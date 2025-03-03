Community links
Thank you to all the Apollo community members who have contributed custom Apollo links! If you've built a link and would like it to be featured, please submit a pull request.
Links that do not appear to be actively maintained might be removed from this list at Apollo's discretion.
|Link
|Author
|Description
|apollo-link-webworker
|@PCreations
|Lets you use GraphQL client-side only, with a webworker as a "server" supporting normal query and subscriptions.
|apollo-upload-client
|@jaydenseric
|Enhances Apollo for intuitive file uploads via GraphQL mutations.
|apollo-angular-link-http
|@kamilkisiela
|An HTTP link for use with Apollo Angular.
|apollo-angular-link-headers
|@kamilkisiela
|Transform a key-value object into an instance of
HttpHeaders (
@angular/common/http).
|react-apollo-network-status
|@amannn
|Brings information about the global network status from Apollo into React.
|apollo-link-watched-mutation
|@haytko
|Organizes cache invalidations per query on a mutation.
|apollo-link-token-refresh
|@newsiberian
|Performs expired JWT renewal.
|link-http-dataloader
|@graphcool
|Batching and caching provided by dataloader.
|@absinthe/socket-apollo-link
|@absinthe-graphql
|Communicate over an Absinthe socket.
|apollo-absinthe-upload-link
|@bytewitchcraft
|Enables file uploading to Absinthe backends.
|apollo-link-logger
|@blackxored
|Logger that uses similar format to redux-logger and includes performance information.
|apollo-link-queue
|@helfer
|Buffers requests on a toggle, such as an on/offline event.
|apollo-link-optimistic
|@helfer
|Returns an immediate optimistic response before returning server results.
|apollo-link-serialize
|@helfer
|Serializes requests by key to ensure execution order.
|apollo-link-debounce
|@helfer
|Debounce requests made within an interval.
|apollo-link-segment
|@hobochild
|Automatically track apollo operations with segment.
|apollo-link-observable
|@dragozin
|Link that allows you to make side effects of graphql queries using RxJS.
|apollo-multi-endpoint-link
|@habx
|Add directive to redirect requests to right endpoint
|@grafbase/apollo-link
|@grafbase
|Use GraphQL
@live queries with Server-Sent Events.
|apollo-link-printer
|@egorlem
|Pretty logger of Apollo GraphQL network operations.