WebSocket Link
Execute subscriptions (or other operations) over WebSocket with the subscriptions-transport-ws library
⚠️ We no longer recommend using
WebSocketLinkor the
subscriptions-transport-wslibrary, because the library is not actively maintained. To execute subscriptions, We instead recommend using the newer
graphql-wslibrary with the accompanying
GraphQLWsLink.
Whichever library you use, make sure you use the same library in your server and any clients you support. For more information, see Choosing a subscription library.
The
WebSocketLink is a terminating link that's used most commonly with GraphQL subscriptions (which usually communicate over WebSocket), although you can send queries and mutations over WebSocket as well.
WebSocketLink requires the
subscriptions-transport-ws library. Install it in your project like so:
1npm install subscriptions-transport-ws
Constructor
1import { WebSocketLink } from "@apollo/client/link/ws";
2import { SubscriptionClient } from "subscriptions-transport-ws";
3
4const link = new WebSocketLink(
5 new SubscriptionClient("ws://localhost:4000/graphql", {
6 reconnect: true
7 })
8);
Options
The
WebSocketLink constructor takes either a
SubscriptionClient object or an options object with the following fields. (These options are passed directly to the
SubscriptionClient constructor.)
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Required. The URL of the WebSocket endpoint to connect to (e.g.,
ws://localhost:4000/subscriptions).
|Options for configuring the WebSocket connection.See supported options
|A W3C-compliant WebSocket implementation to use. Provide this if your environment does not provide native WebSocket support (for example, in Node.js).
Usage
