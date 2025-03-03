class InMemoryCache
Methods of the
InMemoryCache class (the cache used by almost every instance of
ApolloClient) are documented here.
Before reading about individual methods, see Caching in Apollo Client.
readQuery
Executes a GraphQL query directly against the cache and returns its result (or
null if the query cannot be fulfilled):
1// Query a cached Todo object with id 5
2const { todo } = cache.readQuery({
3 query: gql`
4 query ReadTodo {
5 todo(id: 5) {
6 id
7 text
8 completed
9 }
10 }
11 `,
12});
For usage instructions, see Interacting with cached data:
readQuery.
Accepts the following parameters:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Required. Provides configuration options for the query, including the actual query to execute.Supported fields are listed below.
|If
true,
readQuery returns optimistic results.The default value is
false.
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Required. The GraphQL query to execute, created by wrapping a query string in the
gql template literal.
|A map of any GraphQL variable names and values required by
query.
|The root
id to use for the query.The default value is
ROOT_QUERY, which is the ID of the root query object.By specifying the ID of another cached object, you can query arbitrary cached data without conforming to the structure of your schema's supported queries. This enables
readQuery to behave similarly to
readFragment.
⚠️ Deprecated:
Using If
true, result objects read from the cache will be canonized, which means deeply-equal objects will also be
=== (literally the same object), allowing much more efficient comparison of past/present results.The default value is
false.
Signature
1readQuery<QueryType, TVariables = any>(
2 options: DataProxy.Query<TVariables>,
3 optimistic: boolean = false,
4): QueryType | null
writeQuery
Writes data to the cache in the shape of a provided GraphQL query. Returns a
Reference to the written object or
undefined if the write failed.
1// Create or modify a cached Todo object with id 5
2cache.writeQuery({
3 query: gql`
4 query ReadTodo($id: ID!) {
5 todo(id: $id) {
6 id
7 text
8 completed
9 }
10 }
11 `,
12 data: {
13 todo: {
14 __typename: 'Todo',
15 id: 5,
16 text: 'Buy grapes 🍇',
17 completed: false
18 },
19 },
20 variables: {
21 id: 5
22 }
23});
For usage instructions, see Interacting with cached data:
writeQuery.
Takes an
options object as a parameter. Supported fields of this object are described below.
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Required. The GraphQL query that defines the shape of the data to write. Created by wrapping a query string in the
gql template literal.
|Required. The data to write to the cache. This object's fields must conform to the shape defined by
query.
|A map of any GraphQL variable names and values required by
query.
|The
id of the root object to use with
query.The default value is
ROOT_QUERY, which is the ID of the root query object.By specifying the ID of another cached object, you can modify arbitrary cached data without conforming to the structure of your schema's supported queries. This enables
writeQuery to behave similarly to
writeFragment.
|If
true, automatically refresh all active queries that depend on at least one field that's modified by this call. If
false, silences the broadcast of cache updates and prevents automatic query refresh.The default value is
true.
|If
true, ignore existing cache data when calling
merge functions, allowing incoming data to replace existing data, without warnings about data loss.The default value is
false.
Signature
1writeQuery<TData = any, TVariables = any>(
2 options: Cache.WriteQueryOptions<TData, TVariables>,
3): Reference | undefined
updateQueryRequires ≥ 3.5
Fetches data from the cache in the shape of a provided GraphQL query, then updates that cached data according to a provided update function.
Returns the updated result or
null if the update failed.
1// Fetches a Todo object with id 5 and flips its `completed` boolean
2cache.updateQuery({ // options object
3 query: gql`
4 query ReadTodo($id: ID!) {
5 todo(id: $id) {
6 id
7 text
8 completed
9 }
10 }
11 `,
12 variables: {
13 id: 5
14 }
15}, (data) => ({ // update function
16 todo: {
17 ...data.todo,
18 completed: !data.todo.completed
19 }
20}));
Takes an
options object and an update function as parameters (both described below).
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Required. The GraphQL query that defines the shape of the data to fetch. Created by wrapping a query string in the
gql template literal.
|A map of any GraphQL variable names and values required by
query.
|The
id of the root object to use with
query.The default value is
ROOT_QUERY, which is the ID of the root query object.By specifying the ID of another cached object, you can modify arbitrary cached data without conforming to the structure of your schema's supported queries. This enables
updateQuery to behave similarly to
updateFragment.
|If
true, automatically refresh all active queries that depend on at least one field that's modified by this call. If
false, silences the broadcast of cache updates and prevents automatic query refresh.The default value is
true.
|If
true, ignore existing cache data when calling
merge functions, allowing incoming data to replace existing data, without warnings about data loss.The default value is
false.
updateQuery update function
The update function of
updateQuery takes a query's current cached value and returns the value that should replace it (or
undefined if no change should be made).
The returned value is automatically passed to
writeQuery, which modifies the cached data.
Please note the
update function has to calculate the new value in an immutable way. You can read more about immutable updates in the React documentation.
Signature
1public updateQuery<TData = any, TVariables = any>(
2 options: Cache.UpdateQueryOptions<TData, TVariables>,
3 update: (data: TData | null) => TData | null | void,
4): TData | null
readFragment
Reads data from the cache in the shape of a provided GraphQL fragment:
1const todo = cache.readFragment({
2 id: '5', // The value of the to-do item's unique identifier
3 fragment: gql`
4 fragment MyTodo on Todo {
5 id
6 text
7 completed
8 }
9 `,
10});
Returns the requested data or
null if data is not available in the cache.
For usage instructions, see Interacting with cached data:
readFragment.
Accepts the following parameters:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Required. Provides configuration options, including the actual fragment to use.Supported fields are listed below.
|If
true,
readFragment returns optimistic results.The default value is
false.
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Required. The ID of the cached object that this call is reading a fragment of.If the cache does not contain an object with the specified ID,
readFragment returns
null.
|Required. A GraphQL document created with the
gql template literal tag that includes the fragment to read.If the document includes more than one fragment, you must also provide
fragmentName to indicate which to use.
|The name of the fragment defined in the
fragment document to use in the call.You don't need to provide this value if the
fragment document includes only one fragment.
|A map of any GraphQL variable names and values required by
fragment.
⚠️ Deprecated:
Using If
true, result objects read from the cache will be canonized, which means deeply-equal objects will also be
=== (literally the same object), allowing much more efficient comparison of past/present results.The default value is
false.
Signature
1readFragment<FragmentType, TVariables = any>(
2 options: DataProxy.Fragment<TVariables>,
3 optimistic: boolean = false,
4): FragmentType | null
writeFragment
Writes data to the cache in the shape of the provided GraphQL fragment. Returns a
Reference to the written object or
undefined if the write failed.
1client.writeFragment({
2 id: 'Todo:5',
3 fragment: gql`
4 fragment MyTodo on Todo {
5 completed
6 }
7 `,
8 data: {
9 completed: true,
10 },
11});
For usage instructions, see Interacting with cached data:
writeFragment.
Takes an
options object as a parameter. Supported fields of this object are described below.
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Required. The ID of the cached object that this call is writing a fragment to.If the cache does not contain an object with the specified ID,
writeFragment returns
null.
|Required. A GraphQL document created with the
gql template literal tag that includes the fragment to write.If the document includes more than one fragment, you must also provide
fragmentName to indicate which to use.
|Required. The data to write to the cache. This object's fields must conform to the shape defined by
fragment.
|The name of the fragment defined in the
fragment document to use in the call.You don't need to provide this value if the
fragment document includes only one fragment.
|A map of any GraphQL variable names and values required by
fragment.
|If
true, automatically refresh all active queries that depend on at least one field that's modified by this call. If
false, silences the broadcast of cache updates and prevents automatic query refresh.The default value is
true.
|If
true, ignore existing cache data when calling
merge functions, allowing incoming data to replace existing data, without warnings about data loss.The default value is
false.
Signature
1writeFragment<TData = any, TVariables = any>(
2 options: Cache.WriteFragmentOptions<TData, TVariables>,
3): Reference | undefined
watchFragmentRequires ≥ 3.10.0
Watches the cache store of the fragment according to the options specified and returns an
Observable. We can subscribe to this
Observable and receive updated results through an observer when the cache store changes.
You must pass in a GraphQL document with a single fragment or a document with multiple fragments that represent what you are reading. If you pass in a document with multiple fragments then you must also specify a
fragmentName.
Signature
1watchFragment<TFragmentData, TVariables>(
2 options: WatchFragmentOptions<TFragmentData, TVariables>
3): Observable<WatchFragmentResult<TFragmentData>>
Parameters
options
WatchFragmentOptions<TFragmentData, TVariables>
An object of type
WatchFragmentOptions that allows the cache to identify the fragment and optionally specify whether to react to optimistic updates.
Result
Observable<WatchFragmentResult<TFragmentData>>
updateFragmentRequires ≥ 3.5
Fetches data from the cache in the shape of a provided GraphQL fragment, then updates that cached data according to a provided update function.
Returns the updated result or
null if the update failed.
1// Fetches a Todo object with id 5 and sets its `completed` boolean to true
2const todo = cache.updateFragment({ // options object
3 id: '5', // The value of the to-do item's unique identifier
4 fragment: gql`
5 fragment MyTodo on Todo {
6 completed
7 }
8 `,
9}, (data) => ({ ...data, completed: true }) // update function
10);
Takes an
options object and an update function as parameters (both described below).
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Required. The ID of the cached object that this call is reading a fragment of.If the cache does not contain an object with the specified ID,
updateFragment returns
null.
|Required. A GraphQL document created with the
gql template literal tag that includes the fragment to read.If the document includes more than one fragment, you must also provide
fragmentName to indicate which to use.
|The name of the fragment defined in the
fragment document to use in the call.You don't need to provide this value if the
fragment document includes only one fragment.
|A map of any GraphQL variable names and values required by
fragment.
|If
true, automatically refresh all active queries that depend on at least one field that's modified by this call. If
false, silences the broadcast of cache updates and prevents automatic query refresh.The default value is
true.
|If
true, ignore existing cache data when calling
merge functions, allowing incoming data to replace existing data, without warnings about data loss.The default value is
false.
updateFragment update function
The update function of
updateFragment takes a fragment's current cached value and returns the value that should replace it (or
undefined if no change should be made).
The returned value is automatically passed to
writeFragment, which modifies the cached data.
Please note the
update function has to calculate the new value in an immutable way. You can read more about immutable updates in the React documentation.
Signature
1public updateFragment<TData = any, TVariables = any>(
2 options: Cache.UpdateFragmentOptions<TData, TVariables>,
3 update: (data: TData | null) => TData | null | void,
4): TData | null
identify
Returns the canonical ID for a specified cached object.
You can provide either an object or an object reference to this function:
If you provide an object,
identifyreturns the object's string-based ID (e.g.,
Car:1).
If you provide a reference,
identifyreturn the reference's
__refID string.
For usage instructions, see Interacting with cached data: Identify cached entities.
Accepts the following parameters:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Required. The cached object (or object reference) to obtain the canonical ID for.
Signature
1identify(object: StoreObject | Reference): string | undefined
modify
Modifies one or more field values of a cached object. Must provide a modifier function for each field to modify. A modifier function takes a cached field's current value and returns the value that should replace it.
Returns
true if the cache was modified successfully and
false otherwise.
For usage instructions, see Using
cache.modify.
Takes an
options object as a parameter. Supported fields of this object are described below.
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Required. A map that specifies the modifier function to call for each modified field of the cached object.See Modifier function API below.
|The ID of the cached object to modify.The default value is
ROOT_QUERY (the ID of the root query singleton object).
|If
true, also modifies the optimistically cached values for included fields.The default value is
false.
|If
true, automatically refresh all active queries that depend on at least one field that's modified by this call. If
false, silences the broadcast of cache updates and prevents automatic query refresh.The default value is
true.
Modifier function API
A modifier function takes a cached field's current value and returns the value that should replace it, or the