Loading queries with Webpack

You can load GraphQL queries over .graphql files using Webpack. The package graphql-tag comes with a loader easy to setup and with some benefits:

Do not process GraphQL ASTs on client-side Enable queries to be separated from logic

In the example below, we create a new file called currentUser.graphql :

GraphQL copy 1 query CurrentUserForLayout { 2 currentUser { 3 login 4 avatar_url 5 } 6 }

You can load this file adding a rule in your webpack config file:

JavaScript copy 1 module : { 2 rules : [ 3 { 4 test : / \. (graphql | gql) $ / , 5 exclude : / node_modules / , 6 loader : 'graphql-tag/loader' , 7 }, 8 ], 9 },

As you can see, .graphql or .gql files will be parsed whenever imported:

JavaScript copy 1 import React , { Component } from 'react' ; 2 import { graphql } from '@apollo/react-hoc' ; 3 import currentUserQuery from './currentUser.graphql' ; 4 5 class Profile extends Component { ... } 6 Profile . propTypes = { ... }; 7 8 export default graphql ( currentUserQuery )( Profile )

Jest

Jest can't use the Webpack loaders. To make the same transformation work in Jest, use jest-graphql-transformer .

FuseBox

FuseBox can't use the Webpack loaders. To make the same transformation work in FuseBox, use fuse-box-graphql-plugin .

React native

React native can't use the Webpack loaders. To make the same transformation work in React native, use babel-plugin-import-graphql .

Create-React-App

create-react-app can't use the Webpack loaders unless ejected. To make the same transformation work in create-react-app without ejecting, use graphql.macro .

JavaScript copy 1 import { loader } from 'graphql.macro' ; 2 const currentUserQuery = loader ( './currentUser.graphql' );

Fragments

You can use and include fragments in . graphql files and have webpack include those dependencies for you, similar to how you would use fragments and queries with the gql tag in plain JS.

GraphQL copy 1 #import "./UserInfoFragment.graphql" 2 3 query CurrentUserForLayout { 4 currentUser { 5 ... UserInfo 6 } 7 }

See how we import the UserInfo fragment from another . graphql file (same way you'd import modules in JS).

And here's an example of defining the fragment in another . graphql file.