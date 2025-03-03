You can optionally provide a client-side schema to Apollo Client that defines local-only types and fields. You can define completely new types, or extend types from your server's schema with new fields.

As with any GraphQL schema, your client-side schema must be written in Schema Definition Language.

The client-side schema is not used to validate operations like it is on the server (the graphql-js modules for schema validation would dramatically increase your bundle size). Instead, your client-side schema is used for introspection in the Apollo Client Devtools, where you can explore your schema in GraphiQL.

Setup

The following demonstrates how to define a client-side schema and provide it to the ApolloClient constructor:

JavaScript copy 1 import { ApolloClient , InMemoryCache , gql } from '@apollo/client' ; 2 3 const typeDefs = gql ` 4 extend type Query { 5 isLoggedIn: Boolean! 6 cartItems: [Launch]! 7 } 8 9 extend type Launch { 10 isInCart: Boolean! 11 } 12 13 extend type Mutation { 14 addOrRemoveFromCart(id: ID!): [Launch] 15 } 16 ` ; 17 18 const client = new ApolloClient ({ 19 cache : new InMemoryCache (), 20 uri : 'http://localhost:4000/graphql' , 21 typeDefs , 22 });