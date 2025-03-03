Client-side schema

Extend your schema with client-specific fields

You can optionally provide a client-side schema to Apollo Client that defines local-only types and fields. You can define completely new types, or extend types from your server's schema with new fields.

As with any GraphQL schema, your client-side schema must be written in Schema Definition Language.

The client-side schema is not used to validate operations like it is on the server (the graphql-js modules for schema validation would dramatically increase your bundle size). Instead, your client-side schema is used for introspection in the Apollo Client Devtools, where you can explore your schema in GraphiQL.

Setup

The following demonstrates how to define a client-side schema and provide it to the ApolloClient constructor:

JavaScript
1import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache, gql } from '@apollo/client';
2
3const typeDefs = gql`
4  extend type Query {
5    isLoggedIn: Boolean!
6    cartItems: [Launch]!
7  }
8
9  extend type Launch {
10    isInCart: Boolean!
11  }
12
13  extend type Mutation {
14    addOrRemoveFromCart(id: ID!): [Launch]
15  }
16`;
17
18const client = new ApolloClient({
19  cache: new InMemoryCache(),
20  uri: 'http://localhost:4000/graphql',
21  typeDefs,
22});

If you open up the Apollo Client Devtools and click on the GraphiQL tab, you'll be able to explore your client schema in the "Docs" section. This example doesn't include a remote schema, but if it did, you would be able to see your local queries and mutations alongside your remote ones.

GraphiQL in Apollo Devtools
