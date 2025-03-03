class InMemoryCache

Methods of the InMemoryCache class (the cache used by almost every instance of ApolloClient ) are documented here.

Before reading about individual methods, see Caching in Apollo Client.

readQuery

Executes a GraphQL query directly against the cache and returns its result (or null if the query cannot be fulfilled):

JavaScript copy 1 // Query a cached Todo object with id 5 2 const { todo } = cache . readQuery ({ 3 query : gql ` 4 query ReadTodo { 5 todo(id: 5) { 6 id 7 text 8 completed 9 } 10 } 11 ` , 12 });

For usage instructions, see Interacting with cached data: readQuery .

Accepts the following parameters:

Name /

Type Description options Object Required. Provides configuration options for the query, including the actual query to execute. Supported fields are listed below. optimistic Boolean If true , readQuery returns optimistic results. The default value is false .

Options

Name /

Type Description query DocumentNode Required. The GraphQL query to execute, created by wrapping a query string in the gql template literal. variables Object A map of any GraphQL variable names and values required by query . id String The root id to use for the query. The default value is ROOT_QUERY , which is the ID of the root query object. By specifying the ID of another cached object, you can query arbitrary cached data without conforming to the structure of your schema's supported queries. This enables readQuery to behave similarly to readFragment . canonizeResults Boolean ⚠️ Deprecated: Using canonizeResults can result in memory leaks so we generally do not recommend using this option anymore. A future version of Apollo Client will contain a similar feature without the risk of memory leaks. If true , result objects read from the cache will be canonized, which means deeply-equal objects will also be === (literally the same object), allowing much more efficient comparison of past/present results. The default value is false .

Signature

TypeScript src/cache/core/cache.ts copy 1 readQuery < QueryType , TVariables = any >( 2 options : DataProxy . Query < TVariables > , 3 optimistic : boolean = false , 4 ): QueryType | null

writeQuery

Writes data to the cache in the shape of a provided GraphQL query. Returns a Reference to the written object or undefined if the write failed.

JavaScript copy 1 // Create or modify a cached Todo object with id 5 2 cache . writeQuery ({ 3 query : gql ` 4 query ReadTodo($id: ID!) { 5 todo(id: $id) { 6 id 7 text 8 completed 9 } 10 } 11 ` , 12 data : { 13 todo : { 14 __typename : 'Todo' , 15 id : 5 , 16 text : 'Buy grapes 🍇' , 17 completed : false 18 }, 19 }, 20 variables : { 21 id : 5 22 } 23 });

For usage instructions, see Interacting with cached data: writeQuery .

Takes an options object as a parameter. Supported fields of this object are described below.

Options

Name /

Type Description query DocumentNode Required. The GraphQL query that defines the shape of the data to write. Created by wrapping a query string in the gql template literal. data Object Required. The data to write to the cache. This object's fields must conform to the shape defined by query . variables Object A map of any GraphQL variable names and values required by query . id String The id of the root object to use with query . The default value is ROOT_QUERY , which is the ID of the root query object. By specifying the ID of another cached object, you can modify arbitrary cached data without conforming to the structure of your schema's supported queries. This enables writeQuery to behave similarly to writeFragment . broadcast Boolean If true , automatically refresh all active queries that depend on at least one field that's modified by this call. If false , silences the broadcast of cache updates and prevents automatic query refresh. The default value is true . overwrite Boolean If true , ignore existing cache data when calling merge functions, allowing incoming data to replace existing data, without warnings about data loss. The default value is false .

Signature

TypeScript src/cache/core/cache.ts copy 1 writeQuery < TData = any , TVariables = any > ( 2 options : Cache . WriteQueryOptions < TData , TVariables > , 3 ): Reference | undefined

Fetches data from the cache in the shape of a provided GraphQL query, then updates that cached data according to a provided update function.

Returns the updated result or null if the update failed.

JavaScript copy 1 // Fetches a Todo object with id 5 and flips its `completed` boolean 2 cache . updateQuery ({ // options object 3 query : gql ` 4 query ReadTodo($id: ID!) { 5 todo(id: $id) { 6 id 7 text 8 completed 9 } 10 } 11 ` , 12 variables : { 13 id : 5 14 } 15 }, ( data ) => ({ // update function 16 todo : { 17 ... data . todo , 18 completed : ! data . todo . completed 19 } 20 }));

Takes an options object and an update function as parameters (both described below).

Options

Name /

Type Description query DocumentNode Required. The GraphQL query that defines the shape of the data to fetch. Created by wrapping a query string in the gql template literal. variables Object A map of any GraphQL variable names and values required by query . id String The id of the root object to use with query . The default value is ROOT_QUERY , which is the ID of the root query object. By specifying the ID of another cached object, you can modify arbitrary cached data without conforming to the structure of your schema's supported queries. This enables updateQuery to behave similarly to updateFragment . broadcast Boolean If true , automatically refresh all active queries that depend on at least one field that's modified by this call. If false , silences the broadcast of cache updates and prevents automatic query refresh. The default value is true . overwrite Boolean If true , ignore existing cache data when calling merge functions, allowing incoming data to replace existing data, without warnings about data loss. The default value is false .

The update function of updateQuery takes a query's current cached value and returns the value that should replace it (or undefined if no change should be made).

The returned value is automatically passed to writeQuery , which modifies the cached data.

Please note the update function has to calculate the new value in an immutable way. You can read more about immutable updates in the React documentation .

Signature

TypeScript src/cache/core/cache.ts copy 1 public updateQuery < TData = any , TVariables = any > ( 2 options : Cache . UpdateQueryOptions < TData , TVariables > , 3 update : ( data : TData | null ) => TData | null | void , 4 ): TData | null

readFragment

Reads data from the cache in the shape of a provided GraphQL fragment:

JavaScript copy 1 const todo = cache . readFragment ({ 2 id : '5' , // The value of the to-do item's unique identifier 3 fragment : gql ` 4 fragment MyTodo on Todo { 5 id 6 text 7 completed 8 } 9 ` , 10 });

Returns the requested data or null if data is not available in the cache.

For usage instructions, see Interacting with cached data: readFragment .

Accepts the following parameters:

Name /

Type Description options Object Required. Provides configuration options, including the actual fragment to use. Supported fields are listed below. optimistic Boolean If true , readFragment returns optimistic results. The default value is false .

Options

Name /

Type Description id String Required. The ID of the cached object that this call is reading a fragment of. If the cache does not contain an object with the specified ID, readFragment returns null . fragment DocumentNode Required. A GraphQL document created with the gql template literal tag that includes the fragment to read. If the document includes more than one fragment, you must also provide fragmentName to indicate which to use. fragmentName String The name of the fragment defined in the fragment document to use in the call. You don't need to provide this value if the fragment document includes only one fragment. variables Object A map of any GraphQL variable names and values required by fragment . canonizeResults Boolean ⚠️ Deprecated: Using canonizeResults can result in memory leaks so we generally do not recommend using this option anymore. A future version of Apollo Client will contain a similar feature without the risk of memory leaks. If true , result objects read from the cache will be canonized, which means deeply-equal objects will also be === (literally the same object), allowing much more efficient comparison of past/present results. The default value is false .

Signature

TypeScript src/cache/core/cache.ts copy 1 readFragment < FragmentType , TVariables = any >( 2 options : DataProxy . Fragment < TVariables > , 3 optimistic : boolean = false , 4 ): FragmentType | null

writeFragment

Writes data to the cache in the shape of the provided GraphQL fragment. Returns a Reference to the written object or undefined if the write failed.

JavaScript copy 1 client . writeFragment ({ 2 id : 'Todo:5' , 3 fragment : gql ` 4 fragment MyTodo on Todo { 5 completed 6 } 7 ` , 8 data : { 9 completed : true , 10 }, 11 });

For usage instructions, see Interacting with cached data: writeFragment .

Takes an options object as a parameter. Supported fields of this object are described below.

Options

Name /

Type Description id String Required. The ID of the cached object that this call is writing a fragment to. If the cache does not contain an object with the specified ID, writeFragment returns null . fragment DocumentNode Required. A GraphQL document created with the gql template literal tag that includes the fragment to write. If the document includes more than one fragment, you must also provide fragmentName to indicate which to use. data Object Required. The data to write to the cache. This object's fields must conform to the shape defined by fragment . fragmentName String The name of the fragment defined in the fragment document to use in the call. You don't need to provide this value if the fragment document includes only one fragment. variables Object A map of any GraphQL variable names and values required by fragment . broadcast Boolean If true , automatically refresh all active queries that depend on at least one field that's modified by this call. If false , silences the broadcast of cache updates and prevents automatic query refresh. The default value is true . overwrite Boolean If true , ignore existing cache data when calling merge functions, allowing incoming data to replace existing data, without warnings about data loss. The default value is false .

Signature

TypeScript src/cache/core/cache.ts copy 1 writeFragment < TData = any , TVariables = any > ( 2 options : Cache . WriteFragmentOptions < TData , TVariables > , 3 ): Reference | undefined

watchFragment Requires ≥ 3.10.0 Watches the cache store of the fragment according to the options specified and returns an Observable . We can subscribe to this Observable and receive updated results through an observer when the cache store changes. You must pass in a GraphQL document with a single fragment or a document with multiple fragments that represent what you are reading. If you pass in a document with multiple fragments then you must also specify a fragmentName . Signature TypeScript copy 1 watchFragment < TFragmentData , TVariables >( 2 options : WatchFragmentOptions < TFragmentData , TVariables > 3 ): Observable < WatchFragmentResult < TFragmentData >> Parameters Name / Type Description options

WatchFragmentOptions<TFragmentData, TVariables> An object of type WatchFragmentOptions that allows the cache to identify the fragment and optionally specify whether to react to optimistic updates. Result Observable<WatchFragmentResult<TFragmentData>>

Fetches data from the cache in the shape of a provided GraphQL fragment, then updates that cached data according to a provided update function.

Returns the updated result or null if the update failed.

JavaScript copy 1 // Fetches a Todo object with id 5 and sets its `completed` boolean to true 2 const todo = cache . updateFragment ({ // options object 3 id : '5' , // The value of the to-do item's unique identifier 4 fragment : gql ` 5 fragment MyTodo on Todo { 6 completed 7 } 8 ` , 9 }, ( data ) => ({ ... data , completed : true }) // update function 10 );

Takes an options object and an update function as parameters (both described below).

Options

Name /

Type Description id String Required. The ID of the cached object that this call is reading a fragment of. If the cache does not contain an object with the specified ID, updateFragment returns null . fragment DocumentNode Required. A GraphQL document created with the gql template literal tag that includes the fragment to read. If the document includes more than one fragment, you must also provide fragmentName to indicate which to use. fragmentName String The name of the fragment defined in the fragment document to use in the call. You don't need to provide this value if the fragment document includes only one fragment. variables Object A map of any GraphQL variable names and values required by fragment . broadcast Boolean If true , automatically refresh all active queries that depend on at least one field that's modified by this call. If false , silences the broadcast of cache updates and prevents automatic query refresh. The default value is true . overwrite Boolean If true , ignore existing cache data when calling merge functions, allowing incoming data to replace existing data, without warnings about data loss. The default value is false .

The update function of updateFragment takes a fragment's current cached value and returns the value that should replace it (or undefined if no change should be made).

The returned value is automatically passed to writeFragment , which modifies the cached data.

Please note the update function has to calculate the new value in an immutable way. You can read more about immutable updates in the React documentation .

Signature

TypeScript src/cache/core/cache.ts copy 1 public updateFragment < TData = any , TVariables = any > ( 2 options : Cache . UpdateFragmentOptions < TData , TVariables > , 3 update : ( data : TData | null ) => TData | null | void , 4 ): TData | null

identify

Returns the canonical ID for a specified cached object.

You can provide either an object or an object reference to this function:

If you provide an object, identify returns the object's string-based ID (e.g., Car:1 ).

If you provide a reference, identify return the reference's __ref ID string.

For usage instructions, see Interacting with cached data: Identify cached entities.

Accepts the following parameters:

Name /

Type Description object StoreObject or Reference Required. The cached object (or object reference) to obtain the canonical ID for.

Signature

TypeScript src/cache/inmemory/inMemoryCache.ts copy 1 identify ( object : StoreObject | Reference ): string | undefined

modify

Modifies one or more field values of a cached object. Must provide a modifier function for each field to modify. A modifier function takes a cached field's current value and returns the value that should replace it.

Returns true if the cache was modified successfully and false otherwise.

For usage instructions, see Using cache.modify .

Takes an options object as a parameter. Supported fields of this object are described below.

Options

Name /

Type Description fields Object Required. A map that specifies the modifier function to call for each modified field of the cached object. See Modifier function API below. id string The ID of the cached object to modify. The default value is ROOT_QUERY (the ID of the root query singleton object). optimistic Boolean If true , also modifies the optimistically cached values for included fields. The default value is false . broadcast Boolean If true , automatically refresh all active queries that depend on at least one field that's modified by this call. If false , silences the broadcast of cache updates and prevents automatic query refresh. The default value is true .

Modifier function API

A modifier function takes a cached field's current value and returns the value that should replace it, or the