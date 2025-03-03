This article shows how to fetch GraphQL data in React with the useQuery hook and attach the result to your UI. You'll also learn how Apollo Client simplifies data management code by tracking error and loading states for you.

Prerequisites

This article assumes you're familiar with building basic GraphQL queries. If you need a refresher, we recommend this guide . You can also build example queries against Apollo's full-stack tutorial server .

This article also assumes that you've already set up Apollo Client and have wrapped your React app in an ApolloProvider component. For more information, see the getting started guide.

To follow along with the examples below, open up our starter project and sample GraphQL server on CodeSandbox. You can view the completed version of the app here .

Executing a query

The useQuery React hook is the primary API for executing queries in an Apollo application. To run a query within a React component, call useQuery and pass it a GraphQL query string. When your component renders, useQuery returns an object from Apollo Client that contains loading , error , and data properties you can use to render your UI.

Note: in Apollo Client >= 3.8, Suspense data fetching hooks are available for querying data within <Suspense /> boundaries using React 18's new concurrent rendering model. For more information see Apollo Client's Suspense docs.

Let's look at an example. First, we'll create a GraphQL query named GET_DOGS . Remember to wrap query strings in the gql function to parse them into query documents:

JavaScript index.js copy 1 import { gql , useQuery } from '@apollo/client' ; 2 3 const GET_DOGS = gql ` 4 query GetDogs { 5 dogs { 6 id 7 breed 8 } 9 } 10 ` ;

Next, we'll create a component named Dogs . Inside it, we'll pass our GET_DOGS query to the useQuery hook: