1type Query {
2 feed(offset: Int, limit: Int, category: Category): [FeedItem!]
3}
The
offset and
limit arguments enable a client to specify which "page" of the feed it wants to fetch. In an app with an infinitely scrolling feed, the client might initially fetch the first ten items, then fetch the next ten:
1# First query
2query GetFeedItems {
3 feed(offset: 0, limit: 10, category: "SPORTS")
4}
5
6# Second query
7query GetFeedItems {
8 feed(offset: 10, limit: 10, category: "SPORTS")
9}
But because their argument values differ, these two lists of ten items are cached separately by default. This means that when the second query completes, the returned items aren't appended to the original list in the feed!
1{
2 'ROOT_QUERY': {
3 // First query
4 'feed({"offset":"0","limit":"10","category":"SPORTS"})': [
5 {
6 '__ref': 'FeedItem:1'
7 },
8 // ...additional items...
9 ],
10 // Second query
11 'feed({"offset":"10","limit":"10","category":"SPORTS"})': [
12 {
13 '__ref': 'FeedItem:11'
14 },
15 // ...additional items...
16 ]
17 }
18}
In this case, we don't want
offset or
limit to be included in a cache entry's storage key. Instead, we want the cache to merge the results of the two above queries into a single cache entry that includes the items from both lists.
To help handle this case, we can set key arguments for the field.
Setting
keyArgs
A key argument is an argument for a GraphQL field that's included in cache storage keys for that field. By default, all GraphQL arguments are key arguments, as shown in our feed example:
1{
2 'ROOT_QUERY': {
3 // First query
4 'feed({"offset":"0","limit":"10","category":"SPORTS"})': [
5 {
6 '__ref': 'FeedItem:1'
7 },
8 // ...additional items...
9 ],
10 // Second query
11 'feed({"offset":"10","limit":"10","category":"SPORTS"})': [
12 {
13 '__ref': 'FeedItem:11'
14 },
15 // ...additional items...
16 ]
17 }
18}
You can override this default behavior by defining a cache field policy for a particular field:
1const cache = new InMemoryCache({
2 typePolicies: {
3 Query: {
4 fields: {
5 feed: {
6 keyArgs: ["category"],
7 },
8 },
9 },
10 },
11});
This field policy for
Query.feed includes a
keyArgs array, which contains the names of all arguments that the cache should include in its storage keys.
In this case, we don't want the cache to treat
offset or
limit as key arguments, because those arguments don't change which list we're fetching from. However, we do want to treat
category as a key argument, because we want to store our
SPORTS feed separately from other feeds (such as
FASHION or
MUSIC).
After setting
keyArgs as shown, we end up with a single cache entry for our
SPORTS feed (note the absence of
offset and
limit in the storage key):
1{
2 'ROOT_QUERY': {
3 'feed({"category":"SPORTS"})': [
4 {
5 '__ref': 'FeedItem:1'
6 },
7 // ...additional items from first query...
8 {
9 '__ref': 'FeedItem:11'
10 },
11 // ...additional items from second query...
12 ]
13 }
14}
Important: After you define
keyArgsfor a paginated list field like
Query.feed, you also need to define a
mergefunction for the field. Otherwise, the list returned by the second query will overwrite the first list instead of merging with it.
Supported values for
keyArgs
You can provide the following values for a field's
keyArgs:
false(indicates that the field has no key arguments)
An array of argument, directive, and variable names
A function (advanced)
keyArgs array
A
keyArgs array can include the types of values shown below. The storage key for a cached field uses the values of all arguments, directives, and variables included in the array.
Argument names:JavaScript
1// Here, category and id are two arguments of the field 2["category", "id"]
Nested argument names for input types with subfields:JavaScript
1// Here, details is an input type argument 2// with subfields name and date 3["details", ["name", "date"] ]
Directive names (indicated with
@), optionally with one or more of their arguments:JavaScript
1// Here, @units is a directive that can be applied 2// to the field, and it has a type argument 3["@units", ["type"] ]
Variable names (indicated with
$):JavaScript
1// Here, $userId is a variable that's provided to some 2// operations that include the field 3["$userId"]
keyArgs function (advanced)
You can define a completely different format for a field's storage key by providing a custom function to
keyArgs. This function takes the field's arguments and other context as parameters, and it can return any string to use as the storage key (or a dynamically-generated
keyArgs array).
This is for advanced use cases. For details, see
FieldPolicy API reference.
Which arguments belong in
keyArgs?
When deciding which of a field's arguments to include in
keyArgs, it's helpful to start by considering the two extremes: all arguments and no arguments. These initial options help to demonstrate the effects of adding or removing a single argument.
Using all arguments
If all arguments are key arguments (this is the default behavior), every distinct combination of argument values for a field results in a distinct cache entry. In other words, changing any argument value results in a different storage key, so the returned value is stored separately. We see this in our pagination example:
1{
2 'ROOT_QUERY': {
3 // First query
4 'feed({"offset":"0","limit":"10","category":"SPORTS"})': [
5 {
6 '__ref': 'FeedItem:1'
7 },
8 // ...additional items...
9 ],
10 // Second query
11 'feed({"offset":"10","limit":"10","category":"SPORTS"})': [
12 {
13 '__ref': 'FeedItem:11'
14 },
15 // ...additional items...
16 ]
17 }
18}
With this approach, Apollo Client can't return a cached value for a field unless all of the field's arguments match a previously cached result. This significantly reduces the cache's hit rate, but it also prevents the cache from returning an incorrect value when differences in arguments are relevant (as with our
User example):
1{
2 'ROOT_QUERY': {
3 'user({"id":"1"})': {
4 '__ref': 'User:1'
5 },
6 'user({"id":"2"})': {
7 '__ref': 'User:2'
8 }
9 }
10}
Using no arguments
If no arguments are key arguments (you configure this by setting
keyArgs: false), the field's storage key is just the field's name, without any argument values appended to it. This means that by default, whenever a query returns a value for that field, that value replaces whatever value was already in the cache.
This default behavior is often undesirable (especially for a paginated list), so you can define
read and
merge functions that use argument values to determine how a newly returned value is combined with an existing cached value.
Example
Recall this
Query.feed field from Pagination issues:
1type Query {
2 feed(offset: Int, limit: Int, category: Category): [FeedItem!]
3}
We originally set
keyArgs: ["category"] for this field to keep feed items from different categories separate. We can achieve the same behavior by setting
keyArgs: false and defining the following
read and
merge functions:
1const cache = new InMemoryCache({
2 typePolicies: {
3 Query: {
4 fields: {
5 feed: {
6 keyArgs: false,
7
8 read(existing = {}, { args: { offset, limit, category }}) {
9 return existing[category]?.slice(offset, offset + limit);
10 },
11
12 merge(existing = {}, incoming, { args: { category, offset = 0 }}) {
13 const merged = existing[category] ? existing[category].slice(0) : [];
14 for (let i = 0; i < incoming.length; ++i) {
15 merged[offset + i] = incoming[i];
16 }
17 existing[category] = merged;
18 return existing;
19 },
20 },
21 },
22 },
23 },
24});
With the code above, the value of the
existing cached value passed to our
read and
merge functions is a map of
category names to
FeedItem lists. This map enables our single cached field value to store multiple distinct lists. This manual separation is logically equivalent to using
keyArgs: ["category"], so the extra effort is often unnecessary.
If we know that feeds with different
category values have different data, and we know that our
read function never needs simultaneous access to multiple category feeds, we can safely shift the responsibility for the
category argument to
keyArgs. This enables us to simplify our
read and
merge functions to handle only one feed at a time.
Summary
If the logic for storing and retrieving a field's data is identical for different values of a given argument (like
category above), and the distinct field values are logically independent from one another, then you should probably add that argument to
keyArgs to avoid handling it in your
read and
merge functions.
By contrast, arguments that limit, filter, sort, or otherwise reprocess existing field data usually do not belong in
keyArgs. This is because putting them in
keyArgs makes storage keys more diverse, reducing cache hit rate and limiting your ability to use different arguments to retrieve different views of the same data.
As a general rule,
read and
merge functions can do almost anything with your cached field data, but
keyArgs often provide similar functionality with less code complexity. Whenever possible you should prefer the limited, declarative API of
keyArgs over the unlimited power of functions like
merge and
read.
The
@connection directive
The
@connection directive is a Relay-inspired convention that Apollo Client supports. However, we recommend using
keyArgs instead, because you can achieve the same effect with a single
keyArgs configuration, whereas you need to include the
@connection directive in every query you send to your server.
In other words, whereas Relay encourages the following
@connection(...) directive for
Query.feed queries:
1const FEED_QUERY = gql`
2 query Feed($category: FeedCategory!, $offset: Int, $limit: Int) {
3 feed(category: $category, offset: $offset, limit: $limit) @connection(
4 key: "feed",
5 filter: ["category"]
6 ) {
7 edges {
8 node { ... }
9 }
10 pageInfo {
11 endCursor
12 hasNextPage
13 }
14 }
15 }
16`;
in Apollo Client, you can use the following query (the same query without the
@connection(...) directive):
1const FEED_QUERY = gql`
2 query Feed($category: FeedCategory!, $offset: Int, $limit: Int) {
3 feed(category: $category, offset: $offset, limit: $limit) {
4 edges {
5 node { ... }
6 }
7 pageInfo {
8 endCursor
9 hasNextPage
10 }
11 }
12 }
13`;
and instead configure
keyArgs in your
Query.feed field policy: