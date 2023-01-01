Apollo Link overview

If your application only needs to send conventional HTTP-based requests to a GraphQL server, you probably don't need to use the Apollo Link API. See Basic HTTP networking.

The Apollo Link library helps you customize the flow of data between Apollo Client and your GraphQL server. You can define your client's network behavior as a chain of link objects that execute in a sequence:

Each link should represent either a self-contained modification to a GraphQL operation or a side effect (such as logging).

In the above diagram:

The first link might log the details of the operation for debugging purposes. The second link might add an HTTP header to the outgoing operation request for authentication purposes. The final (terminating) link sends the operation to its destination (usually a GraphQL server over HTTP). The server's response is passed back up each link in reverse order, enabling links to modify the response or take other actions before the data is cached.

By default, Apollo Client uses Apollo Link's HttpLink to send GraphQL operations to a remote server over HTTP. Apollo Client takes care of creating this default link, and it covers many use cases without requiring additional customization.

To extend or replace this default networking behavior, you can define custom links and specify their order of execution in the ApolloClient constructor.

Your first link chain

The example below demonstrates a basic link chain with two Apollo-provided links:

An onError link that checks for errors in the server's response. It logs the details of whichever error(s) it finds.

An HttpLink that sends each GraphQL operation to your server. This is the chain's terminating link.



Note that if you provide a link chain to the ApolloClient constructor, you don't provide the uri option. Instead, you provide your server's URL to your HttpLink .