Offset-based pagination
We recommend reading Core pagination API before learning about considerations specific to offset-based pagination.
With offset-based pagination, a list field accepts an
offset argument that indicates where in the list the server should start when returning items for a particular query. The field usually also accepts a
limit argument that indicates the maximum number of items to return:
1type Query {
2 feed(offset: Int, limit: Int): [FeedItem!]
3}
4
5type FeedItem {
6 id: ID!
7 message: String!
8}
This pagination strategy works well for immutable lists, or for lists where each item's index never changes. In other cases, you should avoid it in favor of cursor-based pagination, because moving or removing items can shift offsets. This causes items to be skipped or duplicated if changes occur between paginated queries.
Although it has limitations, offset-based pagination is a common pattern in many applications, in part because it's relatively straightforward to implement.
The
offsetLimitPagination helper
Apollo Client provides an
offsetLimitPagination helper function that you can use to generate a field policy for every relevant list field.
This example uses
offsetLimitPagination to generate a field policy for
Query.feed:
1import { InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client";
2import { offsetLimitPagination } from "@apollo/client/utilities";
3
4const cache = new InMemoryCache({
5 typePolicies: {
6 Query: {
7 fields: {
8 feed: offsetLimitPagination()
9 },
10 },
11 },
12});
This defines a
merge function for the field that handles merging paginated results in the cache for you (see the source).
Using with
fetchMore
If you use
offsetLimitPagination to set your feed policy as shown above, then you can use
fetchMore with
useQuery like so:
1const FeedData() {
2 const { loading, data, fetchMore } = useQuery(FEED_QUERY, {
3 variables: {
4 offset: 0,
5 limit: 10
6 },
7 });
8
9 // If you want your component to rerender with loading:true whenever
10 // fetchMore is called, add notifyOnNetworkStatusChange:true to the
11 // options you pass to useQuery above.
12 if (loading) return <Loading/>;
13
14 return (
15 <Feed
16 entries={data.feed || []}
17 onLoadMore={() => fetchMore({
18 variables: {
19 offset: data.feed.length
20 },
21 })}
22 />
23 );
24}
By default,
fetchMore uses the original query and
variables, so we only need to pass the variable that's changing:
offset. When new data is returned from the server, it's automatically merged with any existing
Query.feed data in the cache. This causes
useQuery to rerender with the expanded list of data.
In this example, the
Feed component receives the entire cached list (
data.feed) every time it renders, which includes data from all pages received so far. This is a non-paginated
read function.
Using with a paginated
read function
In the example above, the GraphQL server returns individual pages of results, but each query then returns all cached results received so far. To limit each query's result to only the items you requested, you can include a paginated
read function in your field policy.
Because the
offsetLimitPagination helper is currently defining your field policy, you combine your
read function with the helper's result, like so:
1import { InMemoryCache } from "@apollo/client";
2import { offsetLimitPagination } from "@apollo/client/utilities";
3
4const cache = new InMemoryCache({
5 typePolicies: {
6 Query: {
7 fields: {
8 feed: {
9 ...offsetLimitPagination(),
10 read(existing, { args }) {
11 // Implement here
12 }
13 }
14 },
15 },
16 },
17});
For example implementations, see Paginated
readfunctions.
If you use a paginated
read function, you probably need to update your
offset and
limit variables as required by your use case after you call
fetchMore. Otherwise, you'll continue rendering only the first page of results.
For example, to display all the data received so far, you could modify the previous example as follows:
1const FeedData = () => {
2 const [limit, setLimit] = useState(10);
3 const { loading, data, fetchMore } = useQuery(FEED_QUERY, {
4 variables: {
5 offset: 0,
6 limit,
7 },
8 });
9
10 if (loading) return <Loading/>;
11
12 return (
13 <Feed
14 entries={data.feed || []}
15 onLoadMore={() => {
16 const currentLength = data.feed.length;
17 fetchMore({
18 variables: {
19 offset: currentLength,
20 limit: 10,
21 },
22 }).then(fetchMoreResult => {
23 // Update variables.limit for the original query to include
24 // the newly added feed items.
25 setLimit(currentLength + fetchMoreResult.data.feed.length);
26 });
27 }}
28 />
29 );
30}
This code uses a React
useState Hook to store the current
limit value, which it updates by calling
setLimit in a callback attached to the
Promise returned by
fetchMore.
You could store
offset in a React
useState Hook as well, if you need the
offset to change. Exactly when and how these
variables change is up to your component, and may not always be the result of calling
fetchMore, so it makes sense to use React component state to store these variable values.
If you are not using React and
useQuery, the
ObservableQueryobject returned by
client.watchQueryhas a method called
setVariablesthat you can call to update the original variables.
Because
fetchMore requires some extra work to update the original variables if you're using a
read function that is sensitive to those variables (the second kind of
read function), it's fair to say
fetchMore encourages the first kind of
read function, which simply returns all available data.
However, now that you understand your options, there's nothing wrong with moving read-time pagination logic out of your application code and into your field
read functions. Both kinds of
read functions have their uses, and both can be made to work with
fetchMore.
Setting
keyArgs with
offsetLimitPagination
If a paginated field accepts arguments besides
offset and
limit, you might need to specify the key arguments that indicate whether two result sets belong to the same list or different lists.
To set
keyArgs for the field policy generated by
offsetLimitPagination, provide an array of argument names to the function as a parameter:
1fields {
2 // Results belong to the same list only if both the type
3 // and userId arguments match exactly
4 feed: offsetLimitPagination(["type", "userId"])
5}
By default,
offsetLimitPagination uses
keyArgs: false (no key arguments).