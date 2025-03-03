Preloading

Apollo Client preloading API reference

Requires ≥ 3.9.0

createQueryPreloaderRequires ≥ 3.9.0

A higher order function that returns a preloadQuery function which can be used to begin loading a query with the given client. This is useful when you want to start loading a query as early as possible outside of a React component.

Refer to the Suspense - Initiating queries outside React section for a more in-depth overview.

Example

JavaScript
1 const preloadQuery = createQueryPreloader(client);

Signature

TypeScript
1createQueryPreloader(
2  client: ApolloClient<any>
3): PreloadQueryFunction
(src/react/query-preloader/createQueryPreloader.ts)

Parameters

Name / Type
Description
client
ApolloClient<any>

The ApolloClient instance that will be used to load queries from the returned preloadQuery function.

Result

The `preloadQuery` function.
PreloadQueryFunction
